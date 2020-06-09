Market Sentiment Sours, Hitting AUD/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD | Webinar

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/USD since May 29 when EUR/USD traded near 1.11.
2020-06-09 09:23:00
Euro Fails at Resistance as Federal Reserve Expands Lending Program
2020-06-09 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
XAU/USD Gains as US Dollar Sinks, Crude Oil Prices May Turn Lower
2020-06-09 06:00:00
WTI Crude Oil Turns to Growth Trends as OPEC Bounce Fades
2020-06-08 23:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones and S&P 500 Outlook: The Last Big Gap to Fill
2020-06-09 12:30:00
Dow Soars Above 200-Day Average on NFPs, Will the Fed Keep the Dollar Sliding
2020-06-06 02:04:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
XAU/USD Gains as US Dollar Sinks, Crude Oil Prices May Turn Lower
2020-06-09 06:00:00
Gold Price Fails to Clear May Low Ahead of FOMC Rate Decision
2020-06-09 00:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Rate Struggles to Break Resistance
2020-06-09 08:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/MXN, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-06-08 15:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Down as USD/JPY & USD/CAD Drive Lower
2020-06-08 15:40:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/MXN, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-06-08 15:30:00
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.02%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 71.68%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/3NSW31Jqq5
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.41% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.26% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.01% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.49% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.93% 🇦🇺AUD: -1.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/7E01qTbjOE
  • FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Jun 01, 2020 14:00 GMT when FTSE 100 traded near 6,178.00. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to FTSE 100 weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/IPoKVvwZM1
  • #Gold prices remain in overbought territory via RSI on the monthly chart, but are bulls willing to wait or is that theme of strength nearing a return? Get your $XAUUSD technical analysis from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/FTSW6C2NlR https://t.co/GDXyLnUUEz
  • 🇲🇽 Core Inflation Rate MoM Actual: 0.30% Expected: 0.41% Previous: 0.36% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-09
  • 🇲🇽 Inflation Rate YoY Actual: 2.84% Expected: 2.97% Previous: 2.15% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-09
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.12%, while traders in EUR/JPY are at opposite extremes with 73.87%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/9TCl2q7qg8
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 Core Inflation Rate MoM due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.41% Previous: 0.36% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-09
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 Inflation Rate YoY due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 2.97% Previous: 2.15% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-09
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.63% Silver: -0.90% Oil - US Crude: -2.53% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/iizc41Q54Y
Market Sentiment Sours, Hitting AUD/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD | Webinar

2020-06-09 12:15:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

2020-06-09 12:15:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
Market sentiment analysis:

  • Trader confidence is more subdued after the recent strong moves higher in stock prices, crude oil and the ‘risk on’ currency pairs such as AUD/USD, NZD/USD, EUR/USD and GBP/USD.
  • That does not mean the rally has ended, and some dip buying could emerge, but there is a risk of a larger precautionary move into safe havens.

Trader confidence dips

Traders have moved away from riskier assets towards safe havens after the recent strong rallies in stock markets, crude oil and the currencies deemed riskier such as AUD/USD, NZD/USD, EUR/USD and GBP/USD. One of the main beneficiaries has been the Japanese Yen, charted below against the Australian Dollar.

AUD/JPY Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (March 10 – June 9, 2020)

Latest AUD/JPY price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

EUR/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -9% 6% 1%
Weekly -18% 15% 4%
What does it mean for price action?
The latest moves have come against a backdrop of continuing hopes of a V-shaped global economic recovery on central bank largesse and a gradual lifting of coronavirus lockdowns, offset by persistent concerns about trade disputes and worries that the pandemic could return once restrictions are eased.

In this webinar, I looked at the trends in the major currency, commodity and stock markets, at the forward-looking data on the economic calendar this week, at the IG Client Sentiment page on the DailyFX website, and at the IG Client Sentiment reports that accompany it. You might also like to check out the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts.

What kind of forex trader are you? Check out the six different trader types here

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

AUD/JPY
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.