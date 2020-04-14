We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro, DAX May Fall Ahead of IMF World Outlook, Financial Stability Report
2020-04-14 07:00:00
US Dollar Eyes Coronavirus Impact on S&P 500 Earnings Season
2020-04-13 21:12:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Australian Dollar Outlook Eyes Chart Setup, Crude Oil Looks Past OPEC
2020-04-13 23:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, Gold, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & AUD/USD
2020-04-13 15:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, Gold, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & AUD/USD
2020-04-13 15:30:00
US Dollar, Wall Street, Australian Dollar, China GDP, IMF: Week Ahead
2020-04-13 13:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Soar to Multi-Year Highs; Potential Drivers For The Next Leg Higher
2020-04-14 09:30:00
Gold Prices Hit 7-Year Top on Corvid Worries Despite China Trade Beats
2020-04-14 06:22:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sentiment Improves Towards GBP/USD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD | Webinar
2020-04-14 12:15:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Outlook Brighter, Sentiment Improves
2020-04-14 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Strength Pushes USD/JPY Down To Key Support
2020-04-14 02:00:00
Weekly US Dollar Forecast: Unpleasant Week Ahead as Stimulus Arrives
2020-04-13 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 2.35% Gold: 1.36% Oil - US Crude: -1.68% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/L9EhZy4Jgz
  • $GBP is one of the beneficiaries, along with other ‘risk-on’ currencies including AUD and NZD. Get your GBP/USD market update from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/pcdyhnZjSD https://t.co/nKYXpMBgM3
  • Indices Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 1.97% Wall Street: 1.93% Germany 30: 1.44% France 40: 1.32% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/xGI3DjQWdQ
  • RT @carlquintanilla: SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - The ten U.S. states coordinating plans separately from the White House to reopen businesses…
  • ECB's Vasiliauskas states that it is the right time for coronabonds and favours broader perspective on ECB corporate purchases $EUR
  • RT @IMFNews: The cumulative loss to global GDP over 2020 and 2021 from the pandemic crisis could be around $9 trillion, greater than the ec…
  • RT @IMFNews: JUST RELEASED: April 2020 World Economic Outlook. The global economy is projected to contract sharply by -3% in 2020 as a resu…
  • El #IMF avisa de que es muy probable que el mundo pase por la peor recesión desde la década de los 30
  • 🇺🇸 USD Export Price Index (YoY) (MAR), Actual: -3.6% Expected: N/A Previous: -1.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-14
  • IMF sees US GDP contracting 5.9% in 2020 and rising 4.7% in 2021
Sentiment Improves Towards GBP/USD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD | Webinar

Sentiment Improves Towards GBP/USD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD | Webinar

2020-04-14 12:15:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
Share:

Market sentiment analysis:

  • Trader confidence in ‘risk-on’ currencies such as GBP, AUD, NZD and CAD is rising on hopes the Covid-19 pandemic may be close to peaking and on some better-than-expected Chinese trade data.
  • This suggests the recent gains in these currencies against USD could continue despite the grim economic outlook.

Trader confidence rises

Traders have become more confident about the outlook for ‘risk-on’ currency pairs such as GBP/USD, AUD/USD and NZD/USD following a less-bad-than-expected set of Chinese trade numbers and hopes that the coronavirus pandemic may be nearing its peak.

Stimulus packages late last week from the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank have helped improve sentiment too, as has news that some restrictions are being lifted in countries like Austria and Spain. While the pandemic will still hit the global economy hard, confidence is growing that a depression may be avoided.

AUD/USD Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (January 6 – April 14, 2020)

Latest AUD/USD price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

Confidence in gold continues to rise too, suggesting that some safe havens as well as ‘risk-on’ assets are benefiting from a return to the markets by investors who had previously sought refuge in cash.

Gold BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 10% 11% 11%
Weekly 10% 39% 18%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Dollar, Gold, Yen: What are the Top Safe Havens of 2020?

In this webinar, I looked at the trends in the major currency, commodity and stock markets, at the forward-looking data on the economic calendar this week, at the IG Client Sentiment page on the DailyFX website, and at the IG Client Sentiment reports that accompany it. You might also like to check out the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts.

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me via the comments section below

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, Gold, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & AUD/USD
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, Gold, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & AUD/USD
2020-04-13 15:30:00
Price Action Setups: Dow, Nasdaq 100, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CHF
Price Action Setups: Dow, Nasdaq 100, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CHF
2020-04-07 20:10:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
2020-04-06 15:30:00
Pre-NFP Price Action Setups: SPX, USD, EUR/USD, Nasdaq 100
Pre-NFP Price Action Setups: SPX, USD, EUR/USD, Nasdaq 100
2020-04-02 19:32:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed
GBP/USD
Mixed
NZD/USD
Bearish
USD/CAD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.