EUR/USD
AUD/USD Slammed, EUR/USD Eyes US ISM Report - US Market Open
2020-01-07 14:00:00
Market Sentiment Improves After New Year Dive | Webinar
2020-01-07 13:30:00
AUD/USD Slammed, EUR/USD Eyes US ISM Report - US Market Open
2020-01-07 14:00:00
GBP/USD: Cable Eyes Pushing to 1.3300 as Support Holds – GBP vs USD Forecast
2020-01-07 11:03:00
AUD/USD, USD/JPY, Dollar & More: Charts at a Glance
2020-01-07 12:34:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Dec 31, 2020 10:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 108.63.
2020-01-07 11:23:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD Breaks Out to Six-Year-Highs, What Next?
2020-01-07 13:30:00
Gold Prices Down, RIsk Appetie Revived by Lack of US-Iran Escalation
2020-01-07 07:25:00
Bullish Oil Price Outlook Supported by Golden Cross Formation
2020-01-07 06:00:00
Philippine Peso Up as Crude Oil Prices Fuel CPI, USD/PHP May Fall
2020-01-07 04:00:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-06 18:00:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast 2020: BTC/USD Lacks Bullish Sentiment, For Now
2020-01-03 17:00:00
Market Sentiment Improves After New Year Dive | Webinar

2020-01-07 13:30:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst and Editor
Market sentiment analysis:

  • Trader confidence has improved after diving on the conflict between the US and Iran.
  • Safe-haven demand has weakened, to the benefit of riskier assets.
Trader confidence picks up

Traders have become more optimistic about the dispute been the US and Iran, helping riskier assets to rally at the expense of safe havens. Confidence in the global economy and of progress in the US-China trade dispute have helped too.

The price of crude oil – which jumped last week – has since fallen back substantially.

US Crude Oil Price Chart, One-Hour Timeframe (January 1-7, 2020)

Latest crude oil price chart

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

In this webinar, I looked at the trends in the major currency, commodity and stock markets, at the forward-looking data on the economic calendar this week, at the IG Client Sentiment page on the DailyFX website, and at the IG Client Sentiment reports that accompany it. You might also like to check out the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts.

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me via the comments section below, via email at martin.essex@ig.com or on Twitter @MartinSEssex

