Market Sentiment Improves After New Year Dive | Webinar

Market sentiment analysis:
- Trader confidence has improved after diving on the conflict between the US and Iran.
- Safe-haven demand has weakened, to the benefit of riskier assets.
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|6%
|-7%
|0%
|Weekly
|93%
|-23%
|13%
Trader confidence picks up
Traders have become more optimistic about the dispute been the US and Iran, helping riskier assets to rally at the expense of safe havens. Confidence in the global economy and of progress in the US-China trade dispute have helped too.
The price of crude oil – which jumped last week – has since fallen back substantially.
US Crude Oil Price Chart, One-Hour Timeframe (January 1-7, 2020)
Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)
