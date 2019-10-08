We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sentiment Data Sending Bearish Signals for US Dollar | Webinar
2019-10-08 12:00:00
EURUSD Rate Rebound Fizzles Ahead of Meeting Minutes for FOMC and ECB
2019-10-08 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brexit Latest: GBP/USD Drops with Brexit Talks Close to Breaking Down
2019-10-08 10:45:00
Asia Stocks Gain as China Markets Return, US-China Trade Hopes Endure
2019-10-08 05:02:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Oil, Gold & SPX
2019-10-07 15:32:00
Asia Stocks Mixed Again, Looming US-China Trade Talks Nervously Eyed
2019-10-07 05:04:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Bid Revived on US-China Trade Spat
2019-10-08 08:02:00
Crude Oil Prices, Gold Eye Powell Speech as Recession Fears Rise
2019-10-08 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices, Gold Eye Powell Speech as Recession Fears Rise
2019-10-08 02:00:00
Crude Hold Above 2019-Low as OPEC Pledges to Stabilize Oil Prices
2019-10-07 08:00:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price: Rally Fizzles as Bearish 'Death Cross' Begins to Form
2019-10-08 09:57:00
USD/TRY: Turkish Lira Drops on Trump Tweet, Bitcoin (BTC) Gains
2019-10-07 18:10:00
GBP/USD Slides as Merkel says Brexit Deal "Overwhelmingly Unlikely"

  • Heads Up:🇨🇦 CAD Housing Starts (SEP) due at 12:15 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 217.5k Previous: 226.6k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-08
  • Saudi Cabinet says the Kingdom is ready to supply the world with oil needs #OOTT
  • Why financial market traders must monitor both monetary and fiscal policy?Find out from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/Fkzk88Y5gm https://t.co/0tqVcwjhVm
  • RT @jsblokland: #NFIB Small Business confidence fell more than expected in September. However confidence remains relative high to the #ISM…
  • RT @business: JUST IN: China halts NBA broadcasts in a backlash against a tweet supporting Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protests https://t.co/…
  • Fed's Rosengren (Hawkish Dissenter, Voter) says data is a little weaker than he had anticipated $USD
  • RT @economics: China signals it will hit back after the U.S. blacklisted eight of the country’s tech giants over human rights concerns http…
  • $AUDNZD continues to head lower - Negative trade war headlines - Risk sentiment pulling back - Keep in mind that RBNZ easing is fully priced (risk is if RBNZ surprise with 50bps again) - $NZD shorts at extreme levels Support at 1.0630 https://www.dailyfx.com/?CHID=9&QPID=917713 https://t.co/vTGDhTRZ3k
  • Gold getting a further bid as negative US-China trade war headlines hit the market...#gold #USD +0.8% @ $1,505/oz.
  • The Trump administration is moving ahead with discussions around possible restrictions on capital flows into China - US equity futures at their lows of the day
Sentiment Data Sending Bearish Signals for US Dollar | Webinar

Sentiment Data Sending Bearish Signals for US Dollar | Webinar

2019-10-08 12:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst and Editor
Market sentiment analysis:

  • IG client positioning data are flashing bearish signals for the USD against many of the other major currencies.
  • That’s despite ongoing concerns about US-China trade and a possible Turkish invasion of the Kurdish-held region of Syria.

IG Client Sentiment data bearish for USD

The latest IG retail trader positioning data suggest losses for the US Dollar despite its role as a safe haven that might have been expected to benefit from the continuing US-China trade tensions and reported preparations by Turkey for a military operation in northeast Syria after the US began pulling back troops from the border, opening the way for a Turkish attack on Kurdish forces.

IG Client Sentiment data (October 8, 2019)

IG client sentiment data.

Source: DailyFX (You can click on it for a larger image)

In this webinar, I looked at the trends in the major currency, commodity and stock markets, at the forward-looking data on the economic calendar this week, at the IG Client Sentiment data and at the IG Client Sentiment reports that accompany it.

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me via the comments section below, via email at martin.essex@ig.com or on Twitter @MartinSEssex

EUR/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.