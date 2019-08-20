Never miss a story from Paul Robinson

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to Paul Robinson

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

The U.S. Dollar may have some more room to trade higher against most major currencies, but that doesn’t look like the case versus the Japanese Yen. All the JPY-pairs are failing to counter much of the recent decline, which suggests that continuation patterns will soon lead to lower prices. USDJPY, EURJPY, GBPJPY and others were looked at in today’s session.

Technical Highlights:

  • US Dollar Index (DXY) has a bit more room to go higher
  • USDJPY bounce looks to be completed, renewed weakness anticipated
  • EURJPY, GBPJPY and other Yen pairs posting bearish sequences

For forecasts and educational guides, check them out on the DailyFX Trading Guides page.

US Dollar Index (DXY) has a bit more room to go higher

The US Dollar Index (DXY) has been moving steadily higher and at this time there is nothing to impede its progress until the index rises up towards the monthly high at 98.93 and top-side trend-line running over from last year. We may see yet another stop and reverse, so watching price action upon arrival of resistance will be important.

US Dollar Index (DXY) Daily Chart (room to go to resistance)

Dollar and Japanese Yen Charts: USDJPY, EURJPY, GBPJPY &amp; More

U.S. Dollar Currency Index (DXY) by Tradingview

USDJPY bounce looks to be completed, renewed weakness anticipated

USDJPY bounce recently ran into the June low and has been unable to climb above. The trend is generally weak and price action isn’t particular inspiring since the sharp decline earlier this month. This has USDJPY poised to trade lower towards the 2018/19 lows, 10463.

USDJPY Daily Chart (poised to trade lower)

Dollar and Japanese Yen Charts: USDJPY, EURJPY, GBPJPY &amp; More

USDJPY Chart by Tradingview

EURJPY, GBPJPY and other Yen pairs posting bearish sequences

EURJPY is poorly postured as it sits just off the monthly low. On the 4-hr chart the weakening bounces and flat bottom are creating a descending wedge pattern. The path of least resistance is lower and a clean break of 11751 should have EURJPY rolling downhill even further soon.

EURJPY 4-hr Chart (descending wedge)

Dollar and Japanese Yen Charts: USDJPY, EURJPY, GBPJPY &amp; More

EURJPY Chart by Tradingview

GBPJPY has been building yet another bear-flag on the 4-hr chart, the 4-th such pattern since the beginning of June. This has the cross positioned for another swing lower in the days ahead. The next target on a drop below 12654 is the October 2016 low at 12478.

GBPJPY 4-hr Chart (descending wedge)

Dollar and Japanese Yen Charts: USDJPY, EURJPY, GBPJPY &amp; More

GBPJPY Chart by Tradingview

Resources for Forex & CFD Traders

Whether you are a new or an experienced trader, DailyFX has several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX