EUR/USD
Bearish
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Reversal Gathers Pace; EUR/JPY Maintains Flag
2019-11-07 15:35:00
US Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, DXY
2019-11-07 10:10:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups After USD Breakout: USD/CAD, GBP/USD
2019-11-07 20:00:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Back to Resistance, GBP/USD Dips on BoE
2019-11-07 13:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
News
US Dollar Stalled Rally Leaves USDJPY Exposed, Dow Due for a Break
2019-11-07 03:30:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: Did the BoJ Just Admit Policy Failure?
2019-11-07 01:00:00
Gold
Bearish
News
Gold Price Outlook Damaged but Bullion Remains Attractive
2019-11-07 21:30:00
Gold Plunges on US-China Trade Headlines; Trump Tariff Rollback
2019-11-07 17:04:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
News
Gold Prices to Look Past BoE Rate Call to China Trade Data
2019-11-07 07:29:00
Brazillian Real Sinks as Oil Rights Flop Flags Trade War Pain
2019-11-07 03:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
News
Bitcoin Forecast: USD/CNH Decline May Fuel BTC/USD Bears
2019-11-07 20:00:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/TRY in Focus
2019-10-31 20:45:00
Real Time News
  • The Citi Global Economic Surprise Index rises to -7.3 from a recent low of -12.1 as economic data across the globe improves, but continues to miss expectations https://t.co/R4ctqAUxJf
  • What are the truths and myths of #forex trading? Find out from @DailyFX analysts here: https://t.co/XsXyhjtPtr https://t.co/bQt9ScBiRk
  • FX Trading Setups in AUD/JPY On US-China Trade Talk Outcomes $AUDJPY #TradeWars #TechnicalAnalysis - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/analyst_picks/todays_picks/daniel_dubrovsky/2019/11/07/FX-Trading-Setups-in-AUDJPY-On-US-China-Trade-Talk-Outcomes.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/aG4AS997wm
  • Interesting position for $RUT here. It's been unable to break above this band of horizontal resistance for the last four days.. doesn't speak to a lot of confidence in a continuation higher if you ask me https://t.co/5w2VS6do8x
  • Forex Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.20% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.05% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.02% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.21% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.28% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.31% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/7ZWLhoWjRO
  • ...I'm not against going long a market/asset that is deviating from textbook value, but I will take greater time to consider the risks, establish reasonable (nearer) targets and be very diligent with stops, both with distance and time
  • Deciding that you shouldn't be more careful/skeptical of a market that extends a risk run further astray of fundamentals just because it keeps rising feels to me like taking off your seatbelt because you've crossed 150 MPH and haven't crashed yet, floor it
  • Commodities Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.01% Gold: -1.52% Silver: -2.97% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/Zz8tRW88ua
  • $USDJPY Points: S3: 108.34 S2: 108.66 S1: 108.82 R1: 109.14 R2: 109.3 R3: 109.62 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • #Bitcoin has historically enjoyed a tailwind when emerging market currencies fall under pressure.Therefore, a resurgent #Yuan could remove a bullish driver of $BTCUSD. Get your market update from @PeterHanksFX here:https://t.co/dzqhGjKAdW https://t.co/oCeLxgYO1J
Gold Price Outlook Damaged but Bullion Remains Attractive

2019-11-07 21:30:00
Real Vision,
Share:

GOLD MARKET OUTLOOK – SUMMARY:

  • Real Vision hosts Rick Rule, President and CEO of Sprott US Holdings, for a discussion on the critical role of gold in investor portfolios and trading accounts
  • Gold outlook remains attractive due the cyclical nature of markets and because of the precious metal’s insurance-like properties
  • Take a look at What Affects Gold Prices – a Commodity Trader’s Guide

The price of gold has been on an absolute tear this year seeing that spot prices have climbed over 15% through October. The surge higher in gold follows last year’s downturn with the commodity rebounding to its highest level since March 2013 this past August.

More recently the commodity has drifted lower from its year-to-date highs around the 1,550 mark, but Rick Rule – President and CEO of Sprott US Holdings – discusses the benefits of owning gold and why investors should incorporate gold positions along with other commodities into their asset allocations.

GOLD PRICE CHART: MONTHLY TIME FRAME (JANUARY 1975 TO NOVEMBER 2019)

Gold Price Chart Outlook

Chart created by @RickDvorakFX with TradingView

Rick Rule argues that gold holdings, whether it be physical gold (i.e. bullion) or gold securities (e.g. gold related equites), is perceived broadly as a store of value that tends to do well in periods of time when nothing else does well. He further extrapolates that positions in gold should be looked at as an insurance asset or hedge – not solely from the perspective of an income producing asset.

While gold has generally fallen out of favor relative to demand for the commodity 40 years ago, Rick Rule claims that is not necessarily a bad thing for gold bulls. Rick adds that gold and precious metal equities accounted for roughly 8% of investable asset market share in the US, but that figure is now much closer to 0.25-0.50% with the 40-year median running around 1.5% market share. According to Rick, gold does not need to reclaim the same degree of dominance, but demand could potentially triple driven by a mean-reversion back to historical levels.

--- Produced by Real Vision©

GOLD TRADING RESOURCES:

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

VIX: A Global Volatility Breakout Could Be Around the Corner
2019-11-06 15:00:00
VIX: A Global Volatility Breakout Could Be Around the Corner
2019-11-05 18:13:00
Is the Fed or ECB Driving Global Yields?
2019-11-04 16:30:00
Is the Fed or ECB Driving Global Yields?
2019-10-31 21:58:00
