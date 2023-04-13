Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Gold since Apr 05 when Gold traded near 2,020.37.

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Taps a Fresh One-Year High as the US Dollar Ebbs
2023-04-13 12:28:11
US CPI, Fed Minutes to Weigh on US dollar: What’s Next For EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY?
2023-04-13 03:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Update: OPEC Flags Downside Risks to US Summer Demand
2023-04-13 14:15:11
Bullish Break in Crude Oil After US CPI; Can it Rise Toward $90?
2023-04-13 06:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets in the Second Quarter: S&P 500, US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil, Euro, Recession Woes
2023-04-09 20:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Traders Boost Downside Exposure on Wall Street
2023-04-04 02:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Gold since Apr 05 when Gold traded near 2,020.37.
2023-04-13 16:23:00
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Gold for the first time since Apr 06, 2023 04:00 GMT when Gold traded near 2,007.65.
2023-04-13 15:23:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar in Freefall, USD/CAD Breaches Major Support, GBP/USD on Brink of Breakout
2023-04-13 16:00:00
British Pound Latest – GBP/USD Moves Higher on Mixed GDP Data, US Dollar Weakness
2023-04-13 08:04:33
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US CPI, Fed Minutes to Weigh on US dollar: What’s Next For EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY?
2023-04-13 03:30:00
US Dollar Gives up Ground Ahead of CPI Data and Japanese Yen Also Slips
2023-04-12 05:00:00
More View More
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Gold since Apr 05 when Gold traded near 2,020.37.

Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Gold since Apr 05 when Gold traded near 2,020.37.

Research, Research Team
Gold Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 13.70% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
GoldBULLISH48.27%51.73%

-12.04% Daily

-9.57% Weekly

23.25% Daily

13.70% Weekly

3.25% Daily

1.13% Weekly

Gold Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -12% 23% 3%
Weekly -10% 14% 1%
What could changes and extremes in retail trading signal for the market?
Get My Guide

Gold: Retail trader data shows 48.27% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.07 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Gold since Apr 05 when Gold traded near 2,020.37. The number of traders net-long is 12.04% lower than yesterday and 9.57% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 23.25% higher than yesterday and 13.70% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Gold prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Gold-bullish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Gold for the first time since Apr 06, 2023 04:00 GMT when Gold traded near 2,007.65.
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Gold for the first time since Apr 06, 2023 04:00 GMT when Gold traded near 2,007.65.
2023-04-13 15:23:00
USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CHF since Jan 18 when USD/CHF traded near 0.92.
USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CHF since Jan 18 when USD/CHF traded near 0.92.
2023-04-12 14:23:00
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Apr 03, 2023 12:00 GMT when EUR/GBP traded near 0.88.
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Apr 03, 2023 12:00 GMT when EUR/GBP traded near 0.88.
2023-04-12 12:23:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Nov 05, 2022 when Oil - US Crude traded near 91.88.
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Nov 05, 2022 when Oil - US Crude traded near 91.88.
2023-04-11 16:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 13, 2023