Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Gold since Apr 05 when Gold traded near 2,020.37.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 13.70% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|Gold
|BULLISH
|48.27%
|51.73%
-12.04% Daily
-9.57% Weekly
23.25% Daily
13.70% Weekly
3.25% Daily
1.13% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|-12%
|23%
|3%
|Weekly
|-10%
|14%
|1%
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Gold prices may continue to rise.
Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Gold-bullish contrarian trading bias.
