Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Nov 05, 2022 when Oil - US Crude traded near 91.88.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 7.27% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|Oil - US Crude
|BULLISH
|49.93%
|50.07%
-1.20% Daily
-5.59% Weekly
3.40% Daily
7.27% Weekly
1.05% Daily
0.44% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|-1%
|3%
|1%
|Weekly
|-6%
|7%
|0%
Oil - US Crude: Retail trader data shows 49.93% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Nov 05 when Oil - US Crude traded near 91.88, price has moved 11.64% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 1.20% lower than yesterday and 5.59% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.40% higher than yesterday and 7.27% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Oil - US Crude prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Nov 05, 2022 when Oil - US Crude traded near 91.88. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Oil - US Crude-bullish contrarian trading bias.
