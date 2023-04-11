 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 11, 2023
News
US CPI to Set the Tone for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2023-04-10 03:00:00
Markets in the Second Quarter: S&P 500, US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil, Euro, Recession Woes
2023-04-09 20:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 11, 2023
News
Oil Price Forecast: WTI and Brent Eye Further Downside as Demand Fears Return
2023-04-11 11:01:57
Crude Oil Is Still Not Out of the Woods Despite OPEC+ Output Cut
2023-04-10 06:20:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 11, 2023
News
Markets in the Second Quarter: S&P 500, US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil, Euro, Recession Woes
2023-04-09 20:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Traders Boost Downside Exposure on Wall Street
2023-04-04 02:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 11, 2023
News
Gold Price Forecast Hinges on US CPI, XAU/USD Patiently Waits at $2000
2023-04-11 12:25:45
Gold Prices Fall as Traders Raise Odds of More Fed Tightening after Solid Jobs Data
2023-04-10 18:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 11, 2023
News
British Pound Latest – GBP/USD Starts the Week on a Positive Note
2023-04-11 09:30:00
US CPI to Set the Tone for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2023-04-10 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 11, 2023
News
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Yen Faces Short-Term Pressure Following Ueda Inauguration
2023-04-11 14:10:46
Q2 Top Trade Idea: Short USD/JPY on Fed Pause Signal, JPY Safe Haven Appeal
2023-04-10 15:00:15
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Nov 05, 2022 when Oil - US Crude traded near 91.88.

Research, Research Team
Oil - US Crude Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 7.27% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
Oil - US CrudeBULLISH49.93%50.07%

-1.20% Daily

-5.59% Weekly

3.40% Daily

7.27% Weekly

1.05% Daily

0.44% Weekly

Oil - US Crude Bullish
Oil - US Crude: Retail trader data shows 49.93% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Nov 05 when Oil - US Crude traded near 91.88, price has moved 11.64% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 1.20% lower than yesterday and 5.59% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.40% higher than yesterday and 7.27% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Oil - US Crude prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Nov 05, 2022 when Oil - US Crude traded near 91.88. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Oil - US Crude-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

