NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short NZD/USD for the first time since Jun 10, 2022 when NZD/USD traded near 0.64.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI NZD/USD BULLISH 49.88% 50.12% -14.52% Daily -12.40% Weekly -1.39% Daily 7.58% Weekly -8.41% Daily -3.41% Weekly

NZD/USD: Retail trader data shows 49.88% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jun 10 when NZD/USD traded near 0.64, price has moved 0.32% higher since then.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests NZD/USD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short NZD/USD for the first time since Jun 10, 2022 when NZD/USD traded near 0.64. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger NZD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.