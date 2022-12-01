 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Dec 1, 2022
News
Euro (EUR) Latest: EUR/USD Set For Further Gains After Fed Powell’s Dovish Nudge
2022-12-01 10:03:34
US Dollar Sails South as Powell Puts the Fed Case Forward. How Low Can USD Go?
2022-12-01 01:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Dec 1, 2022
News
Crude Oil Rises a Third Day from 76 Support as Risk Appetite Adds to Supply Data
2022-11-30 21:30:20
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bounce Continues, Crude Oil Tries to Set Support
2022-11-29 21:10:26
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 1, 2022
News
US Equities Update: S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Rise on Dovish Powell
2022-12-01 12:30:53
US Dollar Soars as Dow Jones Sinks on Hawkish Fed Comments. DXY Ready to Reverse?
2022-11-29 00:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Dec 1, 2022
News
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Edgy as Short-Dated US Yields Rise Ahead of Fed Speech
2022-11-30 09:00:02
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bounce Continues, Crude Oil Tries to Set Support
2022-11-29 21:10:26
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Dec 1, 2022
News
British Pound Latest – GBP/USD Prints a Fresh Multi-Month High
2022-12-01 12:15:26
GBP Forecast: Pound Undeterred by Hawkish Fed Speakers, BoE’s Bailey in Focus
2022-11-29 08:58:26
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Dec 1, 2022
News
USD/JPY Update: BoJ and Fed Chair Powell’s Comments Form Perfect Cocktail for Yen Gains
2022-12-01 11:01:55
Japanese Yen Leaps as US Dollar Sinks Post Powell. Is the Peak in Place for USD/JPY?
2022-12-01 04:30:00
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short NZD/USD for the first time since Jun 10, 2022 when NZD/USD traded near 0.64.

Research, Research Team
NZD/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 7.58% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
NZD/USDBULLISH49.88%50.12%

-14.52% Daily

-12.40% Weekly

-1.39% Daily

7.58% Weekly

-8.41% Daily

-3.41% Weekly

NZD/USD: Retail trader data shows 49.88% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jun 10 when NZD/USD traded near 0.64, price has moved 0.32% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 14.52% lower than yesterday and 12.40% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.39% lower than yesterday and 7.58% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests NZD/USD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short NZD/USD for the first time since Jun 10, 2022 when NZD/USD traded near 0.64. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger NZD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

Related Articles

FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long FTSE 100 since Apr 11 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,595.20.
2022-11-30 13:23:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/USD since Jan 14 when GBP/USD traded near 1.37.
2022-11-23 17:23:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Oil - US Crude since Sep 27 when Oil - US Crude traded near 77.23.
2022-11-18 16:23:00
USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CHF since Jan 14 when USD/CHF traded near 0.91.
2022-11-17 14:23:00
Rates

NZD/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Dec 1, 2022