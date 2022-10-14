Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Germany 40 for the first time since Oct 06, 2022 11:00 GMT when Germany 40 traded near 12,405.60.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 4.09% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI Germany 40 BULLISH 49.69% 50.31% -23.23% Daily -13.75% Weekly 22.95% Daily -4.09% Weekly -5.34% Daily -9.15% Weekly

Germany 40: Retail trader data shows 49.69% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Oct 06 when Germany 40 traded near 12,405.60, price has moved 0.38% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 23.23% lower than yesterday and 13.75% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 22.95% higher than yesterday and 4.09% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Germany 40 prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short Germany 40 for the first time since Oct 06, 2022 11:00 GMT when Germany 40 traded near 12,405.60. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 40-bullish contrarian trading bias.