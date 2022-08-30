EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/GBP since Jun 15 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 45.75% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BULLISH
36.83%
63.17%
-8.77% Daily
-22.85% Weekly
12.06% Daily
45.75% Weekly
3.37% Daily
9.80% Weekly
EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 36.83% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.72 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/GBP since Jun 15 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86. The number of traders net-long is 8.77% lower than yesterday and 22.85% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 12.06% higher than yesterday and 45.75% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to rise.
Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bullish contrarian trading bias.
