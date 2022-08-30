 Skip to content
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/GBP since Jun 15 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86.

EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/GBP since Jun 15 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86.

Research, Research Team
EUR/GBP Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 45.75% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

EUR/GBP

BULLISH

36.83%

63.17%

-8.77% Daily

-22.85% Weekly

12.06% Daily

45.75% Weekly

3.37% Daily

9.80% Weekly

EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 36.83% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.72 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/GBP since Jun 15 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86. The number of traders net-long is 8.77% lower than yesterday and 22.85% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 12.06% higher than yesterday and 45.75% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bullish contrarian trading bias.

Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Germany 40 for the first time since Aug 22, 2022 08:00 GMT when Germany 40 traded near 13,215.50.
Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Germany 40 for the first time since Aug 22, 2022 08:00 GMT when Germany 40 traded near 13,215.50.
2022-08-30 12:23:00
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Jul 21, 2022 when France 40 traded near 6,184.80.
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Jul 21, 2022 when France 40 traded near 6,184.80.
2022-08-26 17:23:00
USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CHF for the first time since Jul 22, 2022 when USD/CHF traded near 0.96.
USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CHF for the first time since Jul 22, 2022 when USD/CHF traded near 0.96.
2022-08-24 16:23:00
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Aug 05, 2022 15:00 GMT when USD/CAD traded near 1.29.
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Aug 05, 2022 15:00 GMT when USD/CAD traded near 1.29.
2022-08-15 12:23:00
