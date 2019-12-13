USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Dec 03, 2019 15:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 108.66.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 15.01% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI USD/JPY BULLISH 49.69% 50.31% -36.31% Daily -24.27% Weekly -3.67% Daily -15.01% Weekly -23.22% Daily -19.88% Weekly

USD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 49.69% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Dec 03 when USD/JPY traded near 108.66, price has moved 0.68% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 36.31% lower than yesterday and 24.27% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.67% lower than yesterday and 15.01% lower from last week. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to rise. Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Dec 03, 2019 15:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 108.66. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.