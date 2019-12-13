We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Near-term Trade Setups in USD/CAD, EUR/USD & USD/JPY
2019-12-12 20:36:00
Euro Stable as ECB Leaves Rates Unchanged, Pledges Strategic Review
2019-12-12 14:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Spikes as Poll Project Large Election Win for Boris Johnson
2019-12-12 22:11:00
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY & EUR/GBP: Charts to Watch as Pound Volatility Soars
2019-12-12 20:51:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Dec 03, 2019 15:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 108.66.
2019-12-13 01:23:00
USD/JPY, AUD/USD, NZD/USD Price Rally May Extend on Trade Deal
2019-12-13 00:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Rally Fails at Downtrend Resistance - Next Levels for XAU/USD
2019-12-12 16:18:00
Gold price outlook: uptick post FOMC but investors remain wary of tariff developments
2019-12-12 10:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Meet Trend Resistance, Near-term Turn Lower Looks Next
2019-12-12 12:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as the Fed Strikes a Cautious Tone
2019-12-11 03:01:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Bulls Retreat as BTCUSD Threatens Breakdown
2019-12-09 19:30:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-12-05 15:00:00
More View more
Breaking news

British Pound surges after UK exit poll shows Conservatives expected to win 368 seats out of 650

Real Time News
  • Number of Constituencies reporting over the next 2hrs https://t.co/pRiD393JCn
  • This has been a Labour seat since 1922 https://t.co/f3S60wEdxz
  • UK Election: Conservatives take Wrexham from Labour #GBP
  • Great to see talks going so well! https://t.co/Kmdmzy1e3d
  • Senior Chinese Diplomat Wang Yi states that the actions taken by the US has seriously damaged the hard-won mutual trust between the two nations $CNY
  • Senior Chinese Diplomat Wang Yi states that the actions taken by the US has seriously damaged the hard-won mutual trust between the two nations $GBP
  • Must read ⬇️ https://t.co/IWOMrK4y4K
  • Philippine Central Bank Governor Benjamin Diokno says he is considering a 50-bps rate cut next year, could some as early as February -BBG #PHP $USDPHP #Philippines
  • The $USD may extend declines against its ASEAN counterparts after the Fed rate decision. The Philippine Peso and Singapore Dollar are attempting key technical breakouts. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/JoPLb4Oi2q https://t.co/GzWIRYmnk0
  • This has been a labour seat since 1979 https://t.co/a4GjbwCZeF
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Dec 03, 2019 15:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 108.66.

USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Dec 03, 2019 15:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 108.66.

2019-12-13 01:23:00
Research, Research Team
Share:
USD/JPY chart

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 15.01% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

USD/JPY

BULLISH

49.69%

50.31%

-36.31% Daily

-24.27% Weekly

-3.67% Daily

-15.01% Weekly

-23.22% Daily

-19.88% Weekly

USD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 49.69% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Dec 03 when USD/JPY traded near 108.66, price has moved 0.68% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 36.31% lower than yesterday and 24.27% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.67% lower than yesterday and 15.01% lower from last week. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to rise. Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Dec 03, 2019 15:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 108.66. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since Nov 08, 2019 when USD/CAD traded near 1.32.
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since Nov 08, 2019 when USD/CAD traded near 1.32.
2019-12-12 02:23:00
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Nov 26, 2019 when EUR/JPY traded near 120.24.
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Nov 26, 2019 when EUR/JPY traded near 120.24.
2019-12-06 17:25:00
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/GBP since May 05 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85.
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/GBP since May 05 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85.
2019-11-25 12:23:00
Ethereum IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Ethereum since Jul 04 when Ethereum traded near 291.96.
Ethereum IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Ethereum since Jul 04 when Ethereum traded near 291.96.
2019-11-22 16:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.