EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: Volatility Hints at an Uneventful Fed Meeting
2021-04-27 22:30:00
EUR/USD Breaks Out of Descending Channel Ahead of Fed Rate Decision
2021-04-27 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Crude Oil Price Outlook: Oil Builds Bull Pennant Ahead of FOMC
2021-04-27 16:03:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Upside Risk as OPEC+ Meets to Discuss Output
2021-04-27 08:15:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-04-28 00:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-04-27 21:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Double Bottom Validation Signals Further Gains on Offer
2021-04-28 03:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Double Bottom Breakout Fading? Levels for XAU/USD
2021-04-27 17:05:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Price Forecast: Reopening Optimism to Drive GBP/USD Higher
2021-04-27 07:00:00
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2021-04-26 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
JPY Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-28 01:00:00
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-04-27 14:00:00
Australian Dollar slips as AU CPI disappoints across the board. 1.1% y/y versus 1.4% expected and 0.6% q/q versus 0.9% anticipated in Q1

  • The Euro offers potentially actionable trade setups against various pairs including EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/NZD and EUR/JPY. Get your market update from here:https://t.co/SyIzDpzUKb https://t.co/hU34f4grBc
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.28% Oil - US Crude: -0.28% Silver: -0.83% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/DbptyXs7GJ
  • The US Dollar may extend losses against ASEAN currencies, with USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR and USD/PHP facing bearish warning signs. What are key levels to watch for? Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/JEksotDxaM https://t.co/5rPJlpiN8E
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: -0.05% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.08% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.13% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.16% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.20% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.32% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/UJRnLgToCe
  • RT @FxWestwater: Australian Dollar Forecast: $AUDUSD Sinks on Weak CPI Figures, Where Next? Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/04/28/Australian-Dollar-Forecast-AUDUSD-Sinks-on-Weak-CPI-Figures-Where-Next.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Westwater&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/phB…
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.59%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 74.86%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/F9eQv1l3S7
  • $AUDUSD slipping following broadly softer Australian Q1 CPI data: 1.1% y/y versus 1.4% estimated 0.6% q/q versus 0.9% anticipated Markets likely trimming less-dovish #RBA policy expectations https://t.co/yxEI1jw5Ti https://t.co/bAxBwzE25y
  • 🇦🇺 Inflation Rate QoQ (Q1) Actual: 0.6% Expected: 0.9% Previous: 0.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-28
  • 🇦🇺 Inflation Rate YoY (Q1) Actual: 1.1% Expected: 1.4% Previous: 0.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-28
  • The GBP is positioned to gain ground against its major counterparts in the near term, as a series of bullish technical patterns form across multiple GBP cross. GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP key levels. Get your $GBP market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/Ern5te9a7E https://t.co/nFQxME15Nw
Gold Price Forecast: Double Bottom Validation Signals Further Gains on Offer

Daniel Moss, Analyst

Gold, XAU/USD, Bull Flag, Double Bottom, IGCS – Talking Points:

  • Gold’s recent slide lower looks to be a temporary set-back.
  • A weekly Bull Flag continuation pattern, and daily Double Bottom reversal hint at further gains for the anti-fiat asset.
Gold prices have stormed higher in April, climbing over 7% to push to the highest levels since late-February. Although the commodity has slipped lower in recent days the long-term outlook continues to hint at extended gains ahead. Here are the key levels to watch for the anti-fiat metal in coming weeks.

Gold Weekly Chart – 55-EMA Guiding Price Higher

Gold Price Forecast: Double Bottom Validation Signals Further Gains on Offer

Chart prepared by Daniel Moss, created with Tradingview

The weekly chart highlights the significant corrective phase that gold has been in since peaking in August of last year, with price grinding just over 19% lower to test the 89-EMA (1708) for the first time since May of 2019.

This downhill slog however, still doesn’t seem to be a change in the overall bullish trend seen over the last three years, as prices carve out a possible Bull Flag continuation pattern.

With anti-fiat bullion slicing back above the trend-defining 55-EMA (1771), and a bullish crossover taking place on the MACD indicator, the path of least resistance does indeed seem skewed to the topside.

Holding constructively above 1760 probably opens the door for buyers to continue driving the commodity higher in the weeks ahead. That being said, if support gives way a swift decline back to the yearly low (1677)

Gold Daily Chart – Double Bottom Playing Out

Gold Price Forecast: Double Bottom Validation Signals Further Gains on Offer

Chart prepared by Daniel Moss, created with Tradingview

Zooming into the daily chart reinforces the bullish outlook depicted on the weekly timeframe, as prices validates the topside break of a Double Bottom reversal pattern.

If neckline support at 1755 – 1765 hold firms, a move to fulfil the pattern’s implied measured move (1832) seems likely in the near term.

However, if sellers can drive gold back below support, a pullback to psychologically imposing 1700 mark could be on the cards.

Gold Price Forecast: Double Bottom Validation Signals Further Gains on Offer

The IG Client Sentiment Report shows 82.58% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 4.74 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 2.55% higher than yesterday and 1.03% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 4.46% lower than yesterday and 2.01% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Gold-bearish contrarian trading bias.

-- Written by Daniel Moss, Analyst for DailyFX

Follow me on Twitter @DanielGMoss

Recommended by Daniel Moss
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

