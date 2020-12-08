News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Brexit, BOC & ECB Meetings, Mexican & US Inflation
2020-12-08 19:00:00
EUR/USD Analysis: RSI Holds in Overbought Zone Ahead of ECB Meeting
2020-12-08 15:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Post-Breakout Flag Builds - Levels for Crude Futures
2020-12-08 16:49:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: MACD Death Cross Signals a Deeper Pullback
2020-12-08 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Pullback Sets A Sour Tone for Nikkei 225, Straits Times Index
2020-12-08 02:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Outpaces Dow Jones, S&P 500. Has The Rotation Ended?
2020-12-07 21:05:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Stages December Rally- Is a Low In Place?
2020-12-08 19:30:00
Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD Remains at the Mercy of Risk Sentiment
2020-12-08 17:39:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Downside Risk as EU-UK Leaders Meet
2020-12-08 09:00:00
GBPUSD Volatility Surges with Pound, Dollar Outlook Keeping Elevated Activity
2020-12-08 05:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Brexit, BOC & ECB Meetings, Mexican & US Inflation
2020-12-08 19:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, USD/JPY Key Levels
2020-12-08 00:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • #Gold Price Outlook: Gold Stages December Rally- Is a Low In Place? $XAUUSD Levels - https://t.co/O1ealQ9hkP https://t.co/5QcHRTN9my
  • Commodities Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.68% Gold: 0.54% Oil - US Crude: -0.03% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/cqixEjkTa3
  • US stocks hitting fresh session and record highs as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell states he favors passing fiscal aid package without state and local aid and without provisions on liability, two areas that have left lawmakers gridlocked. $SPX $NDX $DJI $RUT $SPY $QQQ
  • The Bank of Canada is expected to leave its overnight interest rate unchanged at 0.25% tomorrow and will also maintain its forward guidance and QE program. Get your $USDCAD market update from @nickcawley1 here:https://t.co/79vXdRpWmm https://t.co/o0IfVzeTVo
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 94.55%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 74.76%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/GFNwn15Yl4
  • President Elect Joe Biden: -Will ask Americans to wear masks for first 100 days of administration -Will aim to get 100M covid shots within first 100 days of administration -Getting kids back to school will be a national priority in first 100 days of administration $USD $SPX
  • Indices Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.36% US 500: 0.25% France 40: 0.13% Germany 30: 0.12% FTSE 100: 0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/yarSohgXPl
  • S&P500 rises above $3700 this afternoon, reaching fresh all-time high $SPY https://t.co/T9218vLrKQ
  • Official launch of @wef’s Data for Common Purpose Initiative: "Some 25 quintillion bytes of data are created each day. All of this information can yield powerful insights but we have not been able to access and use these data in a meaningful way". https://t.co/PEuqoICNz8
  • GBP/USD continually losing steam around the 1.336 level today $GBP $USD https://t.co/3uWCC80MPC
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Stages December Rally- Is a Low In Place?

Gold Price Outlook: Gold Stages December Rally- Is a Low In Place?

2020-12-08 19:30:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Share:

Gold Technical Price Outlook: XAU/USD Near-term Trade Levels

Advertisement

Gold prices have rallied more than 1.8% since the start of the week with XAU/USD building on last week’s reversal off technical support. The advance is now facing its first test of downtrend resistance and we’re looking for a reaction just higher for guidance. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the XAU/USD technical charts heading into the close of a volatile week. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this gold technical setup and more.

Starts in:
Live now:
Dec 14
( 13:12 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Daily

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Daily - GLD Trade Outlook - GC Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; Gold on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: In last month’s Gold Price Outlook we noted that a break of the November opening-range kept the focus lower in XAU/USD and to be on the, “lookout for a low heading into the close of the month with December typically a supportive month for Gold prices.” Bullion registered a low at the 38.2% retracement / channel support at 1764 before mounting a rally of more than 6.2% into the December open – is a low in place?

The recovery is facing its’ first test here at confluence trendline resistance with the 38.2% retracement of the August decline just higher at 1883 – a breach / close above this threshold is needed to suggest a more significant low is in place with such a scenario shifting the focus back towards 1920 and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at 1956.

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD 240min

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD 240min - GLD Trade Outlook - GC Technical Forecast

Notes: A closer look at Gold price action shows XAU/USD trading within the confines an ascending pitchfork formation extending off the September / November lows with an embedded channel guiding this most recent advance. Initial support now 1848 backed by the weekly open at 1835- ultimately a break below the weekly low near 1820 would be needed to threaten another run at the lows.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Download our latest quarterly Gold Price Forecast
Get My Guide

Bottom line: The gold price collapse responded to confluence support with the recovery now approaching downtrend resistance. From a trading standpoint, look to reduce long-exposure / raise protective stops on a stretch into confluence resistance near 1884/88 – look for a reaction / pivot there with a breach / close above needed to suggest a more significant low is in place. Ultimately weakness should be limited by 1820s IF price is heading higher on this stretch. Review my latest Gold Weekly Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term XAU/USD technical trading levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Gold Trader Sentiment – XAU/USD Price Chart

Gold Trader Sentiment - XAU/USD Price Chart - GLD Trade Outlook - GC Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long Gold- the ratio stands at +3.47 (77.64% of traders are long) – typically bearishreading
  • Long positions are0.16% lower than yesterday and 14.40% lower from last week
  • Short positions are 2.56% higher than yesterday and 35.03% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current Gold price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.
Gold MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 7% 0% 5%
Weekly -9% 23% -3%
Learn how shifts in Gold retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

---

Active Technical Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar Forecast: CAD Bulls in Control Ahead of BOC - Levels for CAD/JPY, USD/CAD
Canadian Dollar Forecast: CAD Bulls in Control Ahead of BOC - Levels for CAD/JPY, USD/CAD
2020-12-08 18:08:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Post-Breakout Flag Builds - Levels for Crude Futures
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Post-Breakout Flag Builds - Levels for Crude Futures
2020-12-08 16:49:00
Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook: FANMAG May Soon Send NDX Much Higher
Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook: FANMAG May Soon Send NDX Much Higher
2020-12-08 13:30:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, USD/JPY Key Levels
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, USD/JPY Key Levels
2020-12-08 00:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed