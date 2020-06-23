We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD Sentiment Boosted by PMIs | Webinar
2020-06-23 12:30:00
EUR/USD Rally Continues as Positive Euro-Zone PMI Data Provides a Boost
2020-06-23 08:07:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Crude Oil Prices Break Higher but Reversal Signs Linger
2020-06-23 06:00:00
USD/CAD Price Outlook: Canadian Dollar Climbs with Crude Oil
2020-06-22 17:05:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook
2020-06-23 12:30:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, AUD/USD: Trade Wars Still Matter, Navarro 180 Shows
2020-06-23 02:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Technical Outlook: XAU/USD Breakout Eyes Fresh 2020 Highs
2020-06-23 15:30:00
Gold and Crude Oil Prices Break Higher but Reversal Signs Linger
2020-06-23 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD Sentiment Boosted by PMIs | Webinar
2020-06-23 12:30:00
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, DXY Charts & More
2020-06-23 11:40:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY & GBP/JPY Charts to Watch
2020-06-20 10:00:00
US Recession Watch, June 2020 - The Deceitful US Yield Curve
2020-06-18 17:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Get your Tuesday market update from @DailyFX Chief Strategist, @JohnKicklighter . We witness a bullish start to the day but what are the other market highlights of the day? Find out 👇 https://t.co/LHgAyFZHMP
  • Join @JStanleyFX 's #webinar at 1:00 PM ET/5:00 PM GMT for his weekly update on trading price action. Register here: https://t.co/yu1uNFb2tm https://t.co/fvYabAyeSG
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 1.00% Wall Street: 0.89% France 40: -0.24% FTSE 100: -0.25% Germany 30: -0.31% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/iuoraFWv5n
  • RT @GarrettHaake: "To my knowledge, none of us have ever been told to slow down on testing," Dr. Fauci tells House committee in hearing on…
  • Kudlow: China is picking up their game, phase one trade deal is on -BBG $USDCNH $FXI
  • https://t.co/ZaKU2JOCGT
  • New York Fed Weekly Economic Index (WEI) for period ending June 20 reported at -8.2% vs -7.7% prior -BBG
  • #Gold Price Technical Outlook: $XAUUSD Breakout Eyes Fresh 2020 Highs - https://t.co/COrz0RPvUq https://t.co/r5p8znQKCf
  • Kudlow says "absolutely, definitely, no second nationwide lockdown" due to coronavirus
  • Kudlow says tax rebates, direct mail checks are on table in next #coronavirus relief bill
Gold Price Technical Outlook: XAU/USD Breakout Eyes Fresh 2020 Highs

Gold Price Technical Outlook: XAU/USD Breakout Eyes Fresh 2020 Highs

2020-06-23 15:30:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Share:

Gold Technical Price Outlook: XAU/USD Near-term Trade Levels

Gold prices surged into the yearly highs today with XAU/USD up more than 1.4% this week. The breakout needs to close above the May highs to keep the advance viable and we’re looking for a reaction here today. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the XAU/USD technical charts in the days ahead. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this gold trade setup and more.

Starts in:
Live now:
Jun 29
( 12:06 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Daily

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Daily - GLD Trade Outlook - GC Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; Gold on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: In my last Gold Price Outlook we noted that the XAU/USD rally was approaching, “confluence resistance at 1731- a level defined by the a objective June open and the yearly high-day close. Ultimately, a breach / close above the yearly high-close at 1747 would be needed to mark resumption of the broader uptrend.” Price broke above this threshold on Monday with a test of that same level as support today fueling a rally back into the May high at 1765- watch the close today. A topside breach keeps the focus on the 2012 high at 1795 backed by the 88.6% Fibonacci retracement of the decline off the record high at 1820. Key support / bullish invalidation now raised to 1731.

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD 120min

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD 120min - GLD Trade Outlook - GC Technical Forecast

Notes: A closer look at Gold price action sees XAU/USD trading within the confines of an ascending pitchfork formation with the advance testing confluence resistance today at 1765- look for a reaction here. Initial support now back at 1745/47 backed by 1731- a level of interest for possible downside exhaustion IF reached. A breach higher keeps the focus on the upper parallel (currently ~1780s) and 1795.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Download our latest quarterly Gold Price Forecast
Get My Guide

Bottom line: The gold breakout is probing fresh yearly highs and a close above 1765 is needed to keep the immediate long-bias viable. From a trading standpoint, a good spot to raise protective stops – look for a reaction here today. Losses should be limited to the monthly open IF prices are indeed heading higher.Review my latest Gold Weekly Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term XAU/USD technical trading levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Gold Trader Sentiment – XAU/USD Price Chart

Gold Trader Sentiment - XAU/USD Price Chart - GLD Trade Outlook - GC Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long Gold- the ratio stands at +1.93 (65.83% of traders are long) – bearishreading
  • Long positions are2.36% higher than yesterday and 9.08% higher from last week
  • Short positions are 5.94% higher than yesterday and 20.78% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current Gold price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.
Gold BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 1% 4% 2%
Weekly 13% 20% 15%
Learn how shifts in Gold retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

---

Active Trade Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/JPY Price: Key Levels to Keep in Focus- Euro vs Japanese Yen Forecast
EUR/JPY Price: Key Levels to Keep in Focus- Euro vs Japanese Yen Forecast
2020-06-23 14:14:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook
2020-06-23 12:30:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Price – Key Support Level in Play
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Price – Key Support Level in Play
2020-06-23 09:32:00
FTSE 100 Technical Outlook – Channel Remains a Worthy Guide
FTSE 100 Technical Outlook – Channel Remains a Worthy Guide
2020-06-22 11:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.