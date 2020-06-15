We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Euro Bulls Spike, US Dollar Out of Favour, Australian Dollar at Risk - COT Report
2020-06-15 09:30:00
2020-06-15 09:30:00
USD Eyeing Powell. Crude Oil, Euro Brace for Key OPEC & EU Meetings
2020-06-15 04:00:00
2020-06-15 04:00:00
USD Eyeing Powell. Crude Oil, Euro Brace for Key OPEC & EU Meetings
2020-06-15 04:00:00
2020-06-15 04:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices and Volatility Risk
2020-06-14 16:00:00
2020-06-14 16:00:00
Dow and Dollar End Week with Volatility, What Drives Markets Next Week?
2020-06-15 00:00:00
2020-06-15 00:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices and Volatility Risk
2020-06-14 16:00:00
2020-06-14 16:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Eyes Key Neckline Support
2020-06-15 09:30:00
2020-06-15 09:30:00
Gold Price Holds Near June High Ahead of Fed Chairman Powell Testimony
2020-06-15 06:00:00
2020-06-15 06:00:00
Euro Bulls Spike, US Dollar Out of Favour, Australian Dollar at Risk - COT Report
2020-06-15 09:30:00
2020-06-15 09:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Facing A Storm of Risk Events
2020-06-15 08:00:00
2020-06-15 08:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices and Volatility Risk
2020-06-14 16:00:00
2020-06-14 16:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: Long-Term Support Thwarts Sellers
2020-06-13 10:00:00
2020-06-13 10:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Eyes Key Neckline Support

2020-06-15 09:30:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Analyst
XAU/USD Technical Outlook

  • Gold benefited from a weaker risk-on sentiment
  • XAU/USD price chart exposes signals of bull’s indecision

Gold Price- Recovered Losses

On June 5, Gold declined to its lowest level in over six weeks at $1,670 however, last week the market traded higher and closed the weekly candlestick in the green with a 2.6% gain.

The Gold price retreated amid hopes of a V-shape recovery in the US and the rest of the world caused by governments stimulus plans and a faster pace of economies reopening. Nonetheless, the market reversed direction on growing concerns that a resurgence of coronavirus cases could pause the pace of recovery or even lead to fresh restrictions.

Gold DAILY PRICE CHART (DEC 5, 2018 – June 15, 2020) Zoomed out

Gold daily chart price 15-06-20 Zoomed out
Gold DAILY PRICE CHART (March 5 – June 15, 2020) Zoomed In

Gold daily chart price 15-06-20 Zoomed in

On April 23, Gold corrected its upward trend and carved out a lower high at $1,739. Since then, the price has traded in a sideways move then developed a head and shoulders pattern.

Hence, any break below the neckline of this pattern located at $1,670 would be considered a bearish signal.

On May 18, the precious metal rallied to an over seven and a half -year high at $1,765 however, the market reversed lower to the current trading zone $1,685 - $1,752 reflecting bull’s hesitation at this stage.

A close below the low end of the aforementioned zone could send XAU/USD even lower towards $1,635. Any further close below that level may encourage bears to press towards $1,555.

On the flip-side, a close above the zone signals that bulls could push towards $1,796. A further close above that level may extend the rally towards $1,859.

Gold Four-HOUR PRICE CHART (May 1 – June 15, 2020)

gold four hour price chart 15-06-20

On May 29, XAU/USD rallied above the lower line on the downtrend lines fan originated from the May 18 high at $1,765 and generated a bullish signal. Yet, the price failed to overtake the middle line on the aforementioned fan signaling bull’s indecision.

On Friday, Gold broke below the uptrend line originated from the June 5 low at $1,670, and produced a bearish signal. That said, any break above the higher downtrend line on the fan could generate a bullish signal.

Thus, a break below the mentioned above June 5 low could send Gold towards $1,650 on the other hand, any break above $1,754 may trigger a rally towards $1,776. Nonetheless, the daily resistance and support levels marked on the four-hour chart should be watched closely.

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

