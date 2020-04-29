We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar May Rise on FOMC, Virus-Shaken US GDP Data
2020-04-29 07:00:00
Dollar, Dow and FAANGs Top Markets as Fed, US GDP and Earnings Due
2020-04-29 01:29:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Rise With Risk Appetite As Markets Hope for Dovish Fed
2020-04-29 06:00:00
Can Oil Prices Go Negative Again? - Cross Asset Correlation
2020-04-28 09:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Price Outlook: High-Profile Earnings Highlight Coronavirus Impact
2020-04-28 21:00:00
Russell 2000 & Mid-Cap Stocks Surge on Fed Policy Tweak, VIX Falls
2020-04-28 18:29:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Signals a Potential Reversal - XAU/USD Outlook
2020-04-29 09:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Rise With Risk Appetite As Markets Hope for Dovish Fed
2020-04-29 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Wave of Optimism Boosts GBP/USD, FTSE 100
2020-04-29 08:00:00
US Dollar May Rise on FOMC, Virus-Shaken US GDP Data
2020-04-29 07:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar May Rise on FOMC, Virus-Shaken US GDP Data
2020-04-29 07:00:00
Japanese Yen Breakout Versus US Dollar in Focus as Stocks Wobbled
2020-04-28 23:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Another Test Near 0.67 Due Ahead? - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/aud-usd/2020/04/29/AUDUSD-Technical-Analysis-Another-Test-Near-0.67-Due-Ahead.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #AUDUSD #technicalanalysis https://t.co/Zn3AwBywZw
  • The $NZD has recoiled sharply lower after testing the bounds of the 2020 downtrend against its US counterpart. An upswing may be giving way to bearish resumption.Get your NZD/USD market update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/d47RuNepMs https://t.co/wuLv2gUY9c
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.44% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.40% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.37% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.33% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.16% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.10% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/MIixeZDjrT
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 Business Confidence due at 10:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: -7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-29
  • Gold Price Signals a Potential Reversal - XAU/USD Outlook More details in the link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/xau-usd/2020/04/29/Gold-Price-Signals-a-Potential-Reversal-XAUUSD-Outlook-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/mv81DxxVie
  • LIVE NOW! Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX discusses important technical developments relevant to short to intermediate-term commodity and equity index traders here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/816147795?CHID=9&QPID=917720&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • The Hong Kong Dollar has been a beneficiary of lower US interest rates. The gains have been apparently too much for the HKMA, which has taken action to weaken to weaken the currency. Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX here:https://t.co/7fBGheVUEp https://t.co/zg7jWNniK8
  • 🇪🇺 Consumer Confidence Final, Actual: -22.7 Expected: -22.7 Previous: -11.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-29
  • 🇪🇺 Economic Sentiment, Actual: 67.0 Expected: 74.7 Previous: 94.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-29
  • 🇪🇺 Industrial Sentiment, Actual: -30.4 Expected: -25.7 Previous: -10.8 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-29
Gold Price Signals a Potential Reversal - XAU/USD Outlook

Gold Price Signals a Potential Reversal - XAU/USD Outlook

2020-04-29 09:30:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Analyst
Share:

Gold Price - XAU/USD Technical Analysis

  • Fading bullish momentum
  • Crucial levels and zones to keep an eye on

Corrected Lower

On Thursday, Gold created a lower high at $1,739 signaling a slowing down bullish momentum. Yet, on the following day the price closed the weekly candlestick in the green with a 2.6% gain.

This week, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) fell from 64 to 57 indicating that bulls were losing momentum.

Gold DAILY PRICE CHART (NOV 1, 2018 – April 29, 2020) Zoomed out

Gold daily chart price 29-04-20 Zoomed out
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

GOLD DAILY PRICE CHART (FEB 9 – APRIL 29, 2020) ZOOMED IN

Gold daily chart price 29-04-20 Zoomed in

Looking at the daily chart, I noticed that on April 22 Gold climbed back to the current trading zone $1,685 - $1.752. However, this week the market U-turned and developed a double top pattern where the neckline is located at $1,660. A break below this level could send the yellow metal towards $1,575. Additionally, I spotted a bearish price/RSI divergence as the first created a high with a higher high meanwhile, the latter created a high with a lower high highlighting a possible reversal to the downside.

A close below the low end of the aforementioned trading zone reflects weaker bullish sentiment. This could send XAU/USD towards $1,635. A further close below that level could send the price even lower towards $1,555. In that scenario, the daily and weekly support levels underlined on the chart (zoomed in) should be considered.

On the flip-side, any failure in closing below the low end of the zone may cause a rally towards the high end. A further close above that level could extend this rally towards $1,796. That said, the weekly resistance levels marked on the chart should be kept in focus.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

Gold Four-HOUR PRICE CHART (April 1 – April 29, 2020)

gold four hour price chart 29-04-20

From the four-hour chart, I noticed that yesterday the price failed twice to overtake the uptrend line originated the April 1 at $1,567. Any violation of this line today would be considered a bearish signal.

A break below $1,657 would generate another bearish signal. This could send XAU/USD towards $1,640. Yet, the support level at $1,649 should be monitored. In turn, any break in the other direction i.e. above $1,719 may cause a rally towards $1,747. Nevertheless, the daily resistance level underscored on the chart should be watched closely.

See the chart to find out more about the key technical levels in a further bullish/bearish scenario.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Another Test Near 0.67 Due Ahead?
AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Another Test Near 0.67 Due Ahead?
2020-04-29 04:00:00
S&P 500 Price Outlook: Rally at Risk into Critical Resistance
S&P 500 Price Outlook: Rally at Risk into Critical Resistance
2020-04-28 15:30:00
EUR/JPY Chart Exposes Bearish Signals- Euro vs Japanese Yen Forecast
EUR/JPY Chart Exposes Bearish Signals- Euro vs Japanese Yen Forecast
2020-04-28 14:30:00
Dow Jones & S&P 500 Have Room to Rally, but Risk/Reward Going South
Dow Jones & S&P 500 Have Room to Rally, but Risk/Reward Going South
2020-04-28 11:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.