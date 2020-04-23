We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD Drops as Eurozone PMI Crash Signals Severe Recession
2020-04-23 08:20:00
2020-04-23 08:20:00
Euro Volatility Likely on EU Leaders Summit, Markit PMI Data
2020-04-23 07:00:00
2020-04-23 07:00:00
Gold Prices Slip as Risk Appetite Revives, Oil Prices Head Up Again
2020-04-23 06:00:00
2020-04-23 06:00:00
S&P 500 and Oil Show Focus Amid Recession, Stimulus, Netflix and Geopolitical Tension
2020-04-23 01:45:00
2020-04-23 01:45:00
Dow, S&P 500 Bears Re-Emerge: Is Another Major Sell-Off On the Way?
2020-04-21 19:34:00
2020-04-21 19:34:00
US Dollar & VIX Index Climb, Stock Market Rally at Wits End?
2020-04-20 22:10:00
2020-04-20 22:10:00
Gold Price Eyes Well Defined Technical levels -XAU/USD Forecast
2020-04-23 10:11:00
2020-04-23 10:11:00
Gold Prices Slip as Risk Appetite Revives, Oil Prices Head Up Again
2020-04-23 06:00:00
2020-04-23 06:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Near-Term Outlook Worsens
2020-04-23 08:15:00
2020-04-23 08:15:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Outlook Improves For GBP/USD Despite Oil Crash
2020-04-22 08:00:00
2020-04-22 08:00:00
Japanese Yen Bulls Keep Pressure on Key USD/JPY Support
2020-04-23 02:05:00
2020-04-23 02:05:00
US Dollar May Rise With Yen, Wall Street Follows Crude Oil Drop
2020-04-21 23:00:00
2020-04-21 23:00:00
Real Time News
  • Iran summons Swiss ambassador as US representative in Tehran over gulf tensions
  • Join @CVecchioFX 's #webinar at 7:30 AM ET/11:30 AM GMT for your weekly update on the world's most influential central banks. Register here: https://t.co/xCF8skC3Bz https://t.co/tZUa4sTGE1
  • #Bitcoin prices may see a pickup in volatility ahead of the 2020 halving as the #coronavirus pandemic threatens to disrupt cross-continental $BTC mining operations. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/BoH24MVf4P https://t.co/I4kHUuy4Ud
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 11.89% Silver: 1.28% Gold: 0.76% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/7oT3OjXsES
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.48% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.44% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.15% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.13% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.42% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.44% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/t6bKvif6eR
  • RT @JKempEnergy: OIL TRADERS are starting to avoid the WTI contract for delivery in Jun and to a lesser extent Jul amid concerns about the…
  • Important level for EURUSD...#eurusd #euro @DailyFXTeam https://t.co/mdndRNjOMy
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.45% US 500: 0.28% Wall Street: 0.18% FTSE 100: 0.06% Germany 30: 0.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/HPeMbKNu4S
  • EU recovery plan - May trigger total of EUR 2trillion of spending and investment - Would allow commissions to raise EUR 320bln on the market - EU leaders could endorse legal texts for recovery plan in June $EUR
  • LIVE NOW! Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX discusses a wide range of topics with emphasis on psychology, trade execution, and risk management with the goal of helping traders improve performance here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/602330483?CHID=9&QPID=917720&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
Gold Price Eyes Well Defined Technical levels -XAU/USD Forecast

Gold Price Eyes Well Defined Technical levels -XAU/USD Forecast

2020-04-23 10:11:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Analyst
Share:

Gold Price - XAU/USD Technical Analysis

  • Bulls are still in charge
  • Will Gold price rally further or reverse lower?

Bullish Momentum is Still intact

On April 14, Gold soared to its highest level in nearly seven and half years at $1,747 then retreated after as some bulls seemed to cut back. On Friday, the weekly candlestick closed with a Doji candlestick highlighting the market’s indecision at this point.

This week, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has crept from 55 to 64 signaling that bulls were back.

Gold DAILY PRICE CHART (DEC 9, 2018 – April 23, 2020) Zoomed out

Gold daily chart price 23-04-20 Zoomed out
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

Gold DAILY PRICE CHART (JAN 25 – April 23, 2020) Zoomed In

Gold daily chart price 23-04-20 Zoomed in

Looking at the daily chart, I noticed that on Tuesday the price climbed back to the current trading zone $1,685 – $1,752 indicating that bulls did not give up control. Yesterday, the market rallied eyeing a test of the high end of the zone.

A close above the high end may extend this rally towards $1,796. Further close above that level could push XAU/USD even higher towards $1,859. Nevertheless, the monthly resistance levels underlined on the chart (zoomed in) should be considered.

On the other hand, any failure in closing above the high end of the zone could reverse the market’s direction towards the low end of the zone. Further close below that level might send Gold even lower towards $1,635. It is noteworthy that, the price in this scenario would develop a double top pattern. Any violation to the neckline located at $1,660 may send XAU/USD to the vicinity of $1,576-67. That said,, the daily and weekly support levels marked on the chart should be watched closely.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

Gold Four-HOUR PRICE CHART (April 2 – April 23, 2020)

gold four hour price chart 23-04-20

From the four-hour chart, I noticed that today Gold broke above the downtrend line originated from the April 14 high at $1,747 generating a bullish signal.

A break above $1,736 would be considered another bullish signal. This could cause a rally towards the high end of the current trading zone discussed above on the daily chart. Although, the resistance level residing at the April 14 high should be kept in focus. In turn, any break in the other direction i.e. below $1,703 may send XAU/USD towards the low end of the current trading zone. Yet, the daily support level underscored on the chart should be monitored.

See the chart to find out more about key technical levels in a further bullish/bearish scenario.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

