We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar May Rise vs Euro Ahead of NFP and PMI Prints
2020-04-03 07:00:00
EUR/USD Rate Grinds Towards 2020 Low Ahead of NFP Report
2020-04-03 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Slip As Doubts Grow Over Saudi, Russia Truce
2020-04-03 07:02:00
Canadian Dollar, Crude Oil Gain on Saudi-Russia Output Cut Confusion
2020-04-02 23:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Pre-NFP Price Action Setups: SPX, USD, EUR/USD, Nasdaq 100
2020-04-02 19:32:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook – Watch How Price Action Unfolds in Down-move
2020-04-02 13:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Faces Key Resistance Level
2020-04-03 10:08:00
Crude Oil Prices Slip As Doubts Grow Over Saudi, Russia Truce
2020-04-03 07:02:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD and FTSE 100 Continued Indecision
2020-04-03 08:00:00
Pre-NFP Price Action Setups: SPX, USD, EUR/USD, Nasdaq 100
2020-04-02 19:32:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Swiss Franc, US Dollar, Yen May Rise on Fear of Maket Closures
2020-04-02 04:00:00
Australian Dollar at Risk as AUD/USD Descends, Yen May Fall Ahead
2020-04-02 00:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.60%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 71.39%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/uZdj6SHMh9
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 4.85% Silver: 0.28% Gold: -0.13% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/l1QvI5CR91
  • Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac may require a bailout if lockdown lasts - FT
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: -0.23% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.46% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.46% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.89% 🇦🇺AUD: -1.07% 🇳🇿NZD: -1.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Gr73UFDjYZ
  • RT @DeItaOne: FANNIE AND FREDDIE COULD REQUIRE BAILOUT IF LOCKDOWN LASTS - FT
  • Payrolls figure is historically the most market-moving data point from the survey for the US Dollar, US equities, Treasuries and gold, with the #NFP releasing today, keep a track of the real-time market movements with us here: https://t.co/Yozmdzfcr8 https://t.co/PmJWaAflmb
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: -0.16% France 40: -0.82% US 500: -1.04% Wall Street: -1.13% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/SeyBfKl895
  • Brent Crude popping higher +10%...Daily chart looks interesting - Gaps like to be filled ($40-$45)....@DailyFX #oott https://t.co/WNTEwjVPmb
  • Calm Before the (April) Storm...join @JMcQueenFX from12:15 GMT (13:15 UK) for live coverage of US NFPs (March) https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/344614051
  • US initial jobless claims may be the 'goto' jobs indicator at the moment, but today's NFPs still important... NFP and Forex: What is NFP and How to Trade it https://www.dailyfx.com/education/forex-fundamental-analysis/nfp-and-forex-trading.html?ref-author=Cawley&CHID=9&QPID=917709
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Faces Key Resistance Level

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Faces Key Resistance Level

2020-04-03 10:08:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Analyst
Share:

Gold Price - XAU/USD Technical Forecast

  • Bulls eye controlling the price action
  • Signals and trading zones to keep in Focus

Edges Higher

Last week, Gold recovered majority of its losses and pushed to its highest levels in two weeks at $1,644. The price declined after, yet closed the candlestick closed on Friday in the green with 8.6% gain.

This week, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remained flat above 50, reflecting paused uptrend move.

Gold DAILY PRICE CHART (Jan 15 – April 3, 2020) Zoomed out

Gold daily chart price 03-04-20 Zoomed out
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Gold DAILY PRICE CHART (Dec 30 – April 3, 2020) Zoomed In

Gold daily chart price 03-04-20 Zoomed in

Looking at the daily chart, we notice that on March 16 Gold printed its lowest level in over three and half months at $1,451. Later on, bears showed reluctance, this allowed the market to rally and to settle above $1,500 handle. Last week, XAU/USD climbed and remained in current trading zone $1,555- $1,635 as failed in multiple occasions to move to the higher zone.

Yesterday, Gold closed above the 50-day average providing a bullish signal. Thus, a close above the high end of the zone may encourage bulls to push the price towards $1,685. Further close above that level could mean more bullishness towards $1,796. In this scenario, the weekly resistance levels underscored on the chart (zoomed in) should be watched closely.

In turn, any close below the low end of the zone could press XAU/USD towards $1,527. Further close below that level could send the price even lower towards $1,431. That said, the daily and weekly support level and areas marked on the chart should be considered.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

Gold Four-HOUR PRICE CHART (Mar 10 – April 3, 2020)

gold four hour price chart 03-04-20

From the four-hour chart, we noticed that on March 23 Gold rallied above the neckline of double bottom pattern located at $1,554. On March 26, the precious metal rebounded from $1,644 then started a sideways move creating lower highs with higher lows.

A break below $1,592 could send XAU/USD towards $1,558. Although, the daily support level underlined on the chart should be kept in focus. On the flip-side, a break above $1,652 may resume bullish price action towards $1,672. Although, the resistance level at $1,666 should be monitored.

See the chart to find out more about key technical levels in a further bullish / bearish scenario.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Climbs Ahead of US NFP Data; Job Losses May Fuel Breakout
Gold Climbs Ahead of US NFP Data; Job Losses May Fuel Breakout
2020-04-03 01:30:00
Australian Dollar Price Outlook: Aussie Rally Stalls at Key Hurdle
Australian Dollar Price Outlook: Aussie Rally Stalls at Key Hurdle
2020-04-02 16:30:00
GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY Forecast: Technical Levels to Consider - JPY Price Outlook
GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY Forecast: Technical Levels to Consider - JPY Price Outlook
2020-04-02 14:49:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook – Watch How Price Action Unfolds in Down-move
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook – Watch How Price Action Unfolds in Down-move
2020-04-02 13:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.