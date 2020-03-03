We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD Rally Sputters as ECB Prepares to Combat Coronavirus
2020-03-03 05:00:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/USD since Jan 02 when EUR/USD traded near 1.12.
2020-03-02 18:23:00
Technical Trade Levels: S&P, US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
2020-03-02 16:00:00
Dow Jones, Gold Prices Fall as Yen Soars on Virus Fears. Where to Now?
2020-03-02 13:30:00
Japanese Yen May Gap Up as AUD/USD Sinks on Record Low China PMI
2020-03-01 21:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: Outlook Bullish, Pullback Eyed
2020-02-29 16:00:00
Gold Prices May Fall as Chart Warns of Topping Below $1700
2020-03-03 03:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: S&P, US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
2020-03-02 16:00:00
Canadian Dollar, USD/CAD at Turning Points as Crude Oil Prices Rally?
2020-03-03 00:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: S&P, US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
2020-03-02 16:00:00
Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum Forecast: BTC/USD, ETH/USD, XRP/USD
2020-02-25 04:00:00
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
RBA cuts interest rates from 075% to 0.50%

Gold Prices May Fall as Chart Warns of Topping Below $1700

2020-03-03 03:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Sr. Currency Strategist
GOLD Technical ANALYSIS – TALKING POINTS:

  • Gold prices falter below $1700/oz figure, slide back to trend support
  • Dark Cloud Cover candlestick setup, RSI divergence warn of topping
  • Retail trader sentiment studies offer mixed cues, bias favors weakness

Gold prices retreated after briefly spiking to a seven-year high just below the $1700/oz figure. The metal is now hovering just above resistance-turned-support in the 1535.03-57.10 area, a barrier reinforced by a rising trend line defining the slope of ascent since mid-2019. Breaking below this threshold may neutralize near-term upward pressure and set the stage for an extension downward.

Gold price chart - daily

Gold price daily chart created using TradingView

Zooming out to the weekly chart seems to warn that a reversal downward is in the works. The appearance of a bearish Dark Cloud Cover candlestick pattern speaks topping. Negative RSI divergence bolsters the case for a downside scenario, hinting that upside momentum is running dry. Confirming the reversal still seems to call for a conclusive breach of trend line support.

Gold price chart - weekly

Gold price weekly chart created using TradingView

GOLD TRADER SENTIMENT

Chart of gold price, retail trader sentiment

Retail sentiment data shows that 74.29% of traders are net-long, with the long-to-short ratio at 2.89 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 14.27% higher than yesterday and 1.52% lower from last week, while the net-short count is 27.02% higher than yesterday and 37.32% lower from last week.

IG Client Sentiment (IGCS) is typically used as a contrarian indicator, soretail traders being net-long suggests gold prices may continue to decline. However, positioningis less net-long than yesterday even though it is moresocompared with last week.This makes for a clouded sentiment-based outlook.

See the full IGCS sentiment report here.

GOLD TRADING RESOURCES:

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the Comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

