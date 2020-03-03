Gold Prices May Fall as Chart Warns of Topping Below $1700

GOLD Technical ANALYSIS – TALKING POINTS:

Gold prices falter below $1700/oz figure, slide back to trend support

Dark Cloud Cover candlestick setup, RSI divergence warn of topping

Retail trader sentiment studies offer mixed cues, bias favors weakness

Gold prices retreated after briefly spiking to a seven-year high just below the $1700/oz figure. The metal is now hovering just above resistance-turned-support in the 1535.03-57.10 area, a barrier reinforced by a rising trend line defining the slope of ascent since mid-2019. Breaking below this threshold may neutralize near-term upward pressure and set the stage for an extension downward.

Gold price daily chart created using TradingView

Zooming out to the weekly chart seems to warn that a reversal downward is in the works. The appearance of a bearish Dark Cloud Cover candlestick pattern speaks topping. Negative RSI divergence bolsters the case for a downside scenario, hinting that upside momentum is running dry. Confirming the reversal still seems to call for a conclusive breach of trend line support.

Gold price weekly chart created using TradingView

GOLD TRADER SENTIMENT

Retail sentiment data shows that 74.29% of traders are net-long, with the long-to-short ratio at 2.89 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 14.27% higher than yesterday and 1.52% lower from last week, while the net-short count is 27.02% higher than yesterday and 37.32% lower from last week.

IG Client Sentiment (IGCS) is typically used as a contrarian indicator, soretail traders being net-long suggests gold prices may continue to decline. However, positioningis less net-long than yesterday even though it is moresocompared with last week.This makes for a clouded sentiment-based outlook.

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the Comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter