EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Reverses on Worrying Services PMI, ECB's Lagarde Reiterates Fiscal Easing
2019-11-22 09:05:00
EUR/USD Price Chart: Euro May Fall on PMI Data, Trade War
2019-11-22 08:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Price Action Setups Around the US Dollar - Webinar
2019-11-21 19:51:00
GBP/USD Bull Flag Persists, GBP/JPY Coils in Ascending Triangle - Brexit Latest
2019-11-21 15:10:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US-China Trade Talks Risk Breaking Down, USD/JPY Currency Options Signal Fears
2019-11-21 09:10:00
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis: Japanese Stocks Ready to Drop?
2019-11-21 05:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price: Signals to Break the Deadlock - XAU/USD Forecast
2019-11-22 10:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Down on US-China Worries, ECB's Lagarde in Focus
2019-11-22 07:25:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Down on US-China Worries, ECB's Lagarde in Focus
2019-11-22 07:25:00
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Surges 6% in Two Days – WTI Resistance Ahead
2019-11-21 16:30:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Oversold But Bearish Sentiment Remains
2019-11-22 09:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Plunges to Support, Will Bulls React?
2019-11-21 21:00:00
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 98.02%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 79.87%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/MsDN4XgJAR
  • What are the truths and myths of #forex trading? Find out from @DailyFX analysts here: https://t.co/uF75VPzstr https://t.co/soLloKxMYl
  • Commodities Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.65% Gold: 0.51% Oil - US Crude: -0.57% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/t2PxpO1HEm
  • Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.16% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.13% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.02% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.06% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.06% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.27% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/iI1uVqA6M3
  • Gold Price: Signals to Break the Deadlock - XAU/USD Forecast More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/xau-usd/2019/11/22/Gold-Price-Signal-to-Break-the-Deadlock-XAUUSD-Forecast-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/0pz8KRXUxG
  • Indices Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.21% Wall Street: 0.19% France 40: 0.14% Germany 30: -0.03% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/b315HhEW59
  • Crptos getting really ugly...Bitcoin trades with a 6-handle... #btc #eth #bch #xrp @DailyFX Latest prices from @IGcom https://t.co/aRrOWqrklw
  • LIVE NOW! Currency Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX runs through his favorite charts and potential set-ups for the week ahead in the FX and CFDs market here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/108721147?CHID=9&QPID=917720
  • Crypto prices from @IGcom #btc #eth #bch #xrp @DailyFX https://t.co/ccioeMTbb3
  • Bitcoin slump - Happening a bit quicker than I thought...Will we see a 6 handle today? #btc #bitocin @DailyFX https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2019/11/22/Bitcoin-BTC-Price-Analysis-Oversold-But-Bearish-Sentiment-Remains-.html
Gold Price: Signals to Break the Deadlock - XAU/USD Forecast

Gold Price: Signals to Break the Deadlock - XAU/USD Forecast

2019-11-22 10:30:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst
Share:

Gold - XAU/USD Outlook

Check our Q4 forecasts

Gold – Paused Bearish Momentum

for EUR, USD, Oil and find out for free what might move the price this quarter.

On Wednesday, Gold rallied to $1,478 – its highest level in two weeks. However, the price closed that day with a Doji pattern highlighting market’s indecision.

This week, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remained flat below 50, reflecting weaker sellers in a bearish market.

Having trouble with your trading strategy? Here’s the #1 Mistake That Traders Make

Gold DAILY PRICE CHART (Mar 8, 2018 – Nov 22, 2019) Zoomed out

Gold price daily chart 22-11-19 Zoomed out

Gold DAILY PRICE CHART (15 JUly – Nov 22, 2019) Zoomed In

Gold price daily chart 22-11-19 Zoomed in

Looking at the daily chart, we notice on Monday XAU/USD tested trading outside of upward channel originated form late June discussed in our last update. However, sellers pulled back causing a rally towards the channel’s range.

Today, the price moves in the trading zone entered in Nov 4 ($1,440- $1,510) eying a test of the low end of it. Thus, a close below the low end could entice more sellers to join the market to press towards 200-Day average then $1,400 handle. Yet, the weekly support levels underlined on the chart should be considered.

On the other hand, a failure in closing below the low end of the zone could signal weakness of sellers and may reverse Gold’s direction towards the high end. That said, the resistance levels at $1,474 and 1,498 should be monitored.

Just getting started? See our Beginners’ Guide for FX traders

Gold Four-HOUR PRICE CHART (Oct 22 – Nov 22, 2019)

Gold price four hour chart 22-11-19

From the four-hour chart, we notice On Wednesday buyers tried lead Gold. However, the precious metal declined then settled below $1,474. Yesterday, they repeated their attempt although, failed to keep the price above the downtrend line originated from Nov 1 high.

Hence, buyers may need a break above $1,487 to push XAU/USD towards $1,498. In that scenario, some could exit the market at the daily resistance level underscored on the chart. In turn, a break below the Nov 18 low at $1,456 could embolden sellers to press Gold towards $1,440. Although, a close attention should be paid to the Nov 12 low marked on the chart.

See the chart to know more about key levels Gold would encounter in a further bullish/bearish scenario.

Join Me on Friday, Nov 22 at 14:00 GMT. In this session we will talk about most common Continuation patterns and how to trade them.

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

