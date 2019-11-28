We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD Re-Tests Confluent Support as USD Grinds at Resistance
2019-11-27 18:00:00
Euro Slides in Thin Trading Session on EU-US Trade War Headlines
2019-11-27 16:30:00
Brexit Briefing: Most Accurate Election Poll Predicts Conservative Majority, GBP/USD Rises
2019-11-28 09:05:00
GBP/USD: British Pound Spikes as YouGov Poll Predicts Tory Majority
2019-11-27 22:40:00
Risk Markets Nudge Lower After President Trump Signs the Hong Kong Bill
2019-11-28 09:55:00
USD/JPY, AUD/USD, NZD/USD Brace. Trump Signs HK Bill in Thin Trade
2019-11-28 00:00:00
XAU/USD Price, Gold Eyes Falling to Multi-Month Low- GLD Technical Analysis
2019-11-28 10:30:00
Risk Markets Nudge Lower After President Trump Signs the Hong Kong Bill
2019-11-28 09:55:00
Crude Oil Prices Hit By Stock Build, China Eyed as Trump Backs HK
2019-11-28 07:00:00
Dow Jones, Crude Oil & Gold Technical Outlook
2019-11-27 13:00:00
Bitcoin Price Chart Turns Bullish, What Does This Mean for BTC/USD?
2019-11-27 19:30:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/INR in Focus
2019-11-27 16:00:00
  • How can you be a part-time trade? Get your tips on workflow and strategy here with@WVenketas: https://t.co/b8ywNOOgx9 #tradingstyle https://t.co/CB7P3Ii5J9
  • Indices Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: -0.12% US 500: -0.25% Wall Street: -0.29% Germany 30: -0.30% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/jkl1YT8rzl
  • China is considering putting drafters of Hong Kong human rights law on no-entry list, according to Global Times Editor in Chief
  • XAU/USD Price, Gold Eyes Falling to Multi-Month Low- GLD Technical Analysis More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/xag-usd/2019/11/28/XAUUSD-Price-Gold-Eyes-Falling-to-Multi-Month-Low-GLD-Technical-Analysis-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/C2ZGfIWgDD
  • Update with MRP Poll Prediction of seats changing hands $GBP https://t.co/NRbCBcAQSA
  • The $USD rose against SGD, IDR, SGD and PHP on US-China trade deal woes and may continue doing so should talks fall apart. It may show weakness on local GDP and PCE data. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/bYLMw478Fh https://t.co/rVwJN6H03A
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.60%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 80.61%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/LhdSWQWGms
  • Commodities Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.24% Gold: 0.22% Oil - US Crude: -0.62% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/GvlJQRdEPL
  • Forex Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.13% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.10% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.08% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.04% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.08% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.18% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/o1zqeLTnE4
  • Indices Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: -0.16% Germany 30: -0.25% US 500: -0.26% Wall Street: -0.26% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/qfy15rtV3e
XAU/USD Price, Gold Eyes Falling to Multi-Month Low- GLD Technical Analysis

2019-11-28 10:30:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst
Share:

Gold XAU/USD Forecast

  • Gold chart and analysis.
  • XAU/USD price action.

Check our Q4 forecastsfor EUR, USD, Oil and find out for free what might move the price this quarter.

Gold Price – Slower Downside Momentum

On Nov 18, Gold created a higher low at $,1456 slowing down current downtrend move. On Monday, XAU/USD opened with a downside gap. However, sellers have not been able yet to revisit the Nov 12 low at $1,445 signaling more hesitation.

Alongside this, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remained flat below 50, reflecting weaker sellers in a bearish market.

Having trouble with your trading strategy? Here’s the #1 Mistake That Traders Make

Gold DAILY PRICE CHART (April 8, 2018 – Nov 28, 2019) Zoomed out

Gold price daily chart 28-11-19 Zoomed out

Gold DAILY PRICE CHART (15 June – Nov 28, 2019) Zoomed In

Gold price daily chart 28-11-19 Zoomed in

Looking at the daily chart, we notice on Friday Gold abandoned the uptrend channel originated from early July, generating a significant bearish signal.

Today, the price is still moving in the trading zone entered in Nov 4 ($1,440- $1,510). Sellers look to send the price for a test of the low end of it. Thus, a close below the low end could entice more sellers to join the market to press towards 200-Day average then $1,400 handle. Yet, the weekly support levels underlined on the chart (zoomed in) should be considered.

On the other hand, a failure in closing below the low end of the zone would mean a potential pullback as sellers take profit i.e. XAU/USD could reverse course towards the high end. That said, the daily and weekly resistance levels underscored on the chart should be monitored.

Just getting started?See our Beginners’ Guide for FX traders

Gold Four-HOUR PRICE CHART (Oct 22 – Nov 28, 2019)

Gold price four hour chart 28-11-19

From the four-hour chart, we notice on Nov 26 Gold rebounded from $1,450 then rallied and started to develop two double bottom patterns. The first pattern eyes a test of $1,475 contingent on breaking and remaining above the neckline located at $1,462. The neckline of the second pattern resides at $1,479. Thus, if the price breaks and remain above this suggest a rally towards $1,510.

A break above $1,487 could be an additional signal for buyers to push towards $1,498. Although, some buyers may take profit at $1,493. On the other hand, a break below $1,445 could resume XAU/USD price action towards $1,430. Yet, some sellers may take profit at the low end of current trading zone discussed above on the daily chart.

See the chart to know more about key levels Gold would encounter in a further bullish/bearish scenario.

Join Me on Friday, DEC 6 at 14:00 GMT. In this session we will talk about most common directional and momentum indicators and how to use them

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

