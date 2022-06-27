News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Breaking News: Dollar Finds Support After Strong Durable Goods Release
2022-06-27 12:50:00
Euro Latest: EUR/USD. EUR/JPY Awaits ECB Sintra Forum
2022-06-27 11:10:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Was That a Failed Bearish Breakout?
2022-06-27 15:35:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, BTC/USD, Crude Oil, PCE Data, Growth Woes
2022-06-27 12:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DAX, DOW and FTSE Mixed as Risk Markets Try to Push Higher
2022-06-27 13:27:00
USD Breaking News: Dollar Finds Support After Strong Durable Goods Release
2022-06-27 12:50:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Edging Towards Triangle Support - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-06-27 19:30:00
AUD/USD Forecast: Positivity From Chinese Economic Data and Higher Commodity Prices Boost Aussie
2022-06-27 09:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD in Consolidation Mode, Potential Breakout Eyed
2022-06-27 15:33:00
British Pound Latest – GBP/USD Pushes Higher on USD Weakness
2022-06-27 07:55:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Rate to Track Treasury Yields Ahead of US PCE Report
2022-06-28 00:30:00
Euro Eyes ECB Forum as Russia Default Leaves Risk Appetite Intact. Will EUR/USD Break Out?
2022-06-27 05:00:00
More View more
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Was That a Failed Bearish Breakout?

Crude Oil Price Forecast: Was That a Failed Bearish Breakout?

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Advertisement

Crude Oil Outlook:

  • After a sharp drop over the past two weeks, crude oil prices have returned into their bullish triangle.
  • Despite technical erosion, the fundamentals haven’t changed: supply limitations linger despite recession concerns.
  • According to the IG Client Sentiment Index, crude oil prices have a bearish bias in the near-term.

Undersupply or Recession?

Between the June Federal Reserve policy meeting on June 15 and last Friday, crude oil prices experienced a rude awakening as recession fears rose amid the acceptance that the only way for central banks to restrain inflationary pressures is through demand destruction. But amid a washout in prices, reality is setting back in: the global economy remains undersupplied on the energy front, and no amount of monetary tightening can fix global supply chains upended by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine or China’s zero-COVID strategy. The fundamentals haven’t changed much at all; but a key technical turnaround is taking place that suggests the recent downturn may be finished.

Oil Volatility, Oil Price Correlation Remains Weak

Crude oil prices have a relationship with volatility like most other asset classes, especially those that have real economic uses – other energy assets, soft and hard metals, for example. Similar to how bonds and stocks don’t like increased volatility – signaling greater uncertainty around cash flows, dividends, coupon payments, etc. – crude oil tends to suffer during periods of higher volatility. Stability in oil volatility amid a washout then rebound in crude oil prices has left correlations mostly unchanged, if not still weak.

OVX (Oil Volatility) Technical Analysis: Daily Price Chart (June 2021 to June 2022) (Chart 1)

Crude Oil Price Forecast: Was That a Failed Bearish Breakout?

Oil volatility (as measured by the Cboe’s gold volatility ETF, OVX, which tracks the 1-month implied volatility of oil as derived from the USO option chain) was trading at 48.95 at the time this report was written, nearly at a fresh monthly closing high. The 5-day correlation between OVX and crude oil prices is -0.45 while the 20-day correlation is -0.62. One week ago, on June 20, the 5-day correlation was -0.65 and the 20-day correlation was -0.66.

Crude Oil Price Technical Analysis: Daily Chart (June 2021 to June 2022) (Chart 2)

Crude Oil Price Forecast: Was That a Failed Bearish Breakout?

Crude oil prices fell below the rising trendline from the December 2021, April 2022, and May 2022 lows for a few days last week, but it appears a failed bearish breakout attempt developed. Now back above said trendline, crude oil prices have returned into the multi-month triangle that’s been developing for almost seven months. In doing so, the bullish symmetrical triangle is back in play, which in context of the preceding move, still calls for fresh cycle highs in crude oil prices by mid-summer. A move to the daily 21-EMA (one-month moving average) is the first target ahead, at 112.10.

Crude Oil Price Technical Analysis: Weekly Chart (March 2008 to June 2022) (Chart 3)

Crude Oil Price Forecast: Was That a Failed Bearish Breakout?

On the weekly timeframe, bullish momentum remains stalled despite the rebound in prices. Crude oil prices are below their weekly 4-EMA, but have moved back above their weekly 8-EMA, and remain above their weekly 13-EMA. The EMA envelope remains in bullish sequential order, nevertheless. Weekly MACD continues to decline while well-above its signal line, and weekly Slow Stochastics are holding around their median line. If a failed bearish breakout did indeed transpire, the weekly timeframe may not reflect such a development; paying attention to 4-hour and daily timeframes is logical.

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT INDEX: CRUDE OIL PRICE FORECAST (June 27, 2022) (CHART 4)

Crude Oil Price Forecast: Was That a Failed Bearish Breakout?

Oil - US Crude: Retail trader data shows 54.35% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.19 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 12.16% higher than yesterday and 1.01% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.46% higher than yesterday and 10.42% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Oil - US Crude prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Oil - US Crude-bearish contrarian trading bias.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: Edging Towards Triangle Support - Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Edging Towards Triangle Support - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-06-27 19:30:00
USD Technical Analysis: DXY Tight Price Action Suggests Move Coming
USD Technical Analysis: DXY Tight Price Action Suggests Move Coming
2022-06-27 14:00:00
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Reversal Week Holding is Bullish
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Reversal Week Holding is Bullish
2022-06-24 12:30:00
Euro May Break Seven-Year Floor vs. US Dollar, Fall Below Parity
Euro May Break Seven-Year Floor vs. US Dollar, Fall Below Parity
2022-06-24 06:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude