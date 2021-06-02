News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, & NZD
2021-06-02 16:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-06-02 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Bullish Triangle & Multi-Decade Trendline Breakout in Progress
2021-06-02 18:27:00
Crude Oil Prices Hit 2-Year Highs on Upbeat Demand Outlook, Falling Stockpiles
2021-06-02 05:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: Small-Cap Rally as Reddit Trading Frenzy Returns?
2021-06-02 01:00:00
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Pare Gains on Soft ISM Manufacturing PMI
2021-06-01 14:45:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, & NZD
2021-06-02 16:00:00
Gold & Silver Price Action Analysis: Levels and Lines to Watch
2021-06-02 12:35:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, & NZD
2021-06-02 16:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-06-02 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, & NZD
2021-06-02 16:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-06-02 16:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.83% Gold: 0.36% Oil - US Crude: -0.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/TPxaOo0yXx
  • USD/JPY approaches the May high (110.20) as Federal Reserve officials adopt an improved outlook for the US economy. Get your $USDJPY market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/WVSh0O2P77 https://t.co/6SP2FgrSDW
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in USD/CAD are long at 79.43%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 74.98%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/oNSBjDvUqj
  • There is some memestock spillover from AMC. Blackberry is up 22% today and Bed Bath and Beyond has jumped 41%
  • Fed Beige Book: - Lending volumes increased modestly - Construction of non-residential buildings rose at a moderate pace - Despite major supply chain challenges, factory output increased
  • This week has been littered with key economic data and announcements which has had minimal impact on the USD/ZAR currency pair at this point. Get your $USDZAR market update from @WVenketas here:https://t.co/n6306nUUXK https://t.co/xRbiAQQkZD
  • Fed Beige Book: - In the months ahead, labor demand is expected to remain high, but availability will be restricted - The high demand for homes outpaced the ability of homebuilders, forcing some to restrict sales
  • The tail risk indicator (SKEW) has hit a peak once again. Doesn't line up precisely with the $SPX tops, but definitely worth keeping tabs on https://t.co/Mtrsnc1n6k
  • Fed Beige Book: - In the coming months, contacts expect to face cost rises and to charge higher prices - Wage growth was modest overall, with companies offering signing incentives and higher pay to retain talent
  • Fed Beige Book: - Selling prices grew gradually, although production costs increased rapidly - Supply chain delays have exacerbated cost pressures - Consumer buying is the most noticeable consequence of vaccine rates
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Bullish Triangle & Multi-Decade Trendline Breakout in Progress

Crude Oil Price Forecast: Bullish Triangle & Multi-Decade Trendline Breakout in Progress

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Advertisement

Crude Oil Outlook:

  • Crude oil prices have broken the downtrend dating back to the all-time high, buoyed by growth optimism and inflation concerns.
  • News regarding progress towards Iran and the US rejoining the JCPOA coupled with OPEC+ leaving their production cuts in place are the dominant fundamental factors at present time.
  • According to the IG Client Sentiment Index, crude oil prices may struggle in the immediate near-term.

Crude Oil Prices Step on the Gas

Crude oil prices have started to experience greater topside traction in recent days, breaking out from the symmetrical triangle consolidation while sustaining an earlier bullish move above the descending trendline from the July 2008 (all-time high) and June 2014 highs. The technical structure is bullish, through and through.

The fundamental backdrop has brought clarity in recent days as well. It appears that both Iran and the US are coming close to agreeing to a revised JCPOA, a development largely priced-in as market participants anticipate a significant supply of Iranian oil to join global markets. With global demand increasing at a torrid pace post-pandemic, the OPEC+ announcement that production cuts will remain in place keep the near-term supply-demand imbalance as a viable catalysts for more gains in crude oil prices.

All-in-all, this has been a positive mix of news for crude oil prices. In fact, taking a look at measures of volatility, it seems that the current mix of news has traders feeling less uncertain about the future – typically a positive omen for oil markets.

Relationship Between Oil Volatility and Oil Prices Remains Normal

Crude oil prices have a relationship with volatility like most other asset classes, especially those that have real economic uses – other energy assets, soft and hard metals, for example. Similar to how bonds and stocks don’t like increased volatility – signaling greater uncertainty around cash flows, dividends, coupon payments, etc. – crude oil tends to suffer during periods of higher volatility.

Heightened uncertainty in financial markets due to increasing macroeconomic tensions decreases theoretical demand for energy; signs that the global economy is recovering from the coronavirus pandemic reduces uncertainty, and thus, volatility.

OVX (Oil Volatility) Technical Analysis: Daily Price Chart (June 2020 to June 2021) (Chart 1)

Crude Oil Price Forecast: Bullish Triangle &amp; Multi-Decade Trendline Breakout in Progress

Oil volatility (as measured by the Cboe’s gold volatility ETF, OVX, which tracks the 1-month implied volatility of oil as derived from the USO option chain) was trading at 31.97 at the time this report was written. Oil volatility continues to persist around levels experienced going back to 2019. The futures curve suggests that volatility will remain around current levels for the foreseeable future.

With oil volatility trading sideways, and crude oil prices bobbing around, the correlations we monitor remain ‘normal’ (greater than -0.50). The 5-day correlation between OVX and crude oil prices is -0.92 while the 20-day correlation is -0.87; and one week ago, on May 25, the 5-day correlation was -0.92 and the 20-day correlation was -0.67.

Crude Oil Price Technical Analysis: Daily Chart (June 2020 to June 2021) (Chart 2)

Crude Oil Price Forecast: Bullish Triangle &amp; Multi-Decade Trendline Breakout in Progress

Exactly one week ago it was noted that “it remains the case that there persists the possibility of a bullish breakout.” Crude oil prices have broken out of a symmetrical triangle on the daily timeframe, decisively clearing both the 2020 high (65.65) and the descending trendline from the July 2008 and June 2014 highs. In doing so, crude oil prices have risen to their highest level since October 2018, and more gains may be ahead. Crude oil prices are above their daily 5-, 8-, 13-, and 21-EMA envelope, which is in bullish sequential order. Daily MACD is trending higher above its signal line, while daily Slow Stochastics are holding in overbought territory.

Crude Oil Price Technical Analysis: Weekly Chart (December 2013 to June 2021) (Chart 3)

Crude Oil Price Forecast: Bullish Triangle &amp; Multi-Decade Trendline Breakout in Progress

In the prior crude oil price forecast it was noted that “the long weekly wicks speak to strong demand in the market right at the weekly 13-EMA, which is effectively a moving average of the past one quarter of price action…the weekly 13-EMA has held as support through April, and now crude oil prices are once more in make-or-break territory at the multi-year descending trendline from all-time highs. Holding in make-or-break territory, improvements in the technical structure on lower timeframes suggests that a breakout attempt may soon emerge.” The breakout has thus arrived; the rally towards the 2018 high at 76.90 has begun.

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT INDEX: CRUDE OIL PRICE FORECAST (June 2, 2021) (CHART 4)

Crude Oil Price Forecast: Bullish Triangle &amp; Multi-Decade Trendline Breakout in Progress

Oil - US Crude: Retail trader data shows 47.34% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.11 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 5.96% higher than yesterday and 29.18% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 2.63% lower than yesterday and 4.11% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Oil - US Crude prices may continue to rise.

Yet traders are less net-short than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current Oil - US Crude price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain net-short.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold & Silver Price Action Analysis: Levels and Lines to Watch
Gold & Silver Price Action Analysis: Levels and Lines to Watch
2021-06-02 12:35:00
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Kiwi Grinds at Resistance- NZD/USD Levels
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Kiwi Grinds at Resistance- NZD/USD Levels
2021-06-01 19:00:00
Silver Price Forecast: After Highest Weekly Close of 2021, Highs in Sight - Levels for XAG/USD
Silver Price Forecast: After Highest Weekly Close of 2021, Highs in Sight - Levels for XAG/USD
2021-06-01 14:00:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook: DXY Maintaining Status Quo, Weak
US Dollar Technical Outlook: DXY Maintaining Status Quo, Weak
2021-06-01 12:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude