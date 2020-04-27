Will Japanese Yen End Deadlock Against USD as Month-End Looms?

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rate Outlook Hinges on Euro Area 1Q GDP Report & ECB Meeting
2020-04-27 02:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Australian Dollar, US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices
2020-04-26 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Australian Dollar, US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices
2020-04-26 16:00:00
Crude Oil Price Faces a Critical Resistance Level - Brent Oil Forecast
2020-04-26 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones & DAX 30 Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead
2020-04-25 08:00:00
How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy
2020-04-24 20:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Australian Dollar, US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices
2020-04-26 16:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Bullish as Liquidity Gushes, Recession Looms
2020-04-26 01:07:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Australian Dollar, US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices
2020-04-26 16:00:00
US Dollar Bullish Push on Edge? EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2020-04-26 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Will Japanese Yen End Deadlock Against USD as Month-End Looms?
2020-04-27 01:27:00
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY Range Breakout Imminent
2020-04-25 16:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RT @JPan_IG: #BoJ forecast for Fiscal 2020 down to -5.0 to -3.0% according to latest April projections. Source: BoJ https://t.co/Eu18xrf356
  • Japanese #Yen up, #Nikkei 225 benchmark stock index down as #BOJ expands stimulus. Move may hint that markets are dubious about the efficacy of the central bank's efforts https://t.co/gaZWl5mMQl
  • BOJ: - Enabling unlimited JGB buying - Widening access to lending operations to more banks - Removing cap on corporate bond purchases - Removing "price momentum" from forward guidance #BOJ #USDJPY
  • BoJ keeps 10-Year JGB yield target around 0% while actively purchasing long and short-term bonds. Projection for FY 2020 GDP is -5.0% to -3.0%. - BBG
  • BoJ keeps benchmark interest rate at -0.10%, removes cap for corporate bond purchases and pledges to buy JGBs with no limit. - BBG
  • The economic shock from #coronavirus may continue to drag on the price of oil as the Great Lockdown disrupts global demand, with the crude surplus raising the cost of storage. Get your #oil market update from @DavidJSong here: https://t.co/RRSSVkIFWD #OOTT https://t.co/ZVvdRkebPI
  • Wall Street Futures Update: S&P 500: 0.27% Dow Jones: 0.36% NASADQ 100: 0.58% (delayed) -BBG
  • The #JapaneseYen has been confined to narrow daily ranges around an important #USDJPY #retracement level for two weeks. Can April’s end bring a break of this deadlock? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/usd-jpy/2020/04/27/Will-Japanese-Yen-End-Deadlock-Against-USD-as-Month-End-Looms--.html
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.17% Gold: -0.39% Oil - US Crude: -4.34% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/swTizycVxF
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.67% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.49% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.21% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.02% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.06% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/oCOswD13S8
Will Japanese Yen End Deadlock Against USD as Month-End Looms?

Will Japanese Yen End Deadlock Against USD as Month-End Looms?

2020-04-27 01:27:00
David Cottle, Analyst
Share:

Japanese Yen Technical Analysis - Talking Points:

  • USD/JPY has broken below important support but the move lacks conviction
  • The retracement point in question has been a market anchor for two weeks
  • EUR/JPY looks more clearly bearish but may have found a floor

The Japanese Yen’s fightback against the US Dollar remains stymied at retracement USD/JPY support which has been important for this market since March 29.

US Dollar Vs Japanese Yen, Daily Chart

It comes in at 107.70, or the second 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the rise up from the lows of March 9 to the peak of March 24.

The pair managed to break above its previously dominant daily-chart downtrend line on April 20, but the action seen since has hardly argued for much Dollar-bullish conviction. Narrow very narrow ranges have been seen since, suggesting a degree of uncertainty. The pair has managed to break below that 107.70 point, but, again, the break doesn’t yet look conclusive and Yen bulls clearly haven’t yet given up hope of defending it.

A slip back to trendline support at 106.55 might indicate that their problems were indeed growing. 50% retracement support of that same March rise lies just below there at 106.35.

April’s end could be instructive from the point of view of this apparent deadlock and with that in mind this may not be the time for the uncommitted to step back in. The market seems to effectively capped by April 16’s intraday high of 108.03 and, if there’s no appetite to take the Dollar back up even that far this week, then the easiest path could prove to be a continuation of the downtrend.

USD/JPY MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 3% 5% 4%
Weekly 0% -11% -5%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Meanwhile the Euro looks more clearly bearish against the Japanese unit. The downtrend channel which started for EUR/JPY on March 26 remains in control of events.

Euro Vs Japanese Yen, Daily Chart

However it’s notable that the channel base has not seen a test since April 3 when Euro bears failed to breach it at 117.06,

Moreover the cross appears to have settled into a trading range within the channel which could see the upper boundary challenged this week. It’s close to the current market at 116.61. A break above this channel which endures through the end of April could be quite bullish for the Euro in the short term, but by the same token another failure to breach the channel could see the single currency set up for another leg lower.

Japanese Yen Resources for Traders

Whether you’re new to trading or an old hand DailyFX has plenty of resources to help you. There’s our trading sentiment indicator which shows you live how IG clients are positioned right now. We also hold educational and analytical webinars and offer trading guides, with one specifically aimed at those new to foreign exchange markets. There’s also a Bitcoin guide. Be sure to make the most of them all. They were written by our seasoned trading experts and they’re all free.

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500 Technical Analysis: US Stocks Ready for the Next Big Drop?
S&P 500 Technical Analysis: US Stocks Ready for the Next Big Drop?
2020-04-27 00:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Getting Ready for New Highs - What's Next for XAU/USD?
Gold Price Forecast: Getting Ready for New Highs - What's Next for XAU/USD?
2020-04-24 12:20:00
EUR/USD Forecast: Signals to Consider on EUR vs USD Price Chart
EUR/USD Forecast: Signals to Consider on EUR vs USD Price Chart
2020-04-24 10:02:00
S&P 500 Technical Analysis: US Stocks Ready for the Next Big Drop?
S&P 500 Technical Analysis: US Stocks Ready for the Next Big Drop?
2020-04-24 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/JPY
Bullish
USD/JPY
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.