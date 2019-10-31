We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Rate Cut Odds Shift After Fed, BOC, BOJ Meetings - Central Bank Watch
2019-10-31 14:25:00
2019-10-31 14:25:00
EUR/USD Outlook: Eurozone GDP and Inflation Beat Lowly Expectations
2019-10-31 10:14:00
2019-10-31 10:14:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Oct 24, 2019 10:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.28.
2019-10-31 13:23:00
2019-10-31 13:23:00
GBP/USD Price Forecast: British Pound to US Dollar- A Rally or Reversal?
2019-10-31 11:00:00
2019-10-31 11:00:00
USD/JPY & GBP/JPY A Risk of Possible Reversal - JPY Price Forecast
2019-10-31 14:30:00
2019-10-31 14:30:00
Rate Cut Odds Shift After Fed, BOC, BOJ Meetings - Central Bank Watch
2019-10-31 14:25:00
Gold Price Targets: XAU/USD Surges Towards Monthly High- GLD Outlook
2019-10-31 15:30:00
2019-10-31 15:30:00
US Dollar Falls After 'Really Significant' Remark: USD to Support
2019-10-31 12:34:00
2019-10-31 12:34:00
Crude Oil Prices Gain as Weak China Data Burnish Stimulus Hopes
2019-10-31 06:03:00
2019-10-31 06:03:00
Technical Outlook for Dow Jones, S&P 500, Oil, Gold & More
2019-10-30 13:41:00
2019-10-30 13:41:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Oct 01 when Bitcoin traded near 8,335.87.
2019-10-25 17:23:00
2019-10-25 17:23:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC Surges as Bulls Take a Stand, Death Cross Looms
2019-10-25 17:00:00
2019-10-25 17:00:00
  • RT @LiveSquawk: SNB’s Jordan: Neg. Rates, Readiness To Intervene In FX Market Still Essential To Ease Pressure On CHF
  • US Eight-Week Bills Draw 1.560% Primary Dealers Awarded: 40.2% Indirect Bidders Awarded: 58.3% Direct Bidders Awarded: 1.5% B/C Ratio: 3.21
  • #Gold Price Targets: $XAUUSD Surges Towards Monthly High- $GLD Outlook - https://t.co/XSCA8AZbXe https://t.co/qeXgpZZYmx
  • US Four-Week Bills Draw 1.570% Primary Dealers Awarded: 56.4% Direct Bidders Awarded: 2.4% Indirect Bidders Awarded: 41.2% B/C Ratio 2.83
  • House has votes required to pass next phase of Trump impeachment inquiry which lays out formal rules for proceeding $DXY $SPX
  • $EURUSD pair have rallied strongly off short-term support around 1.1072, helped in part by a weaker $USD. Get your EUR/USD technical analysis from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/Vq22Bfz7pq https://t.co/Hyeio4mos3
  • Heads Up:🇨🇭 CHF SNB's Jordan speaks about challenges for pension funds in Bern due at 15:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-31
  • US Treasury Yields Update: 2-Year: 1.552% 3-Year: 1.543% 5-Year: 1.546% 7-Year: 1.623% 10-Year: 1.703% 30-Year: 2.185% $TNX
  • POTUS hard at work today trying to stymie the $SPX selloff https://t.co/XdUkIk5uHc
  • The S&P 500 is off its record high today with data (ISM) and trade headlines undercut some of the enthusiasm. President Trump has suggested the impeachment proceedings is 'hurting our stock market' as well
USD/JPY & GBP/JPY A Risk of Possible Reversal - JPY Price Forecast

2019-10-31 14:30:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst
GBP /JPY and USD/JPY Technical Analysis

See Our latest trading guides for free and discover what is likely to move the markets through Q4 of this year.

GBP/JPY, USD/JPY – Hesitant Buyers

Yesterday, USD/JPY rallied to 109.28- its highest level in two months. However, the price slipped back and closed with a bearish doji pattern. On the other side, GBP/JPY peaked on oct 17 and printed 141.51- its highest level in nearly five months. Later, the uptrend move paused highlighting buyer’s hesitation at this stage.

Since Oct 10, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been moving above 50 on both pairs, indicating to uptrend momentum is still intact.

Having trouble with your trading strategy? Need a hand? Here’s the #1 Mistake That Traders Make

USD/JPY Daily PRice CHART (Nov 20, 2017 – Oct 31, 2019) Zoomed Out

USDJPY price daily chart 31-10-19 Zoomed out

USD/JPY Daily Price CHART (May 20– Oct 31, 2019) Zoomed in

USDJPY price daily chart 31-10-19 Zoomed in

Looking at the daily chart, we notice today the price has declined to lower trading zone 107.30 -108.61.

Hence, a close below the high end of the zone could send USDJPY towards the low end. Further close below the low end could see the price trading even lower towards 105.50. In that scenario, the weekly support levels and area marked on the chart (zoomed in) should be considered.

On the other hand, any failure in closing below the high end could rally USDJPY towards the vicinity of 109.75-84. See the chart to know more about higher trading zone/s with the weekly resistance levels the price would test in a further bullish move.

It’s worth noting that, the pair could be on course to create the second shoulder of an inverted head and shoulders pattern. If completed. i.e. if the price breaks and remain above 109.32 , this could cause a rally towards 113.00 handle or above.

Just getting started? See our Beginners’ Guide for FX traders

GBP/JPY Daily PRice CHART (July 20, 2017– Oct 31, 2019) Zoomed Out

GBPJPY price daily chart 31-10-19 Zoomed out

GBP/JPY Daily PRice CHART (JuLY 31 – Oct 31, 2019) Zoomed In

GBPJPY price daily chart 31-10-19 Zoomed in

From the daily chart, we notice on Oct 24, GBP/JPY rebounded nearby the low end of current trading zone 139.00- 140.50. Since Tuesday, the price tested the high end in multiple occasions however, has not been able yet to close above it.

Hence, a successful close above the high end of the zone may push GBPJPY towards the vicinity of 143.09-19. Further close above 143.19 could mean more bullishness towards the vicinity of 144.80-94. Although, the weekly resistance levels underlined on the chart (zoomed in) should be kept in focus.

On the other hand, any failure in closing above the high end of current trading zone could press GBPJPY towards the neckline of double top pattern located at 138.87. This suggests if the pair breaks and remains below the neckline, it could correct lower towards 136.40. Nevertheless, the weekly support levels underscored on the chart should be watched closely.

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

Gold Price Targets: XAU/USD Surges Towards Monthly High- GLD Outlook
2019-10-31 15:30:00
2019-10-31 15:30:00
GBP/USD Price Forecast: British Pound to US Dollar- A Rally or Reversal?
2019-10-31 11:00:00
2019-10-31 11:00:00
DAX 30 Technical Outlook: Overbought, but Could Tack on More Gains
2019-10-31 08:00:00
2019-10-31 08:00:00
NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Rebound May Extend Before Reversal
2019-10-31 05:00:00
2019-10-31 05:00:00
