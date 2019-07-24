Never miss a story from David Cottle

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to David Cottle

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

Japanese Yen Technical Analysis Talking Points:

  • USDJPY falls seem to have stalled
  • Key retracement support from last year is propping up the market
  • There’s little reason to expect near-term change here

Join our analysts for live, interactive coverage of all major Japanese economic data at the DailyFX Webinars. We’d love to have you along.

It seems the Japanese Yen must still contend with USDJPY bulls’ concentrated efforts to build a base.

The pair has traded this week back up into its previous range, the second such bounce since mid-June.

That range comes in between 107.80 and 108.97.

It looks as though the market is reluctant to long relinquish the area around 108.44. That level is the important 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the rise up from the lows of March 2018 to the peaks of October the same year. Neither has been exceeded since.

If it does, the next retracement level would come into sharp focus. Probably not coincidentally that comes in at this year’s low so far, June 25’s intraday weak point of 106.77.

US Dollar Vs Japanese Yen, Daily Chart

Currently the Dollar looks pretty solid, however, and there seems no pressing reason to suppose that the year’s low will face an especially stern test any time soon. Upside progress may be a different matter however, for at least as long as the previous significant peak of 108.97 remains so far above the market.

If it can be topped, then the sharp fall from late May’s highs will still need to be reclaimed. This is not impossible for as long as the current range holds but looks like a big ask in the near-term.

The Australian Dollar remains even more obviously range-bound against the Japanese unit, with the broad band which has endured for all of this month still corralling the market.

Australian Dollar Vs Japanese Yen, Daily Chart

The daily candlestick chart is chock-full of the narrow daily ranges which can mean a high degree of collective indecision among investors, but it’s also notable that the cross has spent most of the last couple of weeks testing the upper half of this band.

Much will probably depend on USDJPY’s fate but for the moment this range looks to be all short-term traders have to play with.

Japanese Yen Resources for Traders

Whether you’re new to trading or an old hand DailyFX has plenty of resources to help you. There’s our trading sentiment indicator which shows you live how IG clients are positioned right now. We also hold educational and analytical webinars and offer trading guides, with one specifically aimed at those new to foreign exchange markets. There’s also a Bitcoin guide. Be sure to make the most of them all. They were written by our seasoned trading experts and they’re all free.

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!