Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Pullback to Offer Opportunity

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rally Being Put to the Test: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-10-01 12:29:00
Euro Forecast: Key EUR/USD Levels to Watch
2020-10-01 11:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Boosted by Weaker USD, Falling Stockpiles
2020-10-01 06:00:00
Crude Oil and Gold Prices Eyeing Pelosi-Mnuchin Meeting on Stimulus
2020-09-29 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Will Trade Wars Persist After the US Election?
2020-10-01 01:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecast for the Month Ahead
2020-09-30 20:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Latest - Struggling to Make Further Headway
2020-10-01 09:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Losing Luster as Real Yields Turn Higher - Levels for XAU/USD
2020-09-30 14:15:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Bounces Off Support Amid Key Economic Data Releases
2020-10-01 14:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Trend Higher Persists as Risk Appetite Improves
2020-10-01 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rally Being Put to the Test: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-10-01 12:29:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE, ECB, & Fed Rate Expectations; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, & USD/JPY Positioning Update
2020-09-29 17:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.15%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 64.43%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/SAk6ORKEvf
  • US Dollar catches bid to turn positive on the day with the help of overall solid economic data. Get your market update. Get your market update from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/sXNRSdjuuM https://t.co/wp8C8QGsPG
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 3.31% Gold: 1.21% Oil - US Crude: -4.96% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/djmgUXXGEl
  • Pelosi and Mnuchin plan to speak by phone this afternoon according to person familiar - -BBG
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.42% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.30% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.24% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.18% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.07% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.28% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/jy4WNvg5OL
  • Commodities Update: NYM WTI Crude 37.89 (-5.79%), ICE Brent Crude 40.13 (-5.13%), NYM NYH Gasoline 113.16 (-4.24%). [delayed]
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.70% Wall Street: 0.48% France 40: 0.16% Germany 30: 0.15% FTSE 100: -0.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/XZ3SPnM3C6
  • White House reportedly raises latest coronavirus aid proposal amount to $1.6 trillion from prior $1.5 trillion floor, according to spokesperson - BBG
  • Hey traders! Get your Thursday market update from @DailyFX Chief Strategist @JohnKicklighter 👇 https://t.co/Q7PEyWzd8y
  • US Dollar catches bid to turn positive on the day with the help of overall solid economic data. Get your market update. Get your market update from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/sXNRSdjuuM https://t.co/MSAUhvdaP7
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Pullback to Offer Opportunity

Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Pullback to Offer Opportunity

2020-10-01 16:06:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Share:

Canadian Dollar Technical Price Outlook: USD/CAD Weekly Trade Levels

  • Canadian Dollarupdated technical trade levels - Weekly Chart
  • USD/CAD three-week rally fails at technical confluence
  • Focus is on a reaction at resistance 1.3389 – support now 1.3157
Advertisement

The Canadian Dollar is poised to snapped a three-week losing streak against the US Dollar with USD/CAD pulling back from confluence resistance. The immediate focus is on a reaction off this mark with the broader March down-trend vulnerable heading into the October open. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the USD/CAD weekly technical price chart. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Loonie technical setup and more.

Starts in:
Live now:
Oct 05
( 12:10 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Canadian Dollar Price Chart – USD/CAD Weekly

Please add a description for the image.

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; USD/CAD on Tradingview

Notes: In last month’s Canadian Dollar Weekly Price Outlook we noted that USD/CAD had, “responded to key Fibonacci support early in the month and while further topside may be likely near-term, the broader risk remains weighted to the downside.” A three-week rally took prices into confluence resistance last week at the June trendline / 23.6% retracement at 1.3389 with Loonie paring a portion off the losses this week.

The focus heading into the start of October trade is on a reaction off this mark with the September rally at risk while below this key resistance zone. Initial weekly support now rests at ~1.3250 backed by the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at 1.3157- ultimately a break / close below the longer-term 61.8% retracement of the 2017 advance / August low-week close at 1.3056/60 would be needed to mark resumption towards the yearly opening-range lows at 1.2951 and beyond.

A topside breach / close above this confluence zone would suggest a more significant low was registered in August with such a scenario exposing subsequent topside resistance objectives at the May 2019 high-week close at 1.3515 and the 38.2% retracement of the March decline at 1.3633. A close above the 2017 high-week close at 1.3709 would ultimately be needed to put the broader long-bias back into focus.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Download Our Latest Quarterly Dollar Price Forecasts!
Get My Guide

Bottom line: USD/CAD has responded to confluence resistance and heading into the October open the focus remains on a reaction / inflection off this key threshodl. From at trading standpoint, look for support / an exhaustion low ahead of 1.3157 IF price is indeed heading higher with a breach / close above this week’s highs needed to suggest a larger Dollar recovery is underway. Review my latest Canadian Dollar Price Outlook for a closer look at the near-term USD/CAD technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Canadian Dollar Trader Sentiment – USD/CAD Price Chart

Canadian Dollar Trader Sentiment - USD/CAD Price Chart - Loonie Trade Outlook- Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long USD/CAD - the ratio stands at +1.78 (64.07% of traders are long) – bearish reading
  • Long positions are11.27% higher than yesterday and 3.17% lower from last week
  • Short positions are18.18% lower than yesterday and 1.98% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to fall. Traders are more net-long than yesterday but less net-long from last week. The combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a further mixed USD/CAD trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.
USD/CAD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 12% -25% -3%
Weekly 5% -11% -1%
Learn how shifts in USD/CAD retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

---

Key US / Canada Data Releases

Key US / Canada Data Releases - USD/CAD Economic Calendar - Loonie Event Risk

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Sterling Outlook: Pound Rebound to be Short Lived- GBP/USD Levels
Sterling Outlook: Pound Rebound to be Short Lived- GBP/USD Levels
2020-09-30 17:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Losing Luster as Real Yields Turn Higher - Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Losing Luster as Real Yields Turn Higher - Levels for XAU/USD
2020-09-30 14:15:00
DAX 30, CAC 40 Technical Outlook Leans Neutral to Bearish
DAX 30, CAC 40 Technical Outlook Leans Neutral to Bearish
2020-09-30 12:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Pops, Resistance at Prior Support
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Pops, Resistance at Prior Support
2020-09-29 20:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bearish