Notice

USOIL prices on DailyFX reference the relevant June WTI future contract. The negative close being reported elsewhere today refers to the still-trading May WTI contract, which expires on April 21.

Real Time News
  • Emotions are often a key driving force behind FOMO. If left unchecked, they can lead traders to neglect trading plans and exceed comfortable levels of risk. Read on and get your emotions in check here: https://t.co/eILWbFgHRE https://t.co/lYMtLAZOYV
  • $XAUUSD: el desplome en el #petróleo causa el caos en los mercados, no se salva ni el #oro https://t.co/RjUagH0Y1O https://t.co/HFe2F6atEF
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.97%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 78.97%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/yvmArDgw6D
  • Hey, traders 👋 do you want live AMAS with our analysts, market updates and tools to improve your trading strategy? Join us now on Instagram! 👉 https://t.co/pHGzVMqsC4 https://t.co/Sle0zumHkk
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -1.17% Silver: -2.32% Oil - US Crude: -20.37% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/U7wddJpzSi
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.16% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.28% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.31% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.88% 🇦🇺AUD: -1.00% 🇳🇿NZD: -1.36% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/NBDiQylXJj
  • Coming up at half past the hour: my weekly webinar on market sentiment. Do join me if you're free. You can sign up here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/181540619?ref-author=essex&CHID=9&QPID=917711
  • USD/CAD Nears Key Breakout Level - Canadian Dollar Price Outlook More details in the link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/usd-cad/2020/04/21/USDCAD-Nears-Key-Breakout-Level--Canadian-Dollar-Price-Outlook-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/Btytpk5xaX
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -1.22% Wall Street: -1.59% France 40: -2.03% Germany 30: -2.22% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/pE2KoPxspn
  • Join @MartinSEssex 's #webinar at 6:30 AM ET/10:30 AM GMT to learn more about trading #sentiment Register here: https://t.co/XUUPRdY06p https://t.co/mRxb6fEOLb
USD/CAD Nears Key Breakout Level - Canadian Dollar Price Outlook

USD/CAD Nears Key Breakout Level - Canadian Dollar Price Outlook

2020-04-21 09:47:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Analyst
Share:

USD/CAD Technical Forecast

  • USD vs CAD chart points out price U-turn
  • Key levels and signals to keep in focus

USD/CAD – Indecisive Traders

On April 13, USD/CAD printed its lowest level in nearly five weeks at 1.3856. However, the price rallied after then closed the weekly candlestick with a Doji pattern highlighting the market’s indecision at this point.

Alongside that, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) rebounded from 50 then pointed higher emphasizing that uptrend momentum was still intact.

USD/CAD DAILY PRICE CHART (July 1, 2018 – April 21, 2020) Zoomed Out

usdcad daily price chart 21-04-20 Zoomed out
Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

USD/CAD DAILY PRICE CHART (March 9 – April 21, 2020) Zoomed In

usdcad daily price chart 21-04-20 Zoomed in

From the daily chart, we noticed on April 14 USD/CAD closed with a Doji pattern reflecting bears indecision at this point. On the following day, the price climbed to the trading zone 1.4000 – 1.4320 then on Friday, the market rebounded from the low end of the zone signaling a reversal in price’s direction towards the high end of the zone.

A close above the high end of the zone may encourage USDCAD bulls to push towards 1.4634. Further close above that level could extend this rally towards 1.4900. In that scenario, the weekly resistance levels underlined on the chart (zoomed in) should be considered.

On the flip side, any failure in closing above the high end of the zone reflects bulls hesitation. This may change the pair’s course towards the low end of the zone. Further close below that level could send USDCAD even lower towards 1.3793. That said, the daily and weekly support levels underscored on the chart should be kept in focus.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

USD/CAD four hour PRICE CHART (Mar 30 – April 21, 2020)

usdcad four hour price chart 21-04-20

Looking at the four- hour chart, we noticed that on April 15 USD/CAD broke above the downtrend line originated from the March 31 high. The price tested the line on multiple occasions then rallied after eyeing a test of the high end of the current trading zone discussed above on the daily chart.

A break above 1.4352 might push USDCAD towards 1.4452. Nevertheless, the resistance level at 1.4374 should be watched closely. In turn, any break in the other direction i.e. below 1.4107 could send the price towards 1.4013. Although, the daily support level marked on the chart would be worth monitoring.

See the chart to find out more about the key technical levels in a further bullish/bearish scenario.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

