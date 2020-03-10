USD/CAD Bulls at A Cross Road, Canadian Dollar vs US Dollar Price Outlook

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides Download
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro May Turn Lower vs US Dollar as Markets Digest Fed Outlook
2020-03-10 11:30:00
Euro Outlook Bullish vs USD While DAX Index Eyes 4-Year Low
2020-03-10 07:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Sterling Providing Refuge Amid Market Mayhem
2020-03-10 09:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-03-09 17:10:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, VIX, USDJPY, Gold Follow the Progression of Fear Towards Panic
2020-03-10 02:00:00
Dollar, Gold, Yen: What are the Top Safe Havens of 2020?
2020-03-10 01:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Turn as Trump Stimulus Eyed, Crude Oil Bounces Near 2016 Low
2020-03-10 06:00:00
Dollar, Gold, Yen: What are the Top Safe Havens of 2020?
2020-03-10 01:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Turns Higher, Fear of Further Sell-Off Remains
2020-03-10 11:00:00
Gold Prices Turn as Trump Stimulus Eyed, Crude Oil Bounces Near 2016 Low
2020-03-10 06:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Reversal Pattern May Press BTC/USD to Multi-Month Low
2020-03-09 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rebound Nears Technical Resistance
2020-03-05 11:45:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • S&P Global says pressured high-yield oil and gas production firms most likely face multiple notch downsides to ratings
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.18% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.24% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.56% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.71% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.72% 🇯🇵JPY: -1.99% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/7Jwy1y8sVw
  • White House plan for economic response to coronavirus is not there right now - CNBC
  • The #Euro has jumped to a 13-month high against the US Dollar amid panic liquidation across global financial markets. Will it hold on to these gains and continue upward? Find out from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/02g08dZzgn https://t.co/IGiYwbgwlV
  • USD/CAD Bulls at A Cross Road, Canadian Dollar vs US Dollar Price Outlook More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/usd-cad/2020/03/10/USDCAD-Bulls-at-A-Cross-Road-Canadian-Dollar-vs-US-Dollar-Price-Outlook-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/9xGmsXkSYr
  • Fitch states that there is some support for Saudi Arabia's A (Stable) rating, however, not infinite leeway for buffers to disappear
  • While US equity futures are firmly in the green, they are drifting slightly with USD/JPY and US yields also edging lower, US 10yr back below 0.70%
  • Coming up at half past the hour: my weekly webinar on market sentiment. Do join me if you can. You can sign up here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/181540619?ref-author=essex&CHID=9&QPID=917711
  • RT @IGTV: #SPX goes 'limit up' 5% gains https://t.co/xnfnarO69z https://t.co/WC3hprsENj
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.17%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 75.91%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/FBmenZAgEO
USD/CAD Bulls at A Cross Road, Canadian Dollar vs US Dollar Price Outlook

USD/CAD Bulls at A Cross Road, Canadian Dollar vs US Dollar Price Outlook

2020-03-10 10:30:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Analyst
Share:

USD/CAD Price Technical Forecast

  • At its highest level since May 2017
  • Bulls need to consider these levels to keep controlling the price action

USD/CAD- Soars to Multi-Month High

Last week, USD/CAD fell to 1.3315 then recovered all its losses and closed the weekly candlestick with a bullish Doji pattern, highlighting that bulls were not done. This week, the price rallied to 1.3763- its highest level in over two and half years.

Alongside that, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) crossed above 70 and remained in overbought territory, emphasizing the strength of uptrend momentum.

USD/CAD DAILY PRICE CHART (DEC 1, 2018 – Mar 10, 2020) Zoomed Out

USDCAD daily price chart 10-03-20 Zoomed out
Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

USD/CAD DAILY PRICE CHART (DEC 12 – Mar 10, 2020) Zoomed In

USDCAD daily price chart 10-03-20 Zoomed in

From the daily chart, we noticed that this week USD/CAD has opened with a gap to the upside and moved to a higher trading zone 1.3593 – 1.3724. The price broke above the high end of the zone then retreated after, as some bulls seemed to cut back.

Therefore, the pair could be on its way for a test of the low end of the zone. A close below that level may lead more bulls to exit the market. As such, USDCAD could fall towards 1.3547. Further close below 1.3511 opens the door for the pair to decline towards 1.3291. Yet, the daily support level and zone/s marked on the chart (zoomed in) should be considered.

On the other hand, any close above the high end of the zone could lead to more bullishness towards 1.3950. That said, the weekly resistance zone marked on the chart should stay in focus, as some traders might exit/join the market around these points.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Download our fresh Q1 USD Forecast
Get My Guide

USD/CAD four hour PRICE CHART (FEB 27 – Mar 10, 2020)

USD/CAD Bulls at A Cross Road, Canadian Dollar vs US Dollar Price Outlook

Looking at the four- hour chart, we notice that USD/CAD reversed lower as created yesterday a lower low at 1.3517 and today a lower high at 1.3709.

Hence, a break below 1.3586 could send USDCAD even lower towards 1.3547. Although, the daily support level underlined o the chart should be monitored. On the flip-side, a break above 1.3735 might cause a rally towards 1.3765. Nevertheless, the daily resistance level underscored on the chart should be watched closely.

See the chart to find out more about key levels to monitor in a further bullish/bearish move.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY Price Forecast: USD Tumbles to Multi -Year Low Against JPY-What’s Next?
USD/JPY Price Forecast: USD Tumbles to Multi -Year Low Against JPY-What’s Next?
2020-03-09 10:30:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Soars as Global Markets Crumble
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Soars as Global Markets Crumble
2020-03-09 05:01:00
Dollar Price Outlook: USD Slammed to Yearly Lows as Fear Runs Rampant
Dollar Price Outlook: USD Slammed to Yearly Lows as Fear Runs Rampant
2020-03-06 16:30:00
EUR/GBP Weekly Price Outlook: Euro vs British Pound at a Turning Point
EUR/GBP Weekly Price Outlook: Euro vs British Pound at a Turning Point
2020-03-06 15:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.