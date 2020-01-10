USD/CAD Rejected at Key Resistance, Eyes on Support- USD vs Canadian Dollar Forecast

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar May Rise if Jobs Data Cools Fed Rate Cut Bets
2020-01-10 08:00:00
Pre-NFP Price Action Setups Across the US Dollar
2020-01-09 20:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar May Rise if Jobs Data Cools Fed Rate Cut Bets
2020-01-10 08:00:00
EUR/GBP Forecast Bullish as Brexit Pressures British Pound
2020-01-10 02:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar May Rise if Jobs Data Cools Fed Rate Cut Bets
2020-01-10 08:00:00
Pre-NFP Price Action Setups Across the US Dollar
2020-01-09 20:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook – 'Death Needle' Formation Highlights Exhaustion
2020-01-10 10:30:00
Gold Prices Slip Back as Risk Appetite Endures, US Payrolls Eyed Next
2020-01-10 07:04:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Slip Back as Risk Appetite Endures, US Payrolls Eyed Next
2020-01-10 07:04:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Risks Catapulting Higher as Reversal Unfolds
2020-01-09 12:10:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-08 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Short-Term Warning Signal Flashes
2020-01-08 12:00:00
USD/CAD Rejected at Key Resistance, Eyes on Support- USD vs Canadian Dollar Forecast

2020-01-10 10:03:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst
Canadian Dollar Outlook

USD Forecast
USD/CAD – Sellers Hold Fire

Last week, USD/CAD printed 1.2951 -its lowest level in over fourteen months. However, the price rallied after as some sellers took profit. On Friday, the price closed in the red with a 0.6% loss. This week, more sellers exited the market allowing the pair to rally further.

Alongside that, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) abandoned oversold territory. However, the oscillator remained below 50 reflecting paused downtrend momentum.

Just getting started?See our Beginners’ Guide for FX traders

USD/CAD DAILY PRICE CHART (Jan 5, 2018 – Jan 10, 2020) Zoomed Out

usdcad price daily chart 10-01-20 Zoomed out

USD/CAD DAILY PRICE CHART (JuLY 17– Jan 10, 2020) Zoomed In

usdcad price daily chart 10-01-20 Zoomed in

From the daily chart, we notice on Wednesday USD/CAD rallied to a higher trading zone 1.3015 – 1.3104. Yesterday, the price rebounded from the high end of the zone and this led the pair to point lower eyeing a test of the low end of it.

A close blow the low end of the zone may encourage sellers to send USDCAD towards 1.2951. Further close below this level could persuade more sellers to join the market and press towards 1.2836. In that scenario, the daily and weekly support levels should be considered as some market participants might exit their trades at these points.

On the other hand, a close above the high end of the zone may lead more sellers to exit the market. This opens the door for buyers to push USDCAD towards the vicinity of 1.3220-26. That said, a special attention should be paid to the weekly resistance level and area marked on the chart.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
USD/CAD four hour PRICE CHART (July 17 – Jan 10, 2020)

usdcad four-hour chart chart 10-01-20

Looking at the four- hour chart, we notice on Tuesday USD/CAD ended its sideways move and started uptrend move creating a higher high with a higher low. The price could test today the downtrend line originated from the Dec 13 high at 1.3205. Current uptrend move would likely continue if the price breaks and remains above the downtrend line.

Thus, a break above 1.3119 may cause a rally towards 1.3160. Yet, the weekly resistance level underlined on the chart should be watched closely. On the flip side, a break below 1.3000 handle could lead USDCAD towards 1.2955. Although, the daily support level underscored on the chart should be kept in focus.

See the chart to know more about key levels to monitor in a further bullish/bearish move.

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

