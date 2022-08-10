US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index, USD/JPY Show Signs of Topping

Advertisement

US Dollar Outlook:

The US Dollar (via the DXY Index) is falling in the wake of the July US inflation report as US Treasury yields and Fed rate hike odds drop.

The DXY Index has lost support at the uptrend from the late-March and late-May swing lows, while USD/JPY rates are fading towards former highs in April and May.

The IG Client Sentiment Index suggests that USD JPY has a mixed bias in the near-term.

Yields Move Everything

The unexpected deceleration in US inflation rates in July is weighing down US Treasury yields and cutting down Fed rate hike odds in the near-term. The odds of a 75-bps rate hike in September have dipped back below 50%, where they had been for the past several days in the wake of the blowout July US jobs report. The knock-on effect in financial markets has been a weaker US Dollar, with the DXY Index breaking below multi-month uptrend support and USD/JPY rates turning lower towards the August lows.

DXY PRICE INDEX TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DailyTimeframe (August 2021 to August 2022) (CHART 1)

The drop by the DXY Index has seen the bullish outside engulfing bar/key reversal low taken out, suggesting that the recent bullish impulse has failed. Concurrent with the break of the uptrend from the late-March and late-May swing lows, there is growing technical evidence that a near-term top has been carved out. Momentum is turning bearish quickly. The DXY Index is below its daily 5-, 8-, 13-, and 21-EMAs, which are aligning in bearish sequential order. Daily MACD is dropping below its signal line while daily Slow Stochastics have reversed back below their median line. A deeper setback by the DXY Index may soon playout towards the mid-June swing low at 103.42.

USD/JPY RATE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY TIMEFRAME (August 2021 to August 2022) (CHART 2)

The rally by USD/JPY rates from the area around the April and May highs has ended, with a bearish outside engulfing bar forming on the daily chart today. Momentum is rapidly shifting more bearish. The pair is below its daily 5-, 8-, 13-, and 21-EMAs, which are now in bearish sequential order. Daily MACD is continuing its move below its signal line while daily Slow Stochastics have reversed back below their median line. A return to the August low at 130.91 appears increasingly likely in the near-term.

IG Client Sentiment Index: USD/JPY RATE Forecast (August 10, 2022) (Chart 3)

USD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 38.71% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.58 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 4.10% lower than yesterday and 6.14% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 12.73% lower than yesterday and 3.81% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Positioning is less net-short than yesterday but more net-short from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed USD/JPY trading bias.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist