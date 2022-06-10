News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Euro Price Forecast: Euro unable to Capitalize on Yesterday’s ECB, EUR/USD Tests 1.06
2022-06-10 08:00:00
US Dollar Takes Flight as Risk Assets Tank Ahead of US CPI Data. New Highs for DXY?
2022-06-10 05:00:00
US Dollar Takes Flight as Risk Assets Tank Ahead of US CPI Data. New Highs for DXY?
2022-06-10 05:00:00
Crude Oil Price Technical Forecast: WTI Surging Higher- Levels to Know
2022-06-09 16:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Upward Bias Still Intact
2022-06-07 12:30:00
S&P 500 Forecast: Rally Selling to Persist, Rising US Rates a Concern
2022-06-07 09:37:00
Gold Prices at Risk as All Eyes Turn to US CPI Inflation Data
2022-06-10 06:35:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU May Fall on Rising Oil and US Dollar
2022-06-09 03:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups pre-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2022-06-09 14:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: EUR/GBP at the Mercy of ECB
2022-06-09 07:36:00
What USDJPY Tells US About the EURUSD and S&P 500 Break Downs
2022-06-10 02:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups pre-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2022-06-09 14:30:00
USD Technical Analysis: DXY Running Back into Long-term Levels

Paul Robinson, Strategist

USD Technical Outlook

  • US Dollar Index (DXY) running back into top of long-term range
  • Was last month’s reversal temporary or meaningful?
  • This current leg will higher on the short-term chart could be the tell
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is powering higher again after a large monthly reversal to end May. What made the May reversal significant is that it came on a failed breakout above the 2017 and 2020 highs, potentially making it a meaningful turning point.

This new leg up will be short-lived if the monthly reversal is to hold, as a lower high scenario develops. If this turns out to be the case the picture for the dollar turns bearish in the short to intermediate-term at the least, possibly longer.

On a lower-high rejection around the 2017 high the first level of support will become the recent lows at 101.30, followed by what would end up likely being a lower low towards 100, and worse.

What I will be watching to see if this broader reversal scenario is to play out is if we see the DXY roll over here soon. It is at a pivotal spot here with the 2017 high at 103.82 coming back into play on this swing higher. Should we see, ideally, a sharp turn back lower then a bearish framework should start to develop.

However, if this rise we are seeing now doesn’t develop into a reversal soon then we may see the DXY on the verge of making the May reversal a short-lived one. We would need to see a strong push above 105 for this to be the case.

For now, a sharp turn down from the area around the 2017 high may make for an opportunity for would-be shorts. On the flip-side, it will take a breaking of major resistance before longs hold appeal. If we do see a breakout it could be significant as years of range-bound activity in the DXY comes to an end and gives way to a broader trend higher.

US Dollar Index (DXY) Monthly Chart

us dollar index daily chart

US Dollar Index (DXY) Daily Chart

us dollar index daily chart

DXY Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at@PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

