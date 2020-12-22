News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Breaks November-December Downtrend - What's Next for DXY Index?
2020-12-22 17:05:00
Euro Latest: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY Levels to Watch
2020-12-22 10:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Rally May Lose Steam on Virus Threat, Softer Physical Demand
2020-12-22 07:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Drops from Resistance to Trend Support - Levels for Crude Futures
2020-12-21 18:15:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook: The Trend Remains Your Friend
2020-12-22 13:30:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2020-12-22 04:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Readying for Break into 2021
2020-12-22 16:30:00
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-21 13:20:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Breaks November-December Downtrend - What's Next for DXY Index?
2020-12-22 17:05:00
US Dollar Probes Session Highs in Wake of Consumer Confidence Data
2020-12-22 15:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Breaks November-December Downtrend - What's Next for DXY Index?
2020-12-22 17:05:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, CAD/JPY Price Action Set-Up
2020-12-22 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • GBP/USD attempting to rebound with a 55-pip bounce off intraday lows $GBP $USD https://t.co/OfiNSmvFAj
  • Commodities Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.65% Oil - US Crude: -1.83% Silver: -3.36% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/zvA9BhAvCP
  • Forex Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: -0.29% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.34% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.44% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.69% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.80% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.80% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/aWR4WwrZMc
  • EU Brexit negotiator Barnier: - Talks could go either way - A deal might not be ready by Dec 31st $GBP $EUR
  • Indices Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: -0.17% France 40: -0.20% Germany 30: -0.20% US 500: -0.23% Wall Street: -0.45% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/0lN3QAxeCd
  • All three US indices now in the red, S&P500 and Nasdaq hit session lows DOW -0.51% NDX -0.13% S&P -0.31% $DOW $QQQ $SPY
  • Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Readying for Break into 2021 https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2020/12/22/Gold-Price-Forecast-XAUUSD-XAU-USD-Readying-for-Break-into-2021.html $Gold https://t.co/RyqzUPY6fr
  • RT @jimbrunsden: #Brexit update: @MichelBarnier has told ambassadors that the latest #UK offer on fisheries is unacceptable. He said the #E…
  • USD/JPY trading near new intraday highs $USD $JPY https://t.co/aKNdyi6VIb
  • A more subdued session for USD/JPY after yesterday’s rebound stalled around the high 103s. The path of least resistance remains lower for the pair, particularly as US 10yr yields remain capped at 1%. Get your $USDJPY market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/GkzwbzliWL https://t.co/3o8rTpl0bb
US Dollar Breaks November-December Downtrend - What's Next for DXY Index?

US Dollar Breaks November-December Downtrend - What's Next for DXY Index?

2020-12-22 17:05:00
Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Share:
Advertisement

US Dollar Forecast Overview:

  • The US Dollar (via the DXY Index) has broken a near two-month long downtrend, but the timing of the technical development warrants caution.
  • The bounce may be traders simply covering their positions, not necessarily expressing a new, bullish view on the US Dollar.
  • Retail trader positioning sees the potential for a short-term rebound in the US Dollar versus the Japanese Yen.

US Dollar’s Holiday Cheer

The US Dollar (via the DXY Index) is back to its highest level in a week, and with US equity markets dropping back, it appears that the US fiscal stimulus has turned out to be a ‘buy the rumor, sell the news’ type of event. US Dollar weakness over the past near two-months has front-run the shift to even larger fiscal deficits, and a run of weakness throughout 2020 portends to a period of profit taking at the end of the year – even if monthly seasonality trends have held up thus far.

Indeed, the US Dollar (via the DXY Index) has broken a near two-month long downtrend, but the timing of the technical development warrants caution. The break of the November to December downtrend would suggest that a near-term bullish reversal may gather pace. But the calendar – right before the holidays, following a year of prolonged weakness – suggests that the bounce may be traders simply covering their positions, not necessarily expressing a new, bullish view on the US Dollar.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

DXY PRICE INDEX TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (December 2019 to December 2020) (CHART 1)

dxy price forecast, dxy technical analysis, dxy price chart, dxy chart, dxy price, usd rate forecast, usd technical analysis, usd rate chart, usd chart, usd rate

Accordingly, with liquidity thinning out around the holidays, near-term technical developments are less reliable and carry less weight than their longer-term counterparts. The DXY Index is threatening to break the daily 5-, 8-, 13-, and 21-EMA envelope, which is in bearish sequential order. Daily MACD is trending higher, but still below its signal line, while daily Slow Stochastics are just starting to perk up out of oversold territory. If anything, prior technicals pointing to a simple doubling of the range following the loss of 91.75 – calling for the DXY Index falling as far as 88.75 – may no longer be the prevailing narrative.

We thus view the latest development with hesitation, particularly when viewed in context of the longer-term technical damage wrought in recent months; the DXY Index remains below its multi-year uptrend, and could be working on a multi-year double top. So long as the rebound remains below 91.75, the DXY Index outlook remains bearish on a longer-term basis.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

USD/JPY INDEX TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (December 2019 to December 2020) (CHART 2)

usd/jpy rate forecast, usd/jpy technical analysis, usd/jpy rate chart, usd/jpy chart, usd/jpy rate

Earlier in the month, it was becoming clear that USD/JPY rates were consolidating in a short-term symmetrical triangle below the uptrend from the March and September swing lows. The breakdown mid-month ultimately yielded a break through the November low (triangle base), suggesting that the next leg of bearish trading was commencing.

But the plans of mice and men (and USD/JPY) often go awry. And it is with USD/JPY’s price action that our view on the broader DXY Index is reinforced: in an environment defined by weaker equity markets, one would expect the Japanese Yen to prevail; instead, USD/JPY is rallying as stocks pullback. Instead, this appears to be another articulation of profit taking in markets ahead of the holiday.

Momentum has been neutralizing in recent days, away from its bullish hue. USD/JPY rates are now above their daily 5-, 8-, and 13-EMAs, but the daily 5-, 8-, 13-, and 21-EMA envelope remains in bearish sequential order. Daily MACD is trending higher but remains below its signal line, while daily Slow Stochastics are rising out of oversold condition. Range trading-like conditions may prevail for the immediate future as the holidays arrive.

JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Get Your Free JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

IG Client Sentiment Index: USD/JPY RATE Forecast (December 22, 2020) (Chart 3)

igcs, ig client sentiment index, igcs usd/jpy, usd/jpy rate chart, usd/jpy rate forecast, usd/jpy technical analysis

USD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 70.37% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.38 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 4.57% higher than yesterday and 5.11% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 10.76% higher than yesterday and 9.22% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Positioning is less net-long than yesterday but more net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed USD/JPY trading bias.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook: The Trend Remains Your Friend
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook: The Trend Remains Your Friend
2020-12-22 13:30:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Drops from Resistance to Trend Support - Levels for Crude Futures
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Drops from Resistance to Trend Support - Levels for Crude Futures
2020-12-21 18:15:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: Aussie Rally Tempting a Turn?
Australian Dollar Forecast: Aussie Rally Tempting a Turn?
2020-12-21 18:00:00
USD Technical Analysis: DXY Bounce May be Short-lived, Euro Testing Support
USD Technical Analysis: DXY Bounce May be Short-lived, Euro Testing Support
2020-12-21 13:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
USD/CAD
Mixed
USD/JPY
Bullish
USD/CHF
Mixed
GBP/USD
Bearish
AUD/USD
Mixed