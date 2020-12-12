News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly US Dollar Technical Forecast: DXY Index Bears Down Major Technical Damage
2020-12-12 16:00:00
EURUSD, S&P 500 and GBPUSD Forecast Between Key Event Risk and Liquidity Restraints
2020-12-12 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Will WTI Rise into 2021? Technical Signals Mixed
2020-12-12 05:00:00
Gold Prices Struggle Despite Dollar Declines, Crude Oil Turns to US Sentiment
2020-12-11 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-12-12 08:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones Hinge On Stimulus Talks as Covid-19 Cases Surge
2020-12-10 08:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Boosted by Risk-Off Move, US Dollar May Hinder XAUUSD Rally Next Week
2020-12-11 20:00:00
Gold Price Rebound Unravels Ahead of Fed’s Last Meeting for 2020
2020-12-11 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly US Dollar Technical Forecast: DXY Index Bears Down Major Technical Damage
2020-12-12 16:00:00
EURUSD, S&P 500 and GBPUSD Forecast Between Key Event Risk and Liquidity Restraints
2020-12-12 07:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly US Dollar Technical Forecast: DXY Index Bears Down Major Technical Damage
2020-12-12 16:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-10 12:15:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • It’s important for traders to be familiar with FX spreads as they are the primary cost of trading currencies. Understand a pair's spread here: https://t.co/zEEUHZBx7g https://t.co/49hIm7Ur5y
  • Many people are attracted to forex trading due to the amount of leverage that brokers provide. Leverage allows traders to gain more exposure in financial markets than what they are required to pay for. Learn about FX leverage here: https://t.co/BdgFmkRxVw https://t.co/V1giwEjo6B
  • Using margin in forex trading is a new concept for many traders, and one that is often misunderstood. Margin is the minimum amount of money required to place a leveraged trade and can be a useful risk management tool. Learn about margin trading here: https://t.co/qZCE5ab1Ie https://t.co/zUQSSoi01y
  • Entry orders are a valuable tool in forex trading. Traders can strategize to come up with a great trading plan, but if they can’t execute that plan effectively, all their hard work might as well be thrown out. Learn how to place entry orders here: https://t.co/1mnOXUuBpt https://t.co/HkJ7Lmj59j
  • #Crudeoil prices may continue to push higher on the back of positive vaccine news, a pickup in global demand and the moderate easing of OPEC+ output cuts. Get your market updates from @ddubrovskyFX: https://t.co/SnapVnNbVs https://t.co/BIIY4s01dC
  • There are many different types of forex orders, which traders use to manage their trades. While these may vary between different brokers, there tends to be several basic FX order types all brokers accept. Learn about different FX order types here: https://t.co/WeLIneHAHd https://t.co/RA2uSXpat2
  • We are heading into the final full week of trading for the year. The speculative backdrop is skewed and event risk is heavy (vaccine, Brexit, Fed decision, PMIs, etc). I'm watching $EURUSD and $GBPUSD but expectations are important to set https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/12/12/EURUSD-SP-500-and-GBPUSD-Forecast-Between-Key-Event-Risk-and-Liquidity-Restraints.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9 https://t.co/1mwNmATXPW
  • Dollar was weak but Sterling was even weaker with a massive weekly reversal in GBP/USD off multi-year highs. Here are the levels that matter on the Pound weekly chart. Get your market updated from @MBForex: https://t.co/IYN37Z8ut5 https://t.co/sFhkSWXLfx
  • Market movements can be unpredictable, and the stop loss is one of the few mechanisms that traders have to protect against excessive losses in the forex market. Learn about the importance of setting a stop loss here: https://t.co/fp96rnLiAy https://t.co/4OXuNUDwhc
  • Slippage can be a common occurrence in forex trading but is often misunderstood. Understanding how forex slippage occurs can enable a trader to minimize negative slippage, while potentially maximizing positive slippage. Learn about FX slippage here: https://t.co/Blrl0uF2Ct https://t.co/bFXnmScvlQ
Weekly US Dollar Technical Forecast: DXY Index Bears Down Major Technical Damage

Weekly US Dollar Technical Forecast: DXY Index Bears Down Major Technical Damage

2020-12-12 16:00:00
Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Share:
Advertisement
dxy price forecast, dxy technical analysis, dxy price chart, dxy chart, dxy price, usd rate forecast, usd technical analysis, usd rate chart, usd chart, usd rate

Technical Forecast for the US Dollar: Bearish

  • The DXY Index has sustained major technical damage in recent weeks, having broken through the rising trendline from the April 2011 and February 2018 lows. The first weekly gain in four weeks didn’t change this fact.
  • Weak monthly seasonality trends in recent years leaves the US Dollar running into headwinds for the rest of the month.
  • The IG Client Sentiment Index suggests that EUR/USD and GBP/USD rates could pull back.

US Dollar Breaks Three-Week Losing Streak

The US Dollar (via the DXY Index) posted its first weekly gain in a month, but the lackluster rally may portend more weakness on the horizon. After all, DXY Index has sustained major technical damage in recent weeks, having broken through the rising trendline from the April 2011 and February 2018 lows. The first weekly gain in four weeks didn’t change this fact.

Forex Economic Calendar Week Ahead

The week ahead presents the final ‘full’ week of the year ahead of the holidays, meaning many countries will be releasing their last significant economic data releases of 2020. But the US economic calendar was frontloaded in December, and as such, the coming week offers only a handful of ‘high’ rated events and data releases, all of which come on Wednesday.

Unfortunately for the US Dollar, the trio of ‘high’ rated events and data releases on Wednesday appear to offer little reprieve for what has been a narrative of a gridlocked Washington, D.C. (which we anticipated) and haunting coronavirus pandemic statistics. November US retail sales and the December US Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash both point to a decelerating economy. When the Federal Reserve concludes its December policy meeting and release the latest iteration of its Summary of Economic Projections, which contains fresh growth, inflation, and employment forecasts, the tone is likely to be cautious and worrisome.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

DXY PRICE INDEX TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: WEEKLY CHART (NOVEMBER 2016 to DECEMBER 2020) (CHART 1)

dxy price forecast, dxy technical analysis, dxy price chart, dxy chart, dxy price, usd rate forecast, usd technical analysis, usd rate chart, usd chart, usd rate

Even as the DXY Index posted its first weekly gain in a month, there’s clear evidence that ‘the damage is done.’ A reconstituted descending trendline from the March and November highs (effectively the pandemic downtrend) shows the DXY Index still trading well-below downtrend resistance.

Bearish momentum remains strong on the weekly timeframe. Weekly MACD is trending lower below its signal line and Slow Stochastics are trending lower in oversold territory. The DXY Index continues to trade below its weekly 4-, 13-, and 26-EMA envelope – the monthly, quarterly, and half-year moving averages.

Furthermore, having broken down through the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the 2018 low/2020 high range and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 2011 low/2020 high range at 91.93, the DXY Index has sustained major technical damage. The next major Fibonacci retracements arrive exactly at the 2018 low.

DXY PRICE INDEX TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (DECEMBER 2019 to DECMBER 2020) (CHART 2)

dxy price forecast, dxy technical analysis, dxy price chart, dxy chart, dxy price, usd rate forecast, usd technical analysis, usd rate chart, usd chart, usd rate

The downtrend in place since the November 1 high remains in place, showcasing how even a weekly gain for the DXY Index failed to produce any meaningful signs of reversal on an important lower timeframe. Contextually, the charts would suggest that the sideways move seen over the past several days is the formation of a bear flag.

As such, the DXY Index remains below its daily 5-, 8-, 13-, and 21-EMA envelope, which is still in bearish sequential order. Daily MACD is now starting to rise in bullish territory, while daily Slow Stochastics is moving out of oversold condition. During flagging patterns, its not uncommon for momentum indicators to lose their overbought/oversold readings without a commensurate change in prices. To wit: the last time that daily Slow Stochastics were at this level (November 18), the DXY Index was trading +1.4% higher (92.31 versus 90.98).

Given that the DXY Index remains below the rising trendline from the 2011 and 2018 lows, as well as the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the 2017 high/2018 low range near 91.93, there’s little reason to have faith in any US Dollar rally at this point in time.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

CFTC COT US Dollar Futures Positioning (December 2019 to December 2020) (Chart 3)

cftc cot, cftc cot usd, usd futures, usd futures, usd futures positioning

Looking at positioning, according to the CFTC’s COT for the week ended December 8, speculators increased their net-short US Dollar positions to 6.5K contracts, from the 375 net-short contracts held in the week prior. This is the fifth consecutive week where speculators in the futures market have been net-short. Overall, there have only been two weeks in total since the week ended June 16 where speculators in the futures market have been net-long.

IG Client Sentiment Index: EUR/USD Rate Forecast (December 11, 2020) (Chart 4)

igcs, ig client sentiment index, igcs eur/usd, eur/usd rate chart, eur/usd rate forecast, eur/usd technical analysis

EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 32.38% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 2.09 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 3.07% higher than yesterday and 0.49% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 2.90% lower than yesterday and 8.13% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise.

Yet traders are less net-short than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current EUR/USD price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain net-short.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD Technical Outlook: May Bounce but Continue Trend After
USD/CAD Technical Outlook: May Bounce but Continue Trend After
2020-12-11 13:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Slipping Back in Downtrend - Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Slipping Back in Downtrend - Levels for XAU/USD
2020-12-10 19:30:00
Brexit Latest: Deal or No Deal? EUR/GBP Rates are Trapped in Range
Brexit Latest: Deal or No Deal? EUR/GBP Rates are Trapped in Range
2020-12-10 17:50:00
Australian Dollar Outlook: Aussie Breakout Crosses Big Fig at 7500
Australian Dollar Outlook: Aussie Breakout Crosses Big Fig at 7500
2020-12-10 17:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
USD/CAD
Bullish
USD/JPY
Mixed
USD/CHF
Bullish
GBP/USD
Mixed
AUD/USD
Mixed