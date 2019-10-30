We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD Downtrend May Accelerate Ahead of Critical Economic Data
2019-10-30 07:00:00
FOMC Rate Decision: US Dollar Vulnerable Around Fed Meetings
2019-10-29 22:03:00
FOMC Rate Decision: US Dollar Vulnerable Around Fed Meetings
2019-10-29 22:03:00
FOMC Rate Decision: US Dollar Vulnerable Around Fed Meetings
2019-10-29 22:03:00
USD/JPY Bullish, NZD/USD Bearish Contrarian Outlook Ahead of Fed
2019-10-30 04:00:00
FOMC Rate Decision: US Dollar Vulnerable Around Fed Meetings
2019-10-29 22:03:00
Gold Prices Up Despite Fed Rate Cut Forecasts as Trade Hopes Take Hit
2019-10-30 05:57:00
Gold Price Outlook: Bull Flag Tested, Can Gold Bulls Break Through?
2019-10-29 12:31:00
Gold Prices Up Despite Fed Rate Cut Forecasts as Trade Hopes Take Hit
2019-10-30 05:57:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook Looks Bearish at Resistance Ahead of FOMC
2019-10-29 18:30:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Oct 01 when Bitcoin traded near 8,335.87.
2019-10-25 17:23:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC Surges as Bulls Take a Stand, Death Cross Looms
2019-10-25 17:00:00
S&P 500 Technical Analysis: Can US Stocks Hold Up at Record High?

S&P 500 Technical Analysis: Can US Stocks Hold Up at Record High?

2019-10-30 02:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Sr. Currency Strategist
S&P 500 TECHNICAL OUTLOOK: NEUTRAL

  • S&P 500 broke three-month resistance, rising to a record high
  • Near-term chart setup warns a blow-off top may be in the works
  • Confirmation of reversal needs break of October trend support

The S&P 500 looks to have marked a critical break with a close above 3029.50. Besides putting the benchmark equities index at a record high, the move conspicuously overcame a potent resistance barrier capping upside progress since late July. The next upside barrier comes in at 3051.50, the 78.6% Fibonacci expansion. A break above that confirmed on a daily closing basis opens the way for a test of the 100% level at 3105.00.

S&P 500 price chart - daily

Daily S&P 500 chart created with TradingView

Turning to the four-hour chart for timelier near-term positioning warns against over-extrapolating the upside scenario however. It shows prices have put in a Bearish Engulfing candlestick pattern, a warning sign of possible topping in the works. That risk is compounded by the appearance of negative RSI divergence, which speaks to ebbing upside momentum and lends credence to the case for a reversal.

S&P 500 price chart - 4-hour

4-hour S&P 500 chart created with TradingView

Breaking below upward-sloping support establishing the uptrend from early-October lows is probably a prerequisite for bearish confirmation. Clearing that along with a block of nearby support levels running down through 3011.50 would make compelling the argument that a false topside breakout has been unwound, setting the stage for deeper losses. The next layer of immediate support lines up in the 2984-87 zone.

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

