NZD/USD Technical Analysis: NZ Dollar May Fall From 2020 Trend Top

NZD/USD Technical ANALYSIS: BEARISH

NZ Dollar struggling to build lower but 2020 resistance holding

Initial support at 0.5827, key trend resistance near 0.61 figure

Sentiment studies hinting at bearish bias but conviction suspect

The New Zealand Dollar has struggled to find immediate downside follow-through after breaking support guiding the upswing against its US counterpart since late March. That is when the Fed’s firefighting efforts began to beat back a USD shortage locking up global credit markets. Nevertheless, prices remain firmly capped by resistance establishing the downtrend since the beginning of the year.

From here, a daily close below the 23.6% Fibonacci expansion at 0.5827 may set the stage for a challenge of the 38.2% level at 0.5639. Invalidating near-term bearish cues probably requires the pair to establish a firm foothold above trend line resistance, which would at this time amount to a close above the 0.61 mark. Such a move is likely to expose support-turned-resistance in the 0.6197-0.6245 zone next.

NZD/USD daily chart created using TradingView

NZD/USD TRADER SENTIMENT

Retail sentiment data shows 53.26%of traders are net-long, with the long-to-short ratio at 1.14 to 1. IG Client Sentiment(IGCS) is typically used as a contrarian indicator, soretail traders being net-long suggests that NZD/USD is biased downward. However, the net-long skew is down compared with a week ago, warning that the potency of positioning-derived bearish signal may be ebbing.

See the full IGCS sentiment report here.

Recommended by Ilya Spivak Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data Get My Guide

NZD/USD TRADING RESOURCES:

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter