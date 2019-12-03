We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
NZD/USD Technical Analysis: NZ Dollar Surge Belies Downtrend

2019-12-03 02:30:00
Ilya Spivak, Sr. Currency Strategist
Share:

NZD/USD Technical ANALYSIS: BEARISH

  • NZ Dollar surges above range top, hits four-month high vs. USD
  • Rally now faces 28-month resistance defining dominant direction
  • Weekly chart setup hints rise corrective within long-term decline

Get help building confidence in your NZD/USD strategy with our free trading guide!

The New Zealand Dollar launched sharply higher, punching through long-standing resistance in the 0.6425-41 area and even slipping past former support in the 0.6482-96 zone. That puts the currency on a collision course with trend-defining resistance set from July 2017.

The outer layer of this barrier is now at 0.6682. Breaking above that on a daily closing basis would neutralize near-term selling pressure, setting the stage for substantial upside follow-through. Short of that however, the dominant trend bias continues to favor a broadly bearish bias.

New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar price chart - daily

Daily NZD/USD chart created using TradingView

Zooming out to the weekly chart makes this point in more dramatic fashion, revealing that 28-month downtrend resistance is being reinforced by the underside of trend support dating back nearly two decades. It was broken in early August, in what appears to have been a tectonic bearish shift.

NZD/USD Technical Analysis: NZ Dollar Surge Belies Downtrend

Weekly NZD/USD chart created using TradingView

Within this context, recent gains appear to be corrective. Indeed, if ever there was a technically well-placed point to cut off gains and trigger downtrend resumption, the region near the 0.66 figure is it. The absence of an actionable short trade signal means only time will tell if such a thing actually occurs however.

NZD/USD TRADING RESOURCES:

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the Comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Silver Prices Fall Back to Key Trend Support - Next Levels for XAG/USD
2019-12-02 19:25:00
USD/CHF, EUR/CHF: Consolidation Awaits A Break - EUR & USD vs CHF Price
2019-12-02 15:00:00
Gold Price & Silver Outlook: Failing to Inspire Buyers
2019-12-02 12:00:00
EUR/USD: Signals May Trigger a Price Correction - Euro to USD Forecast
2019-12-02 10:30:00
