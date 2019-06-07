Never miss a story from Ilya Spivak

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to Ilya Spivak

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

NZDUSD Technical Strategy: BEARISH

  • NZD rebound stalling ahead of dense resistance bloc around 0.67 figure
  • Shooting Star candles, near-term trend line break argue for bearish bias
  • Critical support remains near 0.65, resistance running through 0.6727

See our free trading guide to help build confidence in your NZDUSD trading strategy!

The New Zealand Dollar rebounded after finding support near the 0.65 figure against its US counterpart, breaking the bounds of the downtrend from late-March highs. A pair of dramatic-looking Shooting Star candlesticks ahead of a dense resistance bloc running through 0.6727 hints upside momentum is fading however, suggesting sellers may soon retake the initiative.

NZDUSD price chart - daily

In fact, zooming in to the four-hour chart for a sense of near-term positioning, it seems like a bearish reversal may be in the works already. NZDUSD looks to have broken support guiding it higher over the past week, painting that rise as corrective and suggesting the longer-term decline is back in play. A push below immediate support in the 0.6559-78 area is likely to expose recent lows near the 0.65 once again.

NZDUSD price chart - 4 hour

NZDUSD TRADING RESOURCES:

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the Comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter