GBP/JPY Outlook: GBP vs JPY Price – Bulls in Charge

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Trading Sentiment Upbeat for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD | Webinar
2020-06-02 12:00:00
EUR/USD Looks Ahead to ECB as 'No Deal' Brexit Fears Return
2020-06-02 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Rally, Crude Oil May Be in Limbo Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting
2020-06-02 06:00:00
US Dollar Hemorrhaging as GBP/USD & AUD/USD Soar, USD/CAD Sinks
2020-06-01 17:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones and S&P 500 Technical Outlook: Can They Keep on Going?
2020-06-02 12:30:00
S&P 500 Forecast: Stocks Face Peril as Day of Reckoning Looms
2020-06-01 21:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY, USD Index, Gold Price Charts & More
2020-06-02 13:30:00
Gold Upbeat as The US Dollar Continues to Crumble, Silver Nears a Full Retracement
2020-06-02 11:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Trading Sentiment Upbeat for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD | Webinar
2020-06-02 12:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Break Higher in GBP/USD Improves Outlook
2020-06-02 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY, USD Index, Gold Price Charts & More
2020-06-02 13:30:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-06-01 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 1.19% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.91% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.47% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.35% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.08% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.94% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/212TNo9F85
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.45% France 40: 0.14% US 500: 0.11% Germany 30: 0.11% FTSE 100: -0.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/hJWuqYgXB7
  • Hey traders! Why is US indices a good benchmark? Find out from @DailyFX Chief Strategist, @JohnKicklighter 👇 as he covers the US market highlights today! https://t.co/cRetV7qC8m
  • US Treasury Yields: 2-Year: 0.158% 3-Year: 0.199% 5-Year: 0.308% 7-Year: 0.507% 10-Year: 0.669% 30-Year: 1.470% $TNX
  • #Dollar vs Mexican #Peso Technical Outlook: $USDMXN Breakdown Levels - https://t.co/CjeHj7lC8u https://t.co/dmeH2chdDt
  • NYC Mayor De Blasio says the city does not want National Guard troops to help with protests $SPX
  • Trump will meet soon with advisors to talk about new relief bill - DJ via BBG
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 1.24% 🇳🇿NZD: 1.03% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.56% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.46% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.07% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.80% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/XNw8pkSsXa
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 1.98% Germany 30: 1.33% FTSE 100: 0.81% Wall Street: 0.71% US 500: 0.35% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/J2WnVIkNxh
  • Trump says a COVID-19 vaccine is coming along really well, along with therapeutics $SPX
GBP/JPY Outlook: GBP vs JPY Price – Bulls in Charge

GBP/JPY Outlook: GBP vs JPY Price – Bulls in Charge

2020-06-02 15:00:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Analyst
Share:

GBP/JPY Technical Forecast

  • GBP/JPY rallies to a multi-week high
  • Bullish signals on GBP vs JPY price chart

GBP/JPY- Bulls Gain the Upper Hand

On Friday, GBP/JPY rallied to a four-week high at 133.46 then closed the weekly candlestick in the green with a near 1.9% gain. This week, the market has continued bullish price action and printed 136.26 -its highest level in over two and a half months.

Alongside this, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has risen this week from 57 to 66 highlighting an accelerating bullish momentum.

GBP/JPY Daily PRice CHART (AUG 8, 2018 – June 2, 2020) Zoomed Out

GBPJPY daily price chart 02-06-20 zoomed out
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

GBP/JPY Daily PRice CHART (FEB 29 – June 2, 2020) Zoomed In

GBPJPY daily price chart 02-06-20 zoomed in

By the end of last week, GBP/JPY closed above the 50-day moving average resistance and signaled a possible start of a bullish move. Yesterday, the price climbed to the current trading zone 133.30 – 135.81 eyeing a test of the high end of it.

A close above the high end of the aforementioned trading zone reflects a stronger bullish sentiment and might cause a rally towards 137.83. A further close above that level may extend the rally towards 141.00.

On the other hand, any failure in closing above the high end of the zone signals bull’s hesitation and may send GBPJPY to 133.30. A further close below that level could send the price even lower towards 130.84.

That being said, the weekly support and resistance levels underlined on the daily chart (zoomed in) should be monitored in both bullish/ bearish scenarios.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

GBP/JPY Four Hour PRice CHART (April 29 – June 2, 2020)

GBPJPY four hour price chart 02-06-20

On May 19, GBP/JPY rallied above the downtrend line originated from the April 30 high at 135.45 and generated a bullish signal. Last week, the price respected the uptrend line originated from the May 18 low at 129.51 indicating that bullish momentum was still intact. Today, the pair has violated the downtrend line originated from the April 9 high at 145.75 and produced an additional bullish signal.

A break above the 137.00 handle may encourage bulls to push towards 137.83. In turn, any break in the other direction i.e. below 134.20 could send GBPJPY for a test of the low end of the current trading zone discussed on the daily chart.

Nonetheless, the daily and support and resistance marked on the four-hour chart should be kept in focus.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi,Market analyst

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones and S&P 500 Technical Outlook: Can They Keep on Going?
Dow Jones and S&P 500 Technical Outlook: Can They Keep on Going?
2020-06-02 12:30:00
Canadian Dollar: USD/CAD Price -Accelerated Bearish Momentum
Canadian Dollar: USD/CAD Price -Accelerated Bearish Momentum
2020-06-02 09:41:00
EUR/JPY Forecast: Euro vs JPY Price Flirts With 120.00 Threshold
EUR/JPY Forecast: Euro vs JPY Price Flirts With 120.00 Threshold
2020-06-01 14:00:00
FTSE 100 Technical Outlook – Channel Acts as a Guide
FTSE 100 Technical Outlook – Channel Acts as a Guide
2020-06-01 11:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/JPY
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.