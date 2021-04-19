News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Euro May Turn Lower vs. US Dollar as Upswing Falters Below 1.20
2021-04-19 05:07:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Improves, What to Expect From ECB Meeting
2021-04-18 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Crude Oil Prices Retreat after Big Rally as Traders Await Fresh Catalysts
2021-04-19 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, EUR/USD, ECB, USD/CAD, BoC, Treasury Yields
2021-04-18 16:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Dow Jones May Aim Higher, Backed by Earnings and Robust Data
2021-04-18 12:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-04-17 11:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Prices Extend Higher on Chinese Demand Boost, Falling Yields
2021-04-19 04:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, EUR/USD, ECB, USD/CAD, BoC, Treasury Yields
2021-04-18 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, EUR/USD, ECB, USD/CAD, BoC, Treasury Yields
2021-04-18 16:00:00
US Dollar Near-term Technical Setups: USD/CAD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD
2021-04-16 18:38:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Testing Key Support as Yields Slide Lower
2021-04-19 07:00:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Mar 02, 2021 when USD/JPY traded near 106.76.
2021-04-16 09:23:00
Euro May Turn Lower vs. US Dollar as Upswing Falters Below 1.20

Euro May Turn Lower vs. US Dollar as Upswing Falters Below 1.20

Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC

EUR/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: NEUTRAL

  • Euro extended higher after forming bullish H&S chart formation
  • Negative RSI divergence now hinting at a downturn in the works
  • Retail trader positioning offers mixed EUR/USD trend guidance
EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

The Euro extended upward against the US Dollar after completing a bullish Head and Shoulders chart pattern, as expected. In fact, prices surpassed the pattern’s implied upside target just shy of the 1.19 figure to hover at a one-month high within a hair of the 1.20 mark.

Early signs of exhaustion now seem to have emerged as prices retest swing tops from mid-March. Price action has been confined to a narrow range and negative RSI divergence points to ebbing upward momentum, which may set the stage for a reversal to the downside.

Initial support is in the 1.1947-51 zone, with a break below that opening the door for a test of 1.1913. Breaching that barrier may violate the series of higher highs and lows carved out since the start of April, implying a trend change. Alternatively, claiming a foothold above 1.2021 likely exposes 1.21 next.

Euro vs US Dollar price chart

EUR/USD 8-hour chart created with TradingView

EUR/USD TRADER SENTIMENT

IG Client Sentiment (IGCS) data implies that 64.6% of market participants are net-short EUR/USD, with the short-to-long ratio at 1.83 to 1. This is typically used as a contrarian indicator, suggesting that the dominant trend bias favors gains. Positioning is less net-short than yesterday however, opening the door for realignment if follow-through materializes. Still, a greater short-side tilt versus a week ago demands patience.

Euro vs US Dollar, EUR/USD, EURUSD price, retail sentiment

See the full IGCS sentiment report here.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

EUR/USD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Head APAC Strategist for DailyFX

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

