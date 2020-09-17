News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Vulnerable at Yearly Trend Resistance
2020-09-17 16:00:00
EUR/USD Susceptible to Larger Correction as RSI Retains Downward Trend
2020-09-17 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil to Rise? Biden-Trump Spread Widens, WTO Issues US Tariff Ruling
2020-09-16 23:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, British Pound, Brexit Woes, US Dollar, Fed
2020-09-13 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Forecast: Upbeat FOMC Projections Might Broaden Stock Rally
2020-09-16 21:00:00
Gold, Dollar & Nasdaq React to FOMC Decision, Fresh Projections
2020-09-16 18:15:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Dollar & Nasdaq React to FOMC Decision, Fresh Projections
2020-09-16 18:15:00
Gold, Dollar & Nasdaq React to FOMC Decision, Fresh Projections
2020-09-16 18:15:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bank of England Rate Decision Preview - What Matters
2020-09-17 09:45:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Bank of England to Set Path for GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
2020-09-17 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Eyes Multi-Month Low, Bearish Client Sentiment Grows
2020-09-17 09:30:00
USD/JPY Poised to Extend Slide as FOMC Rate Decision Shifts Into View
2020-09-16 07:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • All that good will gap recovery effort from $NDX has been snuffed out - before the gap was filled. We hit a new session low
  • @DailyFXTeam Will they threaten to finally come together and cut production enough to offset the slump in demand?
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.51%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 66.91%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/e8E9UtpdPe
  • Saudi Oil Minister tells speculators they should not bet against OPEC+ - BBG
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.85% Gold: -0.74% Silver: -1.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/e0f3TjBcvp
  • Canada's Chief Public Health Officer says the country could lose ability to keep COVID-19 cases at manageable levels as virus continues to circulate $CAD
  • Senator Grassley says zero chance for a deal unless Speaker Pelosi needs something -BBG
  • Senator Grassley says $450 per week in benefits doesn't sound reasonable - BBG
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.17% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.05% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.05% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.09% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.24% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.26% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/fsMQnB56xp
  • he recent surge in Silver has seen price action favoring the bulls, with the precious metal testing the psychological level of 30.00 in August. Get your $XAG market update from @Tams707 here: https://t.co/zRlEeydDSB https://t.co/j9d6OrEVsH
Euro Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Vulnerable at Yearly Trend Resistance

Euro Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Vulnerable at Yearly Trend Resistance

2020-09-17 16:00:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Share:

Euro Technical Price Outlook: EUR/USD Weekly Trade Levels

  • Euro updated technical trade levels & sentiment – Weekly Chart
  • EUR/USD falters at confluence resistance – risk for correction while below 1.2005
  • Critical support at 1.1445 – Topside breach exposes 1.2145

Euro has slipped more than 0.35% against the US Dollar this week with EUR/USD trading just below uptrend resistance at multi-year highs. While the broader focus is weighted to the long-side, the immediate advance remains vulnerable here and a larger correction may offer more favorable opportunities in the weeks ahead. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the EUR/USD weekly price chart. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Loonie technical setup and more.

Starts in:
Live now:
Sep 21
( 12:09 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Euro Price Chart – EUR/USD Weekly

Euro Price Chart - EUR/USD Weekly - Euro vs US Dollar Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; EUR/USD on Tradingview

Notes: In my last Euro Weekly Price Outlook we highlighted that the rally was testing confluence resistance1.1815/23 while noting that, “a close above this key confluence zone would keep the focus on subsequent topside resistance objectives at the 2018 yearly open at 1.2005 and the 78.6% retracement at 1.2145.” Euro has continued to straddle the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the 2018 decline with price registering a high at 1.2011 into the September open.

The rally takes Euro above multi-year trendline resistance extending off the 2008 highs but keeps price within the confines of an ascending channel formation off the yearly lows. The weekly momentum profile highlights the risk for topside exhaustion here while below 1.2005 with a pending RSI support trigger in view.

Initial weekly support now rests at the highlighted confluence region around the 2016 high at 1.1616 with broader bullish invalidation set to the 38.2% retracement / 2019 yearly open at 1.1445/86- an area of interest for possible downside exhaustion IF reached. A topside breach above the 1.20-handle still has to contend with the 78.6% retracement at 1.2145- need a breach / close above to fuel the next leg higher in price.

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Download Our Latest Quarterly Euro Price Forecasts!
Get My Guide

Bottom line: The broader Euro rally remains vulnerable near-term while below 1.2005. From a trading standpoint, a good zone to reduce long exposure – look for an exhaustion low ahead of 1.1445 on a pullback with a breach above 1.2145 needed to mark resumption of the broader up-trend. I’ll publish an updated Euro Price Outlook once we get further clarity on the near-term EUR/USD technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Euro Trader Sentiment – EUR/USD Price Chart

Euro Trader Sentiment - EUR/USD Price Chart - Euro vs Dollar Trader Positioning- Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-short EUR/USD - the ratio stands at -1.44 (40.94% of traders are long) – weak bullish reading
  • Long positions are3.94% lower than yesterday and 14.81% lower from last week
  • Short positions are4.58% lower than yesterday and 1.69% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise. Yet traders are less net-short than yesterday but more net-short from last week. The combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a further mixed EUR/USD trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.
EUR/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 8% 4% 6%
Weekly 13% -1% 4%
Learn how shifts in Euro retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

---

Key Euro / US Data Releases

Key Euro / US Data Releases - EUR/USD Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar Forecast: Turns Coming in CAD/JPY & USD/CAD?
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Turns Coming in CAD/JPY & USD/CAD?
2020-09-16 16:00:00
FTSE Technical Outlook – Channel Becoming Increasingly Influential
FTSE Technical Outlook – Channel Becoming Increasingly Influential
2020-09-16 12:30:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Inflection off Key Fibonacci Support
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Inflection off Key Fibonacci Support
2020-09-15 15:30:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Charts – Failure to Rally Would Show Change in Character
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Charts – Failure to Rally Would Show Change in Character
2020-09-15 12:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish