EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro at Key Range Floor. Now What?
2020-05-13 04:00:00
EUR/JPY Races Higher as EUR/USD Maintains Triangle - What's Next for the Euro?
2020-05-12 15:25:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Natural Gas Prices Bounce On Hopes For Covid Lockdown Rollback
2020-05-12 02:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Pare Early Losses on Hopes of Economic Reopening
2020-05-11 06:07:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Equity Bifurcation: US Dollar Builds into Range
2020-05-12 20:26:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecast: Is the Rally Unfounded?
2020-05-12 17:15:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Build into Bull Pennant - But Can Bears Break Support?
2020-05-12 20:00:00
Gold Prices Up As Second Wave Covid Worries Stoke Haven Bids
2020-05-12 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Technical Price Outlook: British Pound Breakout Potential
2020-05-12 15:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Range Trading to Persist in GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
2020-05-12 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY: US Dollar to Yen Mired by Fed Chair Powell Rate Outlook
2020-05-12 22:40:00
USD/JPY Breakout May Extend, Nasdaq Composite Outpaces Dow Jones
2020-05-11 23:00:00
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.11% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.01% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.01% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.03% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.18% 🇳🇿NZD: -1.15% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/QsHbR8pvI4
  • Bank Negara Malaysia expects economy to contract in 2Q, then econ activity to improve in 2H -BBG
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: -0.35% US 500: -0.40% FTSE 100: -1.27% France 40: -1.51% Germany 30: -1.63% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/xU3RvXQCLN
  • That kind of language about long-term growth estimates from the #RBNZ seem more pressing than what Kuroda mentioned yesterday on local GDP. Similar commentary from more central bankers ahead could inspire risk aversion. Fed's Powell is up later today - https://t.co/HHw0EqZp9G https://t.co/QaAiSGZxi7
  • (Sentiment Weekly) Will recent declines in the #DowJones, #SP500 and #NASDAQ Composite materially shift retail investors’ tendency to short equities? How can that impact the outlook for Wall Street? - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/05/13/Dow-Jones-and-SP-500-Outlook-Will-Wall-Street-Drop-Fuel-Long-Bets.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/gkewt90u65
  • Earlier Comments from RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr: Economy won't get back to pre-covid GDP levels until 2022 -BBG
  • RT @DanielGMoss: #NZDJPY capitulates prior to April-highs as the #RBNZ boosts its large scale asset purchase program whilst keeping the off…
  • The US Dollar focuses on external event risk against ASEAN currencies such as the Singapore Dollar, Indonesian Rupiah, Malaysian Ringgit and Philippine Peso. What is in store ahead? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/NyjmiKcBfE https://t.co/zYR566juQX
  • Heads Up:🇳🇿 RBNZ Press Conference due at 03:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-13
  • @ZabelinDimitri Not sure if this is a real surprise, given the language the RBNZ used in March. Just a matter of when the financial system reaches operational readiness. Here were my thoughts on RBNZ & negative rates prior to today’s meeting. https://t.co/mlOufMsZGQ
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro at Key Range Floor. Now What?

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro at Key Range Floor. Now What?

2020-05-13 04:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC
Share:

EUR/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: BEARISH

  • Euro perched at key support defining 7-week digestion range
  • Break lower may bring test below 1.07, resistance near 1.10
  • Trader sentiment studies warn selling pressure may be ebbing

The Euro is idling near the bottom of a narrow range containing price moves against the US Dollar since early April. This barrier – situated in the 1.0768-78 area – is reinforced by a rising trend line limiting downside progress since the currency pair’s latest swing bottom was established in late March, at 1.0636.

A retest of this bottom may follow if EUR/USD can manage a break below immediate support, confirmed on a daily closing basis. Alternatively, a push above range resistance clustered around the 1.10 figure may set the stage to probe March 27 high at 1.1147 next.

Euro vs US Dollar price chart - daily

EUR/USD daily chart created with TradingView

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/USD TRADER SENTIMENT

Retail positioning data shows 54.99% of traders are net-long, with the long-to-short ratio at 1.22 to 1. IG Client Sentiment (IGCS) is typically used as a contrarian indicator, sothe net-long skew in tradersexposure suggests that the EUR/USD trend is biased downward.

However, the net-long tilt has narrowed compared with yesterday, with the number of traders on that side of the spectrum down 9.53 percent. While it is too early to extrapolate this to suggest a positioning shift is underway, it may imply ebbing near-term selling pressure.

Euro vs US Dollar price, trader sentiment chart

See the full IGCS sentiment report here.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

EUR/USD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

