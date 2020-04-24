We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Forecast: Signals to Consider on EUR vs USD Price Chart
2020-04-24 10:02:00
Euro May Fall on German IFO Data After Dismal PMI Cascade
2020-04-24 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Up Despite Covid-19 Demand Hit. Production Cuts Eyed
2020-04-24 06:21:00
EUR/CHF Testing Most Important Level in Currency Markets - US Market Open
2020-04-23 12:49:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead
2020-04-23 21:15:00
Dow, S&P 500 Bears Re-Emerge: Is Another Major Sell-Off On the Way?
2020-04-21 19:34:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Up Despite Covid-19 Demand Hit. Production Cuts Eyed
2020-04-24 06:21:00
Gold Prices May Stay High as 2008 Crisis Cure Bedevils Covid-19 Policy
2020-04-24 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Slides Against a Powerful US Dollar
2020-04-24 08:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Near-Term Outlook Worsens
2020-04-23 08:15:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Bulls Keep Pressure on Key USD/JPY Support
2020-04-23 02:05:00
US Dollar May Rise With Yen, Wall Street Follows Crude Oil Drop
2020-04-21 23:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • $USDMXN: formando un canal ascendente a la espera de un repunte en MXN #usd #mxn #trading https://t.co/zNCkmbqXAu
  • EU's Barnier says four areas where progress was disappointing $GBP
  • EU's Barnier says the UK has consistently rejected the idea of transition extension $GBP
  • Bank of England may review next week's gilt purchase schedule after UK DMO announces gilt tenders on April 28-29th
  • German economy to contract by a record of more than 6% this year, according to a government source
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.04%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 75.36%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/HzKWWKUCZX
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.00% Gold: -0.04% Oil - US Crude: -1.70% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/fhRS0LWP8y
  • The $SGD is driven by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, which manages exchange rate instead of short-term interest rates. Learn more on the SGD and how to trade it. Get your SGD market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/eWLM9XZs5Y https://t.co/aGDNIE0kn8
  • EUR/USD Forecast: Signals to Consider on EUR vs USD Price Chart More details in the link : https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/eur-usd/2020/04/24/EURUSD-Forecast-Signals-to-Consider-on-EUR-vs-USD-Price-Forecast-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/cQUTsdXFLS
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: -0.04% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.07% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.08% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.12% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.16% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.17% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/LV3B2n4DmF
EUR/USD Forecast: Signals to Consider on EUR vs USD Price Chart

EUR/USD Forecast: Signals to Consider on EUR vs USD Price Chart

2020-04-24 10:02:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Analyst
Share:

Euro vs US Dollar Technical Outlook

  • Bears are in charge
  • Key levels and trading zones to keep in focus

Edging Lower

On April 14, EUR/USD rallied to its highest level in two weeks at 1.0991. However, the price retreated after the buying pressure eased. On Friday, the weekly candlestick closed in the red with a 0.5% loss.

This week, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) fell from 46 to 38 highlighting acceleration in downtrend momentum.

EUR/USD DAILY PRICE CHART (July 15, 2018 – April 24, 2020) Zoomed Out

EURUSD Daily price chart 24-04-20 zoomed out
Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

EUR/USD DAILY PRICE CHART ( FEB 26 – April 24, 2020) Zoomed IN

EURUSD Daily price chart 24-04-20 zoomed in

Looking at the daily chart, I noticed that on April 15 EUR/USD declined then closed below the 50-day average generating a bearish signal. Yesterday, the price fell to the current trading zone 1.0719 – 1.0822 providing an additional bearish signal.

A close below the low end of the zone may encourage bears to press towards 1.0498. Further close below that level could send the price even lower towards 1.0292. That said, the weekly support area and levels marked on the chart should be watched closely.

On the flip side, ay close above the high end of the zone could reverse the pair’s direction towards 1.0992. Further close above that level opens the door for EURUSD to trade higher and possibly rally towards 1.1241. Nevertheless, the daily and weekly resistance levels underscored on the chart should be considered.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

EUR/USD Four-Hour PRICE CHART (April 6 – April 24, 2020)

EURUSD Four Hour price chart 24-04-20

From the four- hour chart, I noticed that on April 15 EUR/USD broke below the uptrend line originated from the April 6 low at 1.0768. The price started a downtrend creating lower highs with lower lows then paused this move and developed a bearish rectangle. Yesterday, the price violated the lower line of this pattern eyeing a test of the current trading zone discussed above on the daily chart.

A break below 1.0689 could send EURUSD towards 1.0637. Yet, the weekly support level underlined on the chart should be kept in focus. In turn, any break in the other direction i.e. above 1.0850 may cause a rally towards 1.0911. Although, the daily resistance level printed on the chart should be monitored.

See the chart to find out more about key levels EUR/USD would encounter in a further bearish /bullish scenario.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar Forecast: Rally Lacks Credibility - Why? Levels for CAD/JPY & USD/CAD
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Rally Lacks Credibility - Why? Levels for CAD/JPY & USD/CAD
2020-04-23 19:15:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Rally at Key Long-Term Uptrend Resistance
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Rally at Key Long-Term Uptrend Resistance
2020-04-23 16:30:00
Silver Price Forecast: Time to Shine? Not Yet - Key Levels for XAG/USD
Silver Price Forecast: Time to Shine? Not Yet - Key Levels for XAG/USD
2020-04-23 15:00:00
Will Crude Oil Trade Negative Again, and Is it Really Worth Less Than Nothing?
Will Crude Oil Trade Negative Again, and Is it Really Worth Less Than Nothing?
2020-04-23 11:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.