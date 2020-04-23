We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Downtrend May Be Back in Play

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Downtrend May Be Back in Play

2020-04-23 04:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC
Share:

EUR/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: BEARISH

  • Euro breaks rising trend line support, hints downtrend vs USD resuming
  • Confirmation on a daily close below 1.0783 may expose late-March low
  • Trader sentiment studies seem to bolster the case for a bearish scenario

The Euro has pushed through counter-trend support guiding its upswing from late-March lows, hinting that recent congestion may be resolved to the downside. A daily close below 1.0783, the underside of a three-year price inflection zone, looks likely to pave the way for a retest of the 2020 swing low at 1.0636.

Euro vs US Dollar price chart - daily

EUR/USD daily chart created with TradingView

Zooming in to the 4-hour chart for a sense of more immediate levels, it now looks as through prices have cleared congestion range support just above the 1.08 figure, exposing the early-April swing bottom. Clearing that barrier seemingly leaves the door open to extend down to challenge the March floor.

Alternatively, a bounce back above support-turned-resistance in the 1.0810-15 region might set the stage to probe the 1.0901-19 inflection region once again. Establishing a foothold back above this barrier is probably a prerequisite for neutralizing near-term selling pressure.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Downtrend May Be Back in Play

EUR/USD 4-hour chart created with TradingView

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

EUR/USD TRADER SENTIMENT

Retail positioning data shows 56.29% of traders are net-long, with the long-to-short ratio at 1.29 to 1. IG Client Sentiment(IGCS) is typically used as a contrarian indicator, sothe net-long skew in tradersexposure suggests that EUR/USD is biased downward.

In fact, the number of traders net-long is 23.75% higher than yesterday and 33.56% higher from last week. That makes for a deepening sentiment tilt toward the long side, which bolsters confidence in the strength of the bearish-contrarian signal.

Euro vs US Dollar exchange rate, trader sentiment

See the full IGCS sentiment report here.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

EUR/USD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

