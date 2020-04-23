EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Downtrend May Be Back in Play
EUR/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: BEARISH
- Euro breaks rising trend line support, hints downtrend vs USD resuming
- Confirmation on a daily close below 1.0783 may expose late-March low
- Trader sentiment studies seem to bolster the case for a bearish scenario
The Euro has pushed through counter-trend support guiding its upswing from late-March lows, hinting that recent congestion may be resolved to the downside. A daily close below 1.0783, the underside of a three-year price inflection zone, looks likely to pave the way for a retest of the 2020 swing low at 1.0636.
EUR/USD daily chart created with TradingView
Zooming in to the 4-hour chart for a sense of more immediate levels, it now looks as through prices have cleared congestion range support just above the 1.08 figure, exposing the early-April swing bottom. Clearing that barrier seemingly leaves the door open to extend down to challenge the March floor.
Alternatively, a bounce back above support-turned-resistance in the 1.0810-15 region might set the stage to probe the 1.0901-19 inflection region once again. Establishing a foothold back above this barrier is probably a prerequisite for neutralizing near-term selling pressure.
EUR/USD 4-hour chart created with TradingView
EUR/USD TRADER SENTIMENT
Retail positioning data shows 56.29% of traders are net-long, with the long-to-short ratio at 1.29 to 1. IG Client Sentiment(IGCS) is typically used as a contrarian indicator, sothe net-long skew in traders’exposure suggests that EUR/USD is biased downward.
In fact, the number of traders net-long is 23.75% higher than yesterday and 33.56% higher from last week. That makes for a deepening sentiment tilt toward the long side, which bolsters confidence in the strength of the bearish-contrarian signal.
See the full IGCS sentiment report here.
EUR/USD TRADING RESOURCES
- Just getting started? See our beginners’ guide for FX traders
- What is your trading personality? Take our quiz to find out
- Join a free webinar and have your trading questions answered
--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com
To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.