EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Perched at Key Trend Barrier
2020-04-16 05:00:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Apr 03, 2020 when EUR/USD traded near 1.08.
2020-04-15 17:23:00
Gold Prices Return Virus-Inspired Gains As US Dollar Strength Caps
2020-04-16 06:00:00
S&P 500 Sinks on Earnings as Oil Price Flops, US Dollar Jumps
2020-04-15 21:53:00
S&P 500 Sinks on Earnings as Oil Price Flops, US Dollar Jumps
2020-04-15 21:53:00
Dow Jones, DAX 30, Oil Technical Outlook & More
2020-04-15 12:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Will XAU/USD Push Higher?
2020-04-16 10:13:00
Gold Prices Return Virus-Inspired Gains As US Dollar Strength Caps
2020-04-16 06:00:00
AUD/USD, GBP/USD More Influenced by Equities: Cross Asset Correlation
2020-04-16 11:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Uptrend Persists Despite Dire US Data
2020-04-16 08:00:00
Japanese Yen May Rise if US Jobless Claims Spoils Risk Appetite
2020-04-16 07:00:00
US Recession Watch, April 2020 - Recession Odds Artificially Low
2020-04-14 14:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Perched at Key Trend Barrier

2020-04-16 05:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC
Share:

EUR/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: BEARISH

  • Euro testing key support after upswing is rejected near 1.10 figure
  • Break of support under 1.08 would probably expose March bottom
  • Trader sentiment studies warn a bullish disposition may be firming

The Euro was knocked back lower after a test of resistance near the 1.10 figure, with prices now testing rising trend support limiting the downside for nearly a month. Making the case for lasting weakness probably calls for a move through that to close under the lower bound of the 1.0783-1.0880 zone.

The swing low at 1.0636 might be back in play in that scenario. Alternatively, a rebound that allows EUR/USD to establish a foothold above the 1.0992-1.1009 region could pave the way for another challenge of the March 27 high at 1.1147.

Euro vs US Dollar price chart - daily

EUR/USD daily chart created with TradingView

The four-hour chart offers a sense of more immediate price levels of significance. A preliminary break of rising trend support seems to have played out already but the 1.0848-54 zone is holding back further weakness for now. The 1.0901-25 congestion band marks immediate resistance.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Perched at Key Trend Barrier

EUR/USD 4-hour chart created with TradingView

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

EUR/USD TRADER SENTIMENT

Retail positioning data shows 55.65% of traders are net-short, with the long-to-short ratio at 1.25 to 1. IG Client Sentiment(IGCS) is typically used as a contrarian indicator, sothe net-short skew in tradersexposure suggests that EUR/USD is biased upward.

In fact, the net-short tilt appears to be growing. Just over 10 percent more traders are betting on Euro weakness today than yesterday. Their ranks are up 33.16 percent relative to a week ago. That seemingly makes for a strengthening sentiment-based bullish trading bias.

Euro vs US Dollar price, trader sentiment

See the full IGCS sentiment report here.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

EUR/USD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

