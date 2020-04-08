EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Struggles to Extend Rebound

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
2020-04-08 05:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC
Share:

EUR/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: BEARISH

  • Euro break of 2-week resistance struggling for follow-through
  • Overall chart positioning still argues for a bearish trend bias
  • Sentiment studies bolstering the case for a downside scenario

The Euro found support below the 1.08 figure and pushed higher, taking out resistance at a falling trend line guiding it lower against the US Dollar for nearly two weeks. The pair managed to probe above the 1.09 figure once again but follow-through is seemingly struggling to materialize, with prices now testing back below resistance-turned-support in the 1.0854-48 area.

A confirmed break below that puts the latest swing bottom in the 1.0767-71 zone back in play. Establishing a foothold back below this barrier might open the door for another challenge of the late-March bottom in the 1.0633-52 region. The outer layer of immediate resistance is at 1.0925. A turn higher that breaks this barrier puts the 1.0980-91 area – marked by a falling trend line and the late 2019 bottom – back in play.

Euro vs US Dollar price chart - 4 hour

EUR/USD 4-hour chart created with TradingView

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

EUR/USD TRADER SENTIMENT

Euro vs US Dollar price, trader sentiment

Retail positioning data shows 61.9% of traders are net-long, with the long-to-short ratio at 1.62 to 1. IG Client Sentiment(IGCS) is typically used as a contrarian indicator, sothe net-long skew in tradersexposure suggests that EUR/USD is biased downward. Furthermore, traders are more net-long than they were yesterday and a week ago, which argues for firming conviction in a bearish scenario.

See the full IGCS sentiment report here.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

EUR/USD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

