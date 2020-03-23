We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro May Bounce From 3-Year Low

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro May Bounce From 3-Year Low

2020-03-23 00:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC
Share:

EUR/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: BEARISH

  • Euro digesting losses at three-year lows above 1.06 figure
  • Positive RSI divergence hints a rebound may be due ahead
  • Trader sentiment studies send mixed EUR/USD message

The Euro has paused to consolidate recent losses against the US Dollar having landed atop support at 1.0652, the 78.6% Fibonacci expansion. Bearish resumption from here with a break below support confirmed on a daily closing basis may clear the way to challenge the 100% level at 1.0422.

A dense block of resistance stands in the way of any would-be forays to the upside. The first hurdle of note is the 1.0783-1.0880 area, marked by a price inflection region dating back about three years. Above that, prior levels of support recast resistance run back-to-back toward the 1.12 figure.

Euro vs US Dollar price chart - daily

EUR/USD daily chart created with TradingView

Nevertheless, zooming into the 4-hour chart suggests a bounce may be attempted all the same. The appearance of positive RSI divergence suggests downside momentum is ebbing, which may set the stage a bounce. Anything more than a correction will need to decisively clear falling trend line resistance however.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro May Bounce From 3-Year Low

EUR/USD 4-hour chart created with TradingView

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

EUR/USD TRADER SENTIMENT

Euro vs US Dollar price, retail trader sentiment

Retail positioning data shows 53.60% of traders are net-long, with the long-to-short ratio at 1.16 to 1. IG Client Sentiment(IGCS) is typically used as a contrarian indicator, sothe net-longskew in tradersexposure suggests that EUR/USD is likely to trade lower.

However, positioning has become less tilted to the long side compared with the prior session even as it has grown by 19.6% percent relative to a week before. These mixed messages make for a clouded sentiment-based outlook, at least for the time being.

See the full IGCS sentiment report here.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

EUR/USD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

