EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Breakdown in the Works?
Real Time News
  • #BOJ #Kuroda: Won't Hesitate to Add Easing if Momentum Towards Price Target is at Risk.
  • European Opening Calls from IG: #FTSE 7614 -0.49% #DAX 13496 -0.39% #CAC 6050 -0.48% #AEX 612 -0.43% #MIB 23848 -0.64% #IBEX 9611 -0.50% #STOXX 3783 -0.43%
  • #GBP, #NZD and #NOK are expected to be the most-active #G10 currencies against the #USD with one-week implied volatility at 7.05, 6.38 and 6.32 respectively [delayed] -BBG
  • Missed today's #AUDUSD weekly outlook webinar? See the recording here - https://t.co/qkLvokBCkS Topics included: - Impact of #coronavirus outbreak - #Davos economic forum - #Australia jobs data - AUD/USD technical analysis
  • EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Breakdown in the Works? - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/eur-usd/2020/01/21/EURUSD-Technical-Analysis-Euro-Breakdown-in-the-Works.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #EURUSD #technicalanalysis https://t.co/jIgzz4QjPq
  • Have you joined @DailyFX @facebook group yet? Discuss your #forex strategies and brush up on your skills with us here: https://t.co/jtY1G7g8yx https://t.co/tV6zV644iP
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.56%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 80.84%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/cAKmwAKgMy
  • Forex Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.18% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.07% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.06% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.03% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.07% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.12% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/aJPnH14z9P
  • - Norwegian Krone🇳🇴, Swedish Krona🇸🇪 may rise at expense of US Dollar - IMF outlook, #WEF20 could pressure havens, lift market mood📈 - #NOK, #SEK may rise on the ECB, Norges Bank rate announcements📣 https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/01/21/US-Dollar-May-Fall-vs-NOK-SEK-on-Davos-Forum-Growth-Outlook.html
  • Indices Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: -0.25% France 40: -0.35% Wall Street: -0.43% US 500: -0.44% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/5a3G7sf8dZ
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Breakdown in the Works?

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Breakdown in the Works?

2020-01-21 04:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Sr. Currency Strategist
Share:

EUR/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: BEARISH

  • Euro grinding through 4-month trend support, eyeing breakdown
  • Confirmation may set the stage for a drop toward the 1.07 figure
  • Near-term chart hints bounce may precede bearish progression

The Euro is inching closer toward a break downward against the US Dollar. The exchange rate is grinding through support in the 1.1069-1.1104 area, a price congestion area bolstered by upward-sloping support defining the upswing from the October 1 swing low.

Confirmation of a breach on a daily closing basis initially exposes the 1.0968-90 inflection zone, followed by the four-month low at 1.0879. A bounce form here sees minor resistance at 1.1149 but a true test of buyers’ mettle probably requires a challenge of the December 31 peak at 1.1239.

Euro vs US Dollar price chart - daily

EUR/USD daily chart created with TradingView

The weekly chart offers a sense of what downtrend resumption might ultimately look like. Trading dynamics of the descent in play since mid-2018 point to an average downswing of 4.6 percent. Such a move would put the single currency just above the 1.07 figure, amounting to the lowest level since April 2017.

EUR/USD weekly chart created with TradingView

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

Zooming in to the four-hour chart for a look at more immediate positioning warns against over-extrapolating bearish follow-through just yet. First and foremost, prices have yet to break support. Until that occurs, traders may judge building out short exposure as unattractive from a risk/reward perspective.

Furthermore, signs of positive RSI divergence have emerged. That points to ebbing downward momentum that might precede a bounce. If any such move manages to breach falling resistance in play since the calendar turned to 2020 – now at 1.1157 – immediate selling pressure will appear to have been neutralized.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Breakdown in the Works?

EUR/USD 4-hour chart created with TradingView

EUR/USD TRADER SENTIMENT

EUR/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 9% 8% 8%
Weekly 4% 0% 2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

EUR/USD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

