We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Sellers Challenge Uptrend
2020-01-13 01:00:00
EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: 2020 Opening Range Points to Further Losses
2020-01-11 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound May Fall on Industrial Data After BoE Warning
2020-01-13 08:00:00
British Pound Technical Outlook: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, GBP/AUD
2020-01-11 22:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Hits Trendline Resistance. Focus Moves to Earnings, Trade
2020-01-13 03:00:00
AUD/USD, NZD/USD Gain. Japanese Yen May Rise as Week Gets Going
2020-01-13 00:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Edge Up as US-China Trade Hopes Supplant Iran Worries
2020-01-13 06:50:00
Gold Price to Stage Larger Pullback on RSI Sell Signal
2020-01-13 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Edge Up as US-China Trade Hopes Supplant Iran Worries
2020-01-13 06:50:00
Swedish Krona, Norwegian Krone May Rally on Trade War Optimism
2020-01-13 05:00:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-08 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Short-Term Warning Signal Flashes
2020-01-08 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • What are some of the Fed 2020 FOMC voting changes we are likely to see? Find out from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/qCOgUUhbNh https://t.co/jzUJ82thVH
  • $AUD and S&P/ASX 200 stock index price action warns that investors are pining for RBA rate cuts amid worries about weakness in the local economy. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/xPc5Cq6blN https://t.co/R30LAp4xDU
  • The Indian Rupee 2020 outlook is bearish as India faces stagflation risk amid rising onion and crude oil prices. $USDINR may rise in the medium-term as the RBI defers hiking rates. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/lRrlZjjfLY https://t.co/PfHXSnxDU2
  • The $JPY may resume a five-year rise against the New Zealand Dollar if prices make good on a Head-and-Shoulders pattern, pushing NZD/JPY toward 70.00. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/zK0eeqdWp6 https://t.co/6NGvzPGQ9Z
  • The $SGD has more room to give before its strength against the US Dollar is at risk. Key resistance is maintaining the medium-term USD/MYR downtrend for now. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/j1RWZ7bbH7 https://t.co/Vgv3obSHO0
  • Here is my trading video for the week ahead: 'Dow Record, Oil Retreat and $AUDUSD Trend Intent Top My Watchlist' https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/01/11/SP-500-and-Dow-Record-Highs-and-USDCAD-NFP-Volatility-Risk.html https://t.co/nhpkptacSK
  • The #Euro has broken the bounds of December’s upswing, exposing three-month trend support. Clearing that may set the stage for a drop toward the 1.07 figure. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/We6xxy84Bi https://t.co/Obbfi3QnnT
  • So much for the downside breakout in $AUDJPY, another great example of how important confirmation is when looking at technical analysis #AUD #JPY #technicalanalysis https://t.co/g5IkeK9Gbt
  • The $AUD has been battered by kneejerk volatility on US-Iran geopolitical risks. AUD/USD and AUD/JPY may extend their losses on positioning and technical signals.Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/YJyyADV8f0 https://t.co/av4awI6sgp
  • $USDCHF Daily Pivot Points: S3: 0.9656 S2: 0.9693 S1: 0.9711 R1: 0.9748 R2: 0.9767 R3: 0.9804 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Sellers Challenge Uptrend

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Sellers Challenge Uptrend

2020-01-13 01:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Sr. Currency Strategist
Share:

EUR/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: BEARISH

  • Euro challenging 3-month trend support, break may restart downtrend
  • Past trend dynamics imply drop toward 1.07 if selling pressure prevails
  • Dense near-term resistance presents challenge for attempted recovery
EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

The Euro finds itself at a decisive spot, sitting squarely at support guiding the upswing over the past three months. A break below it and the 1.1069-1.1104 congestion area would suggest the dominant downtrend has been resumed. The first layer of support thereafter lines up in the 1.0968-90 zone, followed by the October 1 swing low at 1.0879.

Euro vs US Dollar price chart - daily

EUR/USD daily chart created with TradingView

That may be just the beginning however. Pulling back to the weekly chart offers a sense of what might follow if a break of support sees the downtrend re-engaged. The dynamics of the decline since mid-2018 imply an average downswing of 4.6 percent. Such a move would put the single currency just above the 1.07 figure, amounting to the lowest level since April 2017.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Sellers Challenge Uptrend

EUR/USD weekly chart created with TradingView

Zooming in to the four-hour chart reveals prices are retesting support-turned-resistance at 1.1123 having found interim support just below the 1.11 figure. Neutralizing immediate selling pressure in earnest looks challenging however. EUR/USD will need to reclaim a foothold above recently-broken trend support guiding December’s rally as well as a falling resistance line defining 2020 trade thus far.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Sellers Challenge Uptrend

EUR/USD 4-hour chart created with TradingView

EUR/USD TRADER SENTIMENT

EUR/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 11% 5% 8%
Weekly 52% -15% 15%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

EUR/USD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Hits Trendline Resistance. Focus Moves to Earnings, Trade
Japanese Yen Hits Trendline Resistance. Focus Moves to Earnings, Trade
2020-01-13 03:00:00
Gold Price Outlook – 'Death Needle' Formation Highlights Exhaustion
Gold Price Outlook – 'Death Needle' Formation Highlights Exhaustion
2020-01-10 10:30:00
USD/CAD Rejected at Key Resistance, Eyes on Support- USD vs Canadian Dollar Forecast
USD/CAD Rejected at Key Resistance, Eyes on Support- USD vs Canadian Dollar Forecast
2020-01-10 10:03:00
EUR/GBP Forecast Bullish as Brexit Pressures British Pound
EUR/GBP Forecast Bullish as Brexit Pressures British Pound
2020-01-10 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.